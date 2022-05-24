Accessibility links
Photos: The scene after the Texas elementary school shooting : The Picture Show In remarks from the White House, President Biden said, "As a nation we have to ask when in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?"

The Picture Show

Photo Stories From NPR

Photos: The scene after the Texas elementary school shooting

A woman cries and hugs a young girl while on the phone outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered in Uvalde, Texas. Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images

A woman cries and hugs a young girl while on the phone outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered in Uvalde, Texas.

Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images

The town of Uvalde, Texas is the scene of another tragic school shooting.

Texas governor Greg Abbott says a man armed with multiple weapons entered Robb Elementary School and opened fire. At least 19 children and two adults are dead.

Abbott says the 18-year-old gunman was also killed.

In remarks from the White House, President Biden said, "As a nation we have to ask when in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?"

Biden ordered flags to be flown at half-staff through Saturday in observance of this shooting.

Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

Police walk near Robb Elementary School following the shooting. Dario Lopez-Mills/AP hide caption

Dario Lopez-Mills/AP

Police walk near Robb Elementary School following the shooting.

Dario Lopez-Mills/AP

People sit on the curb outside of Robb Elementary School as State troopers guard the area. Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images

Law enforcement personnel stand next to an armored vehicle. Dario Lopez-Mills/AP hide caption

Dario Lopez-Mills/AP

Families hug outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered. Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images
Texas state troopers wait outside Robb Elementary School. Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images hide caption

Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Texas state troopers wait outside Robb Elementary School.

Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A girl cries, comforted by two adults, outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered in Uvalde, Texas. Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images

The Archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcia Seller, comforts families outside of the Civic Center. Dario Lopez-Mills/AP hide caption

Dario Lopez-Mills/AP
People wait outside of the Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas. Dario Lopez-Mills/AP hide caption

Dario Lopez-Mills/AP

People wait outside of the Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas.

Dario Lopez-Mills/AP

Emergency personnel gather near Robb Elementary School following the shooting. Dario Lopez-Mills/AP hide caption

Dario Lopez-Mills/AP

Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting. Dario Lopez-Mills/AP hide caption

Dario Lopez-Mills/AP

Friends and families gather in mourning outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered. Allison DInner/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Allison DInner/AFP via Getty Images

Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School. Dario Lopez-Mills/AP hide caption

Dario Lopez-Mills/AP

President Joe Biden speaks about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP hide caption

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Texas state troopers outside Robb Elementary School. Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images hide caption

Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

