Photos: Britain celebrates Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

Jonathan Brady/AP
Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she watches from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Color ceremony.
Jonathan Brady/AP
Jonathan Brady/AP
Huge crowds converged on central London on Thursday for the start of four days of public events to mark Queen Elizabeth II's historic Platinum Jubilee.
At 96, the queen is celebrating 70 years on the throne — the most of any British royal, including her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria.
On Thursday afternoon, Queen Elizabeth appeared with family members on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Color ceremony, and waved to enormous crowds of well-wishers.
Here are some scenes from the day.
Hannah McKay/Reuters
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, along with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as part of the Trooping the Color parade during the queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Hannah McKay/Reuters
Hannah McKay/Reuters
Aaron Chown/AP
People pack the Mall as the British Royal family appears on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Color ceremony in London.
Aaron Chown/AP
Aaron Chown/AP
Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images
Fighter jets from Britain's Royal Air Force fly in formation to form the number 70 over a Buckingham Palace balcony following the Trooping the Color parade, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images
Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images
Richard Pohle/AP
The red arrows fly over the crowd as they wait for the royal family to appear on a Buckingham Palace balcony.
Richard Pohle/AP
Richard Pohle/AP
Jonathan Brady/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Britain's Prince Charles (left), Prince William (center) and Princess Anne (second from right) leave Buckingham Palace on their way to the queen's birthday parade.
Jonathan Brady/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Matt Dunham/AP
Members of the British Army's Household Division take part in the Trooping the Color parade in London.
Matt Dunham/AP
Matt Dunham/AP
Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images
Spectators line the Mall as they wait for the Trooping the Color ceremony.
Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images
Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images
Jeff Mitchell/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
The British Army's Household Division Foot Guards march during the queen's birthday parade.
Jeff Mitchell/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Daniel Leal /AFP via Getty Images
A portrait of Queen Elizabeth II hangs in a shop window in Colchester, England.
Daniel Leal /AFP via Getty Images
Daniel Leal /AFP via Getty Images
Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images
Members of Band of the Household Cavalry take part in the Queen's Birthday Parade.
Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images
