Photos: Britain celebrates Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee : The Picture Show Huge crowds converged on central London on Thursday for the start of four days of public events to mark the queen's history-making 70 years on the throne.

Photos: Britain celebrates Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she watches from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Color ceremony. Jonathan Brady/AP

Jonathan Brady/AP

Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she watches from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Color ceremony.

Jonathan Brady/AP

Huge crowds converged on central London on Thursday for the start of four days of public events to mark Queen Elizabeth II's historic Platinum Jubilee.

At 96, the queen is celebrating 70 years on the throne — the most of any British royal, including her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria.

On Thursday afternoon, Queen Elizabeth appeared with family members on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Color ceremony, and waved to enormous crowds of well-wishers.

Here are some scenes from the day.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, along with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as part of the Trooping the Color parade during the queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Hannah McKay/Reuters

Hannah McKay/Reuters

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, along with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as part of the Trooping the Color parade during the queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Hannah McKay/Reuters
People pack the Mall as the British Royal family appears on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Color ceremony in London. Aaron Chown/AP

Aaron Chown/AP

People pack the Mall as the British Royal family appears on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Color ceremony in London.

Aaron Chown/AP
Fighter jets from Britain's Royal Air Force fly in formation to form the number 70 over a Buckingham Palace balcony following the Trooping the Color parade, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images

Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images

Fighter jets from Britain's Royal Air Force fly in formation to form the number 70 over a Buckingham Palace balcony following the Trooping the Color parade, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images
The red arrows fly over the crowd as they wait for the royal family to appear on a Buckingham Palace balcony. Richard Pohle/AP

Richard Pohle/AP

The red arrows fly over the crowd as they wait for the royal family to appear on a Buckingham Palace balcony.

Richard Pohle/AP

Britain's Prince Charles (left), Prince William (center) and Princess Anne (second from right) leave Buckingham Palace on their way to the queen's birthday parade. Jonathan Brady/POOL/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Jonathan Brady/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Members of the British Army's Household Division take part in the Trooping the Color parade in London. Matt Dunham/AP

Matt Dunham/AP

Members of the British Army's Household Division take part in the Trooping the Color parade in London.

Matt Dunham/AP
Spectators line the Mall as they wait for the Trooping the Color ceremony. Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images

Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images

Spectators line the Mall as they wait for the Trooping the Color ceremony.

Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images

The British Army's Household Division Foot Guards march during the queen's birthday parade. Jeff Mitchell/POOL/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Jeff Mitchell/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
A portrait of Queen Elizabeth II hangs in a shop window in Colchester, England. Daniel Leal /AFP via Getty Images

Daniel Leal /AFP via Getty Images

A portrait of Queen Elizabeth II hangs in a shop window in Colchester, England.

Daniel Leal /AFP via Getty Images

Members of Band of the Household Cavalry take part in the Queen's Birthday Parade. Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

