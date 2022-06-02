Photos: Britain celebrates Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

Huge crowds converged on central London on Thursday for the start of four days of public events to mark Queen Elizabeth II's historic Platinum Jubilee.

At 96, the queen is celebrating 70 years on the throne — the most of any British royal, including her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria.

On Thursday afternoon, Queen Elizabeth appeared with family members on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Color ceremony, and waved to enormous crowds of well-wishers.

Here are some scenes from the day.

