Photos: See the March For Our Lives across the country

Jose Luis Magana/AP
toggle caption
Hundreds of rallies were planned today across the country to push for gun safety laws.
Jose Luis Magana/AP
hide caption
Hundreds of rallies were planned today across the country to push for gun safety laws.
Jose Luis Magana/AP
Thousands of protesters from across the country are marching through Washington, D.C. today for the second March For Our Lives.
The march comes in the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde, TX last month that killed 19 children and 2 teachers. Demonstrators are calling on lawmakers to pass stricter gun safety legislation.
Here are some scenes from the protest.
Washington, D.C.
Paul Morigi/Getty Images
toggle caption
Washington, D.C.: People march at the March for Our Lives 2022 rally.
Paul Morigi/Getty Images
hide caption
Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP
toggle caption
People participate in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control in front of the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C.
Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP
hide caption
People participate in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control in front of the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C.
Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
toggle caption
Demonstrators attend a March for Our Lives rally against gun violence on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
hide caption
Demonstrators attend a March for Our Lives rally against gun violence on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
toggle caption
Washington, D.C.: After recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas, a bipartisan group of Senators continue to negotiate a potential compromise deal on gun violence and gun safety legislation.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
hide caption
Washington, D.C.: After recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas, a bipartisan group of Senators continue to negotiate a potential compromise deal on gun violence and gun safety legislation.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
Washington, D.C.: Parkland, Florida, school shooting survivor and activist X Gonzalez speaks to gun control advocates during the March for Our Lives rally.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
toggle caption
Demonstrators console each other after a counter-protester jumped a barricade in an attempt to disrupt a March for Our Lives rally against gun violence.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
hide caption
Demonstrators console each other after a counter-protester jumped a barricade in an attempt to disrupt a March for Our Lives rally against gun violence.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Paul Morigi/Getty Images
toggle caption
Yolanda King speaks during March for Our Lives 2022. Yolanda King is the granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr., and a young activist against gun violence. Yolanda has used her experience having lost her grandfather and great-grandmother to gun violence to advocate for gun safety legislation.
Paul Morigi/Getty Images
hide caption
Yolanda King speaks during March for Our Lives 2022. Yolanda King is the granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr., and a young activist against gun violence. Yolanda has used her experience having lost her grandfather and great-grandmother to gun violence to advocate for gun safety legislation.
Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
toggle caption
Karin LaBanca comforts two survivors of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary school after a man tried and failed to rush the stage during the second March for Our Lives rally.
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
hide caption
Karin LaBanca comforts two survivors of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary school after a man tried and failed to rush the stage during the second March for Our Lives rally.
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
Craig Hudson/Bloomberg via Getty Images
toggle caption
Washington, D.C.: David Hogg, March For Our Lives co-Founder and Parkland survivor, speaks the rally.
Craig Hudson/Bloomberg via Getty Images
hide caption
New York City/Brooklyn
Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
Brooklyn, N.Y.: Demonstrators march across the Brooklyn Bridge during the "March for Our Lives" rally.
Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
toggle caption
New York City: New York Mayor Eric Adams and Attorney General Letitia James join people as they march across the Brooklyn Bridge to protest against gun violence in the March for Our Lives rally.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
hide caption
Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
New York City: Aisha, 19, joins the March for Our Lives rally in New York City.
Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
New York City: Demonstrators join the March for Our Lives rally.
Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
Denver
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite
toggle caption
Denver: Tim (left) and Debbie Burke brought signs to a "March For Our Lives" rally at Civic Center Park.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite
hide caption
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite
toggle caption
Denver: Many people participated in the March For Our Lives rally at Civic Center Park.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite
hide caption
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite
toggle caption
In Civic Center Park's Greek amphitheater, 21 children lie on the ground to represent 21 people killed in Uvalde, Texas, during the March For Our Lives rally.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite
hide caption
Houston
Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
Houston: Demonstrators shout during the March for Our Lives rally.
Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
Houston: Demonstrators shout during the March for Our Lives rally.
Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images
Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
Houston: Demonstrators join the "March for Our Lives" rally at City Hall.
Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
Houston: Demonstrators shout during the March for Our Lives rally.
Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
Buffalo
Matt Burkhartt/Getty Images
toggle caption
Buffalo: People participating in a March For Our Lives event pause at a memorial to the dead in the Tops grocery store mass shooting.
Matt Burkhartt/Getty Images
hide caption
Matt Burkhartt/Getty Images
toggle caption
Buffalo: A group estimated in the hundreds takes part in a March For Our Lives event.
Matt Burkhartt/Getty Images
hide caption
Parkland, Florida
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
toggle caption
Parkland, Fla.: (L-R) Lauren Klein, Taylor Bensin, and Stephanie Horowitz join with others during the second March for Our Lives rally against gun violence at Pine Trails Park.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
hide caption
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
toggle caption
Parkland, Fla.: Community members from Parkland and all of South Florida joined together for the March For Our Lives Parkland rally near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were killed by a gunman on February 14, 2018.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
hide caption