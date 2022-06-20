Accessibility links
See some of our favorite pictures from Something In The Water Festival : The Picture Show The 3-day music festival had its first run in Washington, D.C. this year.

See some of our favorite pictures from Something In The Water Festival

Joshua Bryant

Tyrone Turner

Vanessa Castillo

Anderson .Paak Joshua Bryant/NPR hide caption

Joshua Bryant/NPR

Anderson .Paak

Joshua Bryant/NPR

The Something In The Water music festival had its first run in Washington, D.C. this weekend.

The festival's creator Pharrell Williams moved it to Washington, D.C. from Virginia Beach, Va.

The three-day event included performers such as Anderson .Paak, Ozuna, Raveena, Tyler. the Creator, J Blavin, Denzel Curry, Omar Apollo and many more.

Take a look at the scene and the performances.

Tobe Nwigwe and his wife, Fat Nwigwe Joshua Bryant/NPR hide caption

Joshua Bryant/NPR

Moneybagg Yo Tyrone Turner/WAMU hide caption

Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Crowds scream and raise their phones as performer Moneybagg Yo comes onto the stage on Friday, June 17. Tyrone Turner/WAMU hide caption

Tyrone Turner/WAMU

Crowds scream and raise their phones as performer Moneybagg Yo comes onto the stage on Friday, June 17.

Tyrone Turner/WAMU

Jon Batiste Joshua Bryant/NPR hide caption

Joshua Bryant/NPR

Usher Vanessa Castillo/NPR hide caption

Vanessa Castillo/NPR

The crowds raise their hands during 6lack performance. Tyrone Turner/WAMU hide caption

Tyrone Turner/WAMU

Quinn XCII is shown on a large monitor with the U.S. Capitol in the background on Fri., June 17. Tyrone Turner/WAMU hide caption

Tyrone Turner/WAMU

Lucky Daye Joshua Bryant/NPR hide caption

Joshua Bryant/NPR

Justin Timberlake and Pharrell Williams Vanessa Castilllo/NPR hide caption

Vanessa Castilllo/NPR

Rapper T.I. Joshua Bryant/NPR hide caption

Joshua Bryant/NPR

Friends Ibrahim Hydara, from Rockville, MD (center with hat) and Rasheed Billy from Baltimore, MD in their inflatable couches as they enjoy the scene at the music festivalon Fri., June 17. Tyrone Turner/WAMU hide caption

Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Pharrell Williams Joshua Bryant/NPR hide caption

Joshua Bryant/NPR

Pharrell Williams

Joshua Bryant/NPR

