See some of our favorite pictures from Something In The Water Festival

Joshua Bryant/NPR
Anderson .Paak
Anderson .Paak
The Something In The Water music festival had its first run in Washington, D.C. this weekend.
The festival's creator Pharrell Williams moved it to Washington, D.C. from Virginia Beach, Va.
The three-day event included performers such as Anderson .Paak, Ozuna, Raveena, Tyler. the Creator, J Blavin, Denzel Curry, Omar Apollo and many more.
Take a look at the scene and the performances.
Tobe Nwigwe and his wife, Fat Nwigwe
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Moneybagg Yo
Crowds scream and raise their phones as performer Moneybagg Yo comes onto the stage on Friday, June 17.
Joshua Bryant/NPR
Jon Batiste
Vanessa Castillo/NPR
Usher
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
The crowds raise their hands during 6lack performance.
Quinn XCII is shown on a large monitor with the U.S. Capitol in the background on Fri., June 17.
Joshua Bryant/NPR
Lucky Daye
Vanessa Castilllo/NPR
Justin Timberlake and Pharrell Williams
Joshua Bryant/NPR
Rapper T.I.
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Friends Ibrahim Hydara, from Rockville, MD (center with hat) and Rasheed Billy from Baltimore, MD in their inflatable couches as they enjoy the scene at the music festivalon Fri., June 17.
Joshua Bryant/NPR
Pharrell Williams
Pharrell Williams
Joshua Bryant/NPR