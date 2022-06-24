Protests and celebrations after Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade

Enlarge this image toggle caption Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion that was guaranteed nearly 50 years ago by the decision in Roe v. Wade.



The ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization was released Friday morning. The justices, voting 6-3 along ideological lines, sided with the Mississippi abortion law that was in question.



Reactions were mixed across the country, with anti-abortion-rights supporters celebrating what they view as a victory, and abortion-rights activists expressing their frustration over the decision. Here are some of the scenes from D.C., and across the country.

toggle caption Dee Dwyer for NPR

toggle caption Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Tyrone Turner for NPR Tyrone Turner for NPR

toggle caption Tyrone Turner for NPR

toggle caption Tyrone Turner for NPR

Enlarge this image toggle caption Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Brandon Bell/Getty Images Brandon Bell/Getty Images

toggle caption Dee Dwyer for NPR

toggle caption Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

toggle caption Tyrone Turner for NPR

Enlarge this image toggle caption Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Rick Bowmer/AP Rick Bowmer/AP

Enlarge this image toggle caption Rogelio V. Solis/AP Rogelio V. Solis/AP

Enlarge this image toggle caption Rogelio V. Solis/AP Rogelio V. Solis/AP

Enlarge this image toggle caption Meg Kinnard/AP Meg Kinnard/AP

Enlarge this image toggle caption Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Paul Beaty/AP Paul Beaty/AP