Protests and celebrations after Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade

Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP
toggle caption
Abortion rights activists protest outside the Supreme Court, following its decision to reverse Roe v. Wade, which gauranteed the constitutional right to an abortion, in Washington, D.C., June 24, 2022.
Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP
hide caption
Abortion rights activists protest outside the Supreme Court, following its decision to reverse Roe v. Wade, which gauranteed the constitutional right to an abortion, in Washington, D.C., June 24, 2022.
Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP
The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion that was guaranteed nearly 50 years ago by the decision in Roe v. Wade.
The ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization was released Friday morning. The justices, voting 6-3 along ideological lines, sided with the Mississippi abortion law that was in question.
Reactions were mixed across the country, with anti-abortion-rights supporters celebrating what they view as a victory, and abortion-rights activists expressing their frustration over the decision. Here are some of the scenes from D.C., and across the country.
Dee Dwyer for NPR
toggle caption
Pro-life protesters celebrate in D.C. following the court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Dee Dwyer for NPR
hide caption
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
toggle caption
Abortion rights activists Carrie McDonald (L) and Soraya Bata react to the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling which overturns Roe v. Wade.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
hide caption
Tyrone Turner for NPR
toggle caption
An abortion rights activist outside the Supreme Court in D.C.
Tyrone Turner for NPR
hide caption
An abortion rights activist outside the Supreme Court in D.C.
Tyrone Turner for NPR
Tyrone Turner for NPR
toggle caption
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R–Ga.) at the Supreme Court.
Tyrone Turner for NPR
hide caption
Tyrone Turner for NPR
toggle caption
Civil rights lawyer Elizabeth White screams "no justice, no peace."
Tyrone Turner for NPR
hide caption
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
Anti-abortion campaigners outside the Supreme Court in D.C. on June 24.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
Anti-abortion campaigners outside the Supreme Court in D.C. on June 24.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
toggle caption
Demonstrators protest in front of the Supreme Court moments before the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling on June 24, in D.C.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
hide caption
Demonstrators protest in front of the Supreme Court moments before the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling on June 24, in D.C.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Dee Dwyer for NPR
toggle caption
A pro-choice demonstrator outside the Supreme Court on June 24, 2022.
Dee Dwyer for NPR
hide caption
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
toggle caption
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) speaks to abortion rights activists following the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling, in D.C. on June 24.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
hide caption
Tyrone Turner for NPR
toggle caption
Anti-abortion rights activists celebrate on June 24.
Tyrone Turner for NPR
hide caption
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
Tifanny Burks holds Novah Smith (2) during a protest organized by Florida Planned Parenthood after the 6-3 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization in Miami, Fla., on June 24.
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
Tifanny Burks holds Novah Smith (2) during a protest organized by Florida Planned Parenthood after the 6-3 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization in Miami, Fla., on June 24.
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
Rick Bowmer/AP
toggle caption
Abortion rights demonstrators gather at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City, June 24.
Rick Bowmer/AP
hide caption
Abortion rights demonstrators gather at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City, June 24.
Rick Bowmer/AP
Rogelio V. Solis/AP
toggle caption
Anti-abortion activist E.C. Smith of Canton, Miss., right, stands at the corner of the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in Mississippi, calling out to potential patients. Meanwhile clinic escorts were making sure that incoming patients knew that the clinic is still open, on June 24.
Rogelio V. Solis/AP
hide caption
Anti-abortion activist E.C. Smith of Canton, Miss., right, stands at the corner of the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in Mississippi, calling out to potential patients. Meanwhile clinic escorts were making sure that incoming patients knew that the clinic is still open, on June 24.
Rogelio V. Solis/AP
Rogelio V. Solis/AP
toggle caption
Anti-abortion activist Doug Lane calls out through the covered fencing, to patients entering the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in Mississippi, to reconsider the medical procedure, moments after the Supreme Court ruling overturned Roe v. Wade was issued, June 24. The clinic is the only facility that performs abortions in the state.
Rogelio V. Solis/AP
hide caption
Anti-abortion activist Doug Lane calls out through the covered fencing, to patients entering the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in Mississippi, to reconsider the medical procedure, moments after the Supreme Court ruling overturned Roe v. Wade was issued, June 24. The clinic is the only facility that performs abortions in the state.
Rogelio V. Solis/AP
Meg Kinnard/AP
toggle caption
Abortions rights supporters protest outside the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade on June 24.
Meg Kinnard/AP
hide caption
Abortions rights supporters protest outside the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade on June 24.
Meg Kinnard/AP
Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) addresses protestors at the Massachusetts State House in Boston, following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24.
Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) addresses protestors at the Massachusetts State House in Boston, following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24.
Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images
Paul Beaty/AP
toggle caption
Executive director of Illinois Right To Life Amy Gehrke speaks during a Pro-Life rally at Federal Plaza in Chicago, on June 24.
Paul Beaty/AP
hide caption
Executive director of Illinois Right To Life Amy Gehrke speaks during a Pro-Life rally at Federal Plaza in Chicago, on June 24.
Paul Beaty/AP
Brian Munoz/St. Louis Public Radio
toggle caption
Rep. Cori Bush (MO-01), right, reacts after her Chief of Staff Abbas Alawieh shares news of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, after a roundtable at a Planned Parenthood in St. Louis, Missouri.
Brian Munoz/St. Louis Public Radio
hide caption
Rep. Cori Bush (MO-01), right, reacts after her Chief of Staff Abbas Alawieh shares news of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, after a roundtable at a Planned Parenthood in St. Louis, Missouri.
Brian Munoz/St. Louis Public Radio