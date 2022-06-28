NYC Pride sees fresh wave of activism from Supreme Court's abortion decision

For the first time since COVID-19, the New York City Pride March returned on Sunday for a fully in-person celebration. With the prospect of the Supreme Court revisiting decisions related to gay rights, the parade had a political focus.

A few hours before the parade, splashes of rainbow balloons and flags started dotting Fifth Avenue. Pride classics like "I'm Coming Out" played in the distance. Marchers and spectators started to line up, thrilled to be gathering again.

"This year's parade is especially meaningful because of the Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade," said Alysssa Marko, who rides with the Siren Women's Motorcycle Club.

The organizers decided to have Planned Parenthood lead the procession through Manhattan.

At noon, with a big pop of confetti and glitter, a platoon of Planned Parenthood marchers started walking to loud cheers from a crowd waving rainbow flags. As the parade went on, glitter-filled the sky and cast a sparkle over the Flatiron Building.

Photographer Steven Molina Contreras captured the celebration:

