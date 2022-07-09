Accessibility links
Photos: Abortion rights activists protest outside the White House : The Picture Show Protesters at the Women's March in Washington, D.C., said they want the White House to do more to support abortion rights.

Photos: Abortion rights activists protest outside the White House

Tyrone Turner

Sonia Glenn from Fairfax, Virginia wears a Statue of Liberty costume at the rally in Lafayette Square park before the Women's March in Washington, D.C., to protest the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Tyrone Turner/WAMU for NPR

Sonia Glenn from Fairfax, Virginia wears a Statue of Liberty costume at the rally in Lafayette Square park before the Women's March in Washington, D.C., to protest the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Tyrone Turner/WAMU for NPR

A day after President Biden signed an executive order that takes incremental steps to protect abortion services, hundreds of protesters sat outside the White House.

The Women's March protesters said they want the White House to do more to support abortion rights around the country.

At least nine states have banned abortion so far and a dozen more states are expected to prohibit or restrict the procedure in the coming weeks.

Here's a look at Saturday's protest in Washington, D.C.

Ashley Taylor, from Augusta, Ga., with yellow shirt and green bandana around her neck, chants at the rally.

Tyrone Turner/WAMU for NPR

Ashley Taylor, from Augusta, Ga., with yellow shirt and green bandana around her neck, chants at the rally.

Tyrone Turner/WAMU for NPR
The Women's March made its way to the White House.

Tyrone Turner/WAMU for NPR

The Women's March made its way to the White House.

Tyrone Turner/WAMU for NPR

Demonstrators tie their green bandanas to the White House fence.

Tyrone Turner/WAMU for NPR

After tying bandanas to the fence, they staged a sit-in in front of the White House.

Tyrone Turner/WAMU for NPR

Demonstrators embrace in front of the White House as the march arrives.

Tyrone Turner/WAMU for NPR

Renea Delong from Bowling Green, Ky., stands in front of the White House as the march arrives. "I came here in hopes of meeting with Sen. Rand Paul to talk about the choices that women should have," Delong said.

Tyrone Turner/WAMU for NPR

Participants in the Women's March in Washington, D.C., assemble in Lafayette Square park before the march.

Tyrone Turner/WAMU for NPR

A Women's March participant, right, confronts an anti-abortion protester, left, along the route.

Tyrone Turner/WAMU for NPR

A demonstrator listens at the Women's March in Washington, D.C.

Tyrone Turner/WAMU for NPR

Protesters shout at the Women's March in Washington, D.C.

Tyrone Turner/WAMU for NPR

Protesters gather at a sit-in in front of the White House.

Tyrone Turner/WAMU for NPR

The Women's March proceeded to the White House through Black Lives Matter Plaza.

Tyrone Turner/WAMU for NPR

