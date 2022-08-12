The last supermoon of the year lights up the night sky all over the world

Chris McGrath/Getty Images
Istanbul, Turkey: The Sturgeon full moon rises next to Istanbul's Camlica Mosque.
Did you get a chance to witness the fourth and final supermoon of 2022?
The last supermoon of the year illuminated the night sky Thursday. The moon had various hues and appeared bigger and brighter than when the moon is at its farthest point away from Earth.
Referred to as the Sturgeon Moon, the astronomical event did not become visible until 9:36 p.m. EDT. NASA says the supermoon will remain in this phase until Saturday morning.
Here's a glimpse of the supermoon from all over the world in case you missed it.
Alberto Pezzali/AP
London: The supermoon rises behind The Shard.
Michael Probst/AP
Frankfurt, Germany: The full moon sets behind apartment houses.
Petros Karadjias/AP
Anthoupolis, Cyprus: The supermoon rises behind a cross on the dome of a Maronite church.
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City, Missouri: A supermoon rises beyond artwork on top of a convention center.
Jane Barlow - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images
Edinburgh, Scotland: The Sturgeon supermoon, the final supermoon of the year, rises behind Edinburgh Castle.
Peter Dejong/AP
Oostzaan, Netherlands: The supermoon rises over a windmill.
Yasser Al-Zayyat/AFP via Getty Images
Amman, Jordan: The Sturgeon full moon rises above buildings in the Jordanian capital.
Matilde Campodonico/AP
Montevideo, Uruguay: People watch as the moon rises.
Armando Franca/AP
Lisbon, Portugal: Two people watch the supermoon rise from a viewpoint overlooking Lisbon and the Tagus river.
Beijing, China: Residents wearing masks take a selfie near a statue of Cupid as a supermoon rises in the night sky.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Albuquerque, New Mexico: The Sturgeon Moon rises beyond the city.
