The last supermoon of the year lights up the night sky all over the world

Enlarge this image toggle caption Chris McGrath/Getty Images Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Did you get a chance to witness the fourth and final supermoon of 2022?

The last supermoon of the year illuminated the night sky Thursday. The moon had various hues and appeared bigger and brighter than when the moon is at its farthest point away from Earth.

Referred to as the Sturgeon Moon, the astronomical event did not become visible until 9:36 p.m. EDT. NASA says the supermoon will remain in this phase until Saturday morning.

Here's a glimpse of the supermoon from all over the world in case you missed it.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Alberto Pezzali/AP Alberto Pezzali/AP

Enlarge this image toggle caption Michael Probst/AP Michael Probst/AP

Enlarge this image toggle caption Petros Karadjias/AP Petros Karadjias/AP

Enlarge this image toggle caption Charlie Riedel/AP Charlie Riedel/AP

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jane Barlow - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images Jane Barlow - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Peter Dejong/AP Peter Dejong/AP

Enlarge this image toggle caption Yasser Al-Zayyat/AFP via Getty Images Yasser Al-Zayyat/AFP via Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Matilde Campodonico/AP Matilde Campodonico/AP

toggle caption Armando Franca/AP

Enlarge this image toggle caption Ng Han Guan/AP Ng Han Guan/AP