Accessibility links
Stunning photos show the last supermoon of the year in cities across the world : The Picture Show The Sturgeon Moon became visible Thursday night, appearing bigger and brighter than usual because of its proximity to Earth.

The Picture Show

Photo Stories From NPR

The last supermoon of the year lights up the night sky all over the world

Enlarge this image

Istanbul, Turkey: The Sturgeon full moon rises next to Istanbul's Camlica Mosque. Chris McGrath/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Istanbul, Turkey: The Sturgeon full moon rises next to Istanbul's Camlica Mosque.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Did you get a chance to witness the fourth and final supermoon of 2022?

The last supermoon of the year illuminated the night sky Thursday. The moon had various hues and appeared bigger and brighter than when the moon is at its farthest point away from Earth.

Get ready to look up in the night sky at all those meteor showers

Science

Get ready to look up in the night sky at all those meteor showers

Referred to as the Sturgeon Moon, the astronomical event did not become visible until 9:36 p.m. EDT. NASA says the supermoon will remain in this phase until Saturday morning.

Here's a glimpse of the supermoon from all over the world in case you missed it.

Enlarge this image

London: The supermoon rises behind The Shard. Alberto Pezzali/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Alberto Pezzali/AP

London: The supermoon rises behind The Shard.

Alberto Pezzali/AP
Enlarge this image

Frankfurt, Germany: The full moon sets behind apartment houses. Michael Probst/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Michael Probst/AP

Frankfurt, Germany: The full moon sets behind apartment houses.

Michael Probst/AP
Enlarge this image

Anthoupolis, Cyprus: The supermoon rises behind a cross on the dome of a Maronite church. Petros Karadjias/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Petros Karadjias/AP

Anthoupolis, Cyprus: The supermoon rises behind a cross on the dome of a Maronite church.

Petros Karadjias/AP
Enlarge this image

Kansas City, Missouri: A supermoon rises beyond artwork on top of a convention center. Charlie Riedel/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Charlie Riedel/AP

Kansas City, Missouri: A supermoon rises beyond artwork on top of a convention center.

Charlie Riedel/AP
Enlarge this image

Edinburgh, Scotland: The Sturgeon supermoon, the final supermoon of the year, rises behind Edinburgh Castle. Jane Barlow - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Jane Barlow - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Edinburgh, Scotland: The Sturgeon supermoon, the final supermoon of the year, rises behind Edinburgh Castle.

Jane Barlow - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Oostzaan, Netherlands: The supermoon rises over a windmill. Peter Dejong/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Peter Dejong/AP

Oostzaan, Netherlands: The supermoon rises over a windmill.

Peter Dejong/AP
Enlarge this image

Amman, Jordan: The Sturgeon full moon rises above buildings in the Jordanian capital. Yasser Al-Zayyat/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Yasser Al-Zayyat/AFP via Getty Images

Amman, Jordan: The Sturgeon full moon rises above buildings in the Jordanian capital.

Yasser Al-Zayyat/AFP via Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Montevideo, Uruguay: People watch as the moon rises. Matilde Campodonico/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Matilde Campodonico/AP

Montevideo, Uruguay: People watch as the moon rises.

Matilde Campodonico/AP

Lisbon, Portugal: Two people watch the supermoon rise from a viewpoint overlooking Lisbon and the Tagus river. Armando Franca/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Armando Franca/AP
Enlarge this image

Beijing, China: Residents wearing masks take a selfie near a statue of Cupid as a supermoon rises in the night sky. Ng Han Guan/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Ng Han Guan/AP

Beijing, China: Residents wearing masks take a selfie near a statue of Cupid as a supermoon rises in the night sky.

Ng Han Guan/AP
Enlarge this image

Albuquerque, New Mexico: The Sturgeon Moon rises beyond the city. Mario Tama/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Albuquerque, New Mexico: The Sturgeon Moon rises beyond the city.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

The Picture Show

Photo Stories From NPR