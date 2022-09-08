These photos follow the life of Queen Elizabeth II — from childhood to the throne

Enlarge this image toggle caption AFP/Getty Images AFP/Getty Images

Following a 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II has died at her castle in Balmoral, Scotland, Buckingham Palace reported on Thursday. She was 96 years old.

We take a look at Queen Elizabeth II's extraordinary life.

Enlarge this image toggle caption AFP/Getty Images AFP/Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Ullstein Bild/Getty Images Ullstein Bild/Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption AFP/Getty Images AFP/Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption AFP/Getty Images AFP/Getty Images

toggle caption Mirrorpix/Getty Images

toggle caption Eddie Worth/AP

Enlarge this image toggle caption Intercontinentale/AFP/Getty Images Intercontinentale/AFP/Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Fox Photos/Getty Images Fox Photos/Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Associated Press Associated Press

Enlarge this image toggle caption STF/AFP/Getty Images STF/AFP/Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Keystone/Getty Images Keystone/Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Associated Press Associated Press

Enlarge this image toggle caption Associated Press Associated Press

Enlarge this image toggle caption McCarthy/Getty Images McCarthy/Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Mirrorpix/Getty Images Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Walter Dhladhla/AFP/Getty Images Walter Dhladhla/AFP/Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Sion Touhig/ Images Sion Touhig/ Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Tim Graham/AFP/Getty Images Tim Graham/AFP/Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Pool/Getty Images Pool/Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Pool/Getty Images Pool/Getty Images

toggle caption Leon Neal/AFP/Getty Images

toggle caption Arthur Edwards/WPA Pool/Getty Images

toggle caption Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images

toggle caption Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Yui Mok/Getty Images Yui Mok/Getty Images

toggle caption Chris Jackson/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

toggle caption Steve Parson/Getty Images

toggle caption Joe Giddens/WPA Pool/Getty Images

toggle caption Jonathan Brady/AP