These images show people around the world honoring Queen Elizabeth II

Frank Augstein/AP
Crowds photograph an announcement of the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as it is displayed on the gates of Buckingham Palace on Thursday. The statement reads: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Palace this afternoon. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."
Frank Augstein/AP
Frank Augstein/AP
People around the world are paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom's longest-reigning monarch, who died Thursday at age 96. Here is a selection of images of the way the public and their cities — and in some cases buildings and monuments — are honoring her.
Alberto Pezzali/AP
British Prime Minister Liz Truss prepares to deliver a statement regarding the death of Queen Elizabeth II outside Downing St. in London on Thursday. Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
Alberto Pezzali/AP
Alberto Pezzali/AP
Alberto Pezzali/AP
People gather in front of Buckingham Palace after the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Alberto Pezzali/AP
Alberto Pezzali/AP
Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images
Mourners gather to lay flowers outside Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images
Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Mourners gather outside Windsor Castle on Thursday.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Susan Walsh/AP
President Biden signs a condolence book for Queen Elizabeth II at the British Embassy in Washington on Thursday. First lady Jill Biden (second from right) and British Ambassador Karen Pierce (second from left) look on.
Susan Walsh/AP
Susan Walsh/AP
Steven Senne/AP
Derek Lo, of Cambridge, Mass., places flowers near an entrance to the British Consulate General in Cambridge following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Steven Senne/AP
Steven Senne/AP
Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
The Empire State Building in New York City lit up in purple and sparkled in silver in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images
Tel Aviv City Hall is illuminated with the colors of the United Kingdom flag following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid sent his condolences to the British royal family following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and said she left behind an "unparalleled legacy."
Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images
Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images
Dmitry Serebryakov/AP
People lay flowers in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II at the U.K. Embassy in Moscow on Thursday.
Dmitry Serebryakov/AP
Dmitry Serebryakov/AP
Mauro Pimental/AFP via Getty Images
The statue of Christ the Redeemer bears the colors of the British flag on Thursday in Rio de Janeiro. Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro declared three days of national mourning in the country "in condolence for the death of her majesty the queen."
Mauro Pimental/AFP via Getty Images
Mauro Pimental/AFP via Getty Images
Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images
A mourner draped in The Union flag on Queen Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images
Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images
Marty Melville/AFP via Getty Images
A 96 gun salute by the New Zealand Army on Wellington's waterfront on Friday to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, at the age of 96.
Marty Melville/AFP via Getty Images
Marty Melville/AFP via Getty Images
Yuichi Yamazaki/AFP via Getty Images
A woman prays outside the British Embassy in Tokyo on Friday.
Yuichi Yamazaki/AFP via Getty Images
Yuichi Yamazaki/AFP via Getty Images
Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images
A book of condolences is placed at St. Alban's Church, known locally as "the English Church," in Copenhagen on Friday. Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history and an icon instantly recognizable to billions of people around the world, died at her Scottish Highland retreat on Thursday.
Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images
Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images
Joe Mwihia/AP
Amos Ndegwa, a naturalist and tour guide, lights a candle to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in the lounge of Treetops Hotel in Aberdare National Park in Kenya on Friday. Elizabeth spent her last night as a princess in Treetops, as she was there in 1952 when her father, King George VI, died in England. Treetops is now closed due to a drop in tourist numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Joe Mwihia/AP
Joe Mwihia/AP
Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images
People react after placing flowers and tributes at Buckingham Palace on Friday, a day after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96.
Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images
Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images
Jose Sarmento Matos/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Well-wishers, including a Chelsea Pensioner, gather outside Buckingham Palace, on Friday, the first day of public mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Jose Sarmento Matos/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Jose Sarmento Matos/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images
Members of 105 Regiment Royal Artillery, Army Reserves, during the Gun Salute at Edinburgh Castle on Friday to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images
Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images
Peter Fox/Getty Images
Drivers and team members observe a moment of silence prior to practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Monza, Italy, on Friday.
Peter Fox/Getty Images
Peter Fox/Getty Images
Aaron Chown/Pool / Getty Images
King Charles III boards a plane at Aberdeen Airport as he travels to London with Camilla, Queen Consort, on Friday, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Aaron Chown/Pool / Getty Images
Aaron Chown/Pool / Getty Images
Nathan Laine/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Well-wishers pay their respects outside Buckingham Palace on Friday, the first day of public mourning, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Nathan Laine/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Nathan Laine/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Nathan Laine/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Tributes from well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace on Friday, the first day of public mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Nathan Laine/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Nathan Laine/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
A Lion Rampant flag flies at half-staff at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Friday. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral on Thursday and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images