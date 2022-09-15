These photos follow the career of tennis great Roger Federer

Toussaint Kluiters/AFP via Getty Images
February 18, 2005: Swiss Roger Federer returns to Russian Nikolay Davydenko in the quarter final of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam.
Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer announced his retirement from tennis at age 41.
We take a look at his career. He played in more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. He won 20 Grand Slam singles titles, including eight at Wimbledon.
