Accessibility links
These photos follow the career of tennis great Roger Federer : The Picture Show Roger Federer announced he is retiring from tennis. Federer has won 20 Grand Slam singles titles, including eight at Wimbledon.

The Picture Show

Photo Stories From NPR

These photos follow the career of tennis great Roger Federer

Enlarge this image

February 18, 2005: Swiss Roger Federer returns to Russian Nikolay Davydenko in the quarter final of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam. Toussaint Kluiters/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Toussaint Kluiters/AFP via Getty Images

February 18, 2005: Swiss Roger Federer returns to Russian Nikolay Davydenko in the quarter final of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam.

Toussaint Kluiters/AFP via Getty Images
Roger Federer announces his retirement from competitive tennis

Sports

Roger Federer announces his retirement from competitive tennis

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer announced his retirement from tennis at age 41.

We take a look at his career. He played in more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. He won 20 Grand Slam singles titles, including eight at Wimbledon.

Enlarge this image

June 3, 2021: Switzerland's Roger Federer returns the ball to Croatia's Marin Cilic during their men's singles second round tennis match on Day 5 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris. Anne-Christine POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Anne-Christine POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

June 3, 2021: Switzerland's Roger Federer returns the ball to Croatia's Marin Cilic during their men's singles second round tennis match on Day 5 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris.

Anne-Christine POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images
Enlarge this image

January 30, 2020: Roger Federer of Switzerland plays a forehand during his Men's Singles Semifinal match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia on day eleven of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

January 30, 2020: Roger Federer of Switzerland plays a forehand during his Men's Singles Semifinal match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia on day eleven of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

August 28, 2018: Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a return to Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan during their 2018 U.S. Open men's match in New York. Don Emmert/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Don Emmert/AFP via Getty Images
Enlarge this image

July 6, 2003: Roger Federer of Switzerland holds up the Wimbledon trophy after defeating Mark Philippoussis of Australia in their Men's Final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in Wimbledon, South London. Thomas Coex/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Thomas Coex/AFP via Getty Images

July 6, 2003: Roger Federer of Switzerland holds up the Wimbledon trophy after defeating Mark Philippoussis of Australia in their Men's Final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in Wimbledon, South London.

Thomas Coex/AFP via Getty Images
Enlarge this image

January 16, 2017: Switzerland's Roger Federer hits a return against Austria's Jurgen Melzer during their men's singles match on day one of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. Peter Parks/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Peter Parks/AFP via Getty Images

January 16, 2017: Switzerland's Roger Federer hits a return against Austria's Jurgen Melzer during their men's singles match on day one of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne.

Peter Parks/AFP via Getty Images
Enlarge this image

July 6, 2003: Wimbledon Champions Roger Federer of Switzerland and Serena Williams of the U.S. pose for photographs prior to attending the Wimbledon Ball at the Savoy Hotel in London. Alex Livesey/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Alex Livesey/Getty Images

July 6, 2003: Wimbledon Champions Roger Federer of Switzerland and Serena Williams of the U.S. pose for photographs prior to attending the Wimbledon Ball at the Savoy Hotel in London.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

January 1, 2019: Roger Federer of Switzerland plays a shot to Serena Williams of the United States in the mixed doubles match during day four of the 2019 Hopman Cup at Perth Arena in Perth, Australia. Will Russell/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Will Russell/Getty Images

January 1, 2019: Roger Federer of Switzerland plays a shot to Serena Williams of the United States in the mixed doubles match during day four of the 2019 Hopman Cup at Perth Arena in Perth, Australia.

Will Russell/Getty Images

June 7, 2009: Switzerland's Roger Federer jubilates after defeating Sweden's Robin Soderling during their men's singles final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris. Christophe Ena/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Christophe Ena/AP
Enlarge this image

January 30, 2020: Switzerland's Roger Federer ties his head band during a break in his men's singles semi-final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic on day eleven of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. David Gray/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
David Gray/AFP via Getty Images

January 30, 2020: Switzerland's Roger Federer ties his head band during a break in his men's singles semi-final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic on day eleven of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne.

David Gray/AFP via Getty Images
Enlarge this image

January 22, 2016: Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov serves against Switzerland's Roger Federer during their men's singles match on day five of the 2016 Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images

January 22, 2016: Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov serves against Switzerland's Roger Federer during their men's singles match on day five of the 2016 Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne.

Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images
Enlarge this image

May 25, 2019: Roger Federer signing autographs for his fans in Suzanne Lenglen court during Roland Garros kids day in Paris, France. Ibrahim Ezzat/NurPhoto via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Ibrahim Ezzat/NurPhoto via Getty Images

May 25, 2019: Roger Federer signing autographs for his fans in Suzanne Lenglen court during Roland Garros kids day in Paris, France.

Ibrahim Ezzat/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Enlarge this image

November 9, 2013: Roger Federer of Switzerland serves during his men's singles match against Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during day six of the Barclays ATP World Tour Finals at O2 Arena in London, England. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

November 9, 2013: Roger Federer of Switzerland serves during his men's singles match against Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during day six of the Barclays ATP World Tour Finals at O2 Arena in London, England.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

August 14, 2010: Roger Federer of Switzerland is congratulated at the net by Novak Djokovic of Serbia after their match during the semifinals of the Rogers Cup at the Rexall Centre in Toronto, Canada. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

August 14, 2010: Roger Federer of Switzerland is congratulated at the net by Novak Djokovic of Serbia after their match during the semifinals of the Rogers Cup at the Rexall Centre in Toronto, Canada.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

May 9, 2019: Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Gael Monfils of France during day six of the Mutua Madrid Open at La Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain. Julian Finney/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Julian Finney/Getty Images

May 9, 2019: Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Gael Monfils of France during day six of the Mutua Madrid Open at La Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain.

Julian Finney/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

October 27, 2019: Swiss Roger Federer raises the trophy after his 10th victory at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament in Basel. Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

October 27, 2019: Swiss Roger Federer raises the trophy after his 10th victory at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament in Basel.

Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images
Enlarge this image

July 07, 2021: Roger Federer of Switzerland looks on during his men's Singles Quarter Final match against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland on Day Nine of The Championships - Wimbledon 2021 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England. Julian Finney/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Julian Finney/Getty Images

July 07, 2021: Roger Federer of Switzerland looks on during his men's Singles Quarter Final match against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland on Day Nine of The Championships - Wimbledon 2021 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England.

Julian Finney/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

July 3, 2022: Roger Federer waves to the crowd on Centre Court during day seven of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England. Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

July 3, 2022: Roger Federer waves to the crowd on Centre Court during day seven of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England.

Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The Picture Show

Photo Stories From NPR