These photos follow the career of tennis great Roger Federer

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer announced his retirement from tennis at age 41.

We take a look at his career. He played in more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. He won 20 Grand Slam singles titles, including eight at Wimbledon.

