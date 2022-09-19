Accessibility links
In Pictures: The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II : The Picture Show Services for Britain's longest-serving monarch took place at Westminster Abbey, followed by a procession through London. Leaders from around the world gathered to honor her.

In Pictures: The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Royal Navy sailors take the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in a Royal Standard and on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy to Westminster Abbey for the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, who died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne, was honored with a state funeral on Monday morning at Westminster Abbey.

Leaders from around the world attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

We take a look at the funeral in these pictures.

The Queen's funeral cortege borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy travels along The Mall on Monday. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images hide caption

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top is carried by the Bearer Party into Westminster Abbey. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images hide caption

Leaders from around the world will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

Britain's King Charles III, Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex arrive at Westminster Abbey in London. Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

Britain's King Charles III, Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex arrive at Westminster Abbey in London.

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (C) and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey. Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in a Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre is taken into Westminster Abbey. Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in a Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre is taken into Westminster Abbey.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) and Britain's Prince Harry (C), Duke of Sussex arrive at Westminster Abbey. Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

Camilla, the Queen Consort, sits in a car before attending the State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. David Cliff/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

Members of the Royal family and guests sing as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, lies by the altar. Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (L), Britain's Prince George of Wales (C) and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort (R), Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (2nd L), Britain's Prince George of Wales (L) and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales (2nd R) travel down The Mall in London. Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort (R), Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (2nd L), Britain's Prince George of Wales (L) and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales (2nd R) travel down The Mall in London.

A guardsman takes his position ahead of the Queen Elizabeth II funeral. Vadim Ghirda/AP hide caption

A guardsman takes his position ahead of the Queen Elizabeth II funeral.

Employees from Buckingham Palace line the procession route during the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, in London on Monday. Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images hide caption

Employees from Buckingham Palace line the procession route during the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, in London on Monday.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Westminster Abbey in London. James Manning/POOL/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

Spain's former King Juan Carlos I (C, 2ndR) and his wife Sofia arrive with Netherlands' Princess Beatrix (2ndL) at Westminster Abbey in London. Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

A Pearly King and Queen line the Procession Route in London. Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

Well-wishers gather in Hyde Park where the State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will be shown on a large screen in London. Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

A well-wisher waits in Hyde Park where the State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will be shown on a large screen in London. Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

Crowds of people gather to watch the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on a screen in the grounds of Belfast city hall on Monday. Charles McQuillan/Getty Images hide caption

Crowds of people gather to watch the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on a screen in the grounds of Belfast city hall on Monday.

Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Theresa May with her husband Philip May and former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson with his wife Carrie Johnson and former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Gordon Brown with his wife Sarah Jane Brown depart Westminster Abbey after the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images hide caption

Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Theresa May with her husband Philip May and former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson with his wife Carrie Johnson and former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Gordon Brown with his wife Sarah Jane Brown depart Westminster Abbey after the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss arrives to take her seat at Westminster Abbey. Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

The country's longest-serving monarch aged 96 after 70 years on the throne. Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, lies inside Westminster Abbey. Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

