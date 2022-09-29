Photos: This is what Florida looks like after Hurricane Ian

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Stedi Scuderi looks over her apartment in Fort Myers, Fla., on Sept. 29, 2022, after floodwater inundated it when Hurricane Ian passed through the area a day earlier.
Floridians are finding themselves in a changed landscape after Hurricane Ian swept through the region on Wednesday. Images of the aftermath show a glimpse of the destruction caused by the powerful Category 4 storm: homes washed out, boats yanked from their moorings, and decimated neighborhoods. Rescue and recovery efforts got underway after some of the more dangerous conditions subsided, but the full scope of Ian's destruction is still unclear.
Here are some photos of what Hurricane Ian left behind:
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Damaged homes and debris are shown in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla.
Bloomberg via Getty Images
A resident walks back home on a flooded street in Fort Myers, Fla., on Sept. 29, 2022, the day after Hurricane Ian slammed into the area.
Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images
Boats are left stranded on the shore in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Fla., on Sept. 29, 2022.
Sean Rayford/Getty Images
People embrace as they survey property damage on Sept. 29, 2022, in Bonita Springs, Fla.
Mary Martin/AP
A truck pulls a man on a kayak on a low-lying road after flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, in Key West, Fla., Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 28, 2022.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Frankie Romulus (left) and Kendrick Romulus stand on Sept. 29, 2022, outside their apartment in Fort Myers, Fla., next to a boat that floated into their complex when Hurricane Ian passed through the area.
Sean Rayford/Getty Images
Motorists travel across the John Ringling Causeway in Sarasota, Fla., as Hurricane Ian churns to the south on Sept. 28, 2022.
Carlos Osorio for NPR
A person rides a bicycle in St. Petersburg, Fla., before Hurricane Ian hits the area on September 28, 2022.
A person rides a bicycle in St. Petersburg, Fla., before Hurricane Ian hits the area on September 28, 2022.
Allan Juhl gets help tying up his canoe while his partner Katie Falcon and their neighbors Ashley Palacios and her brother Andres Garcia look on Sept. 27, 2022, in the Palmetto Beach neighborhood of Tampa, Fla., before Hurricane Ian hit the area.
Carlos Osorio for NPR
A boarded up business is seen on Sept. 27, 2022, in Gulf Port, Fla., before Hurricane Ian hit the area.
Two people work on boarding up a house in South Tampa, Fla., on Sept. 27, 2022, before Hurricane Ian hit the area.
