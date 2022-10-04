See aerial pictures that show Hurricane Ian's toll

Thomas James for WGCU/NPR
The devastation on Fort Myers Beach is clear in a view south of Matanzas Pass Preserve.
Hurricane Ian destroyed several portions of the Sanibel Causeway, the series of bridges that connects mainland Florida to Sanibel Island — which is home to some 6,500 people and located just south of where the storm made landfall. The Category 4 storm caused severe damage and flooding to Fort Myers and other gulf coast cities.
Take a look at the photos.
Hurricane Ian destroyed several portions of the Sanibel Causeway.
Boats are piled off on the marina of Fisherman's Wharf.
The Causeway leading to Fort Myers Beach and at the end, the Times Square area, which was heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian.
The Fort Myers Beach Lighthouse was left standing after Hurricane Ian.
This is the view farther south on Estero Boulevard, the main drag on Fort Myers Beach.
Sanibel beaches eroded as storm surge cut inlets into the island. It's unknown what happened to nesting turtles.
Buildings on Sanibel didn't fare well in the storm surge of Hurricane Ian.
