This LA music festival centers mariachi, a symbol of Mexican culture

Enlarge this image toggle caption Adam Perez for NPR Adam Perez for NPR

The largest mariachi music festival in the United States took place this summer at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The 33rd annual MARIACHI USA centered a genre that's rooted in folk traditions and has become a symbol of Mexican culture. The show honored Vicente Fernández, an icon of ranchera music, and highlighted songs made popular by the legend.

The lineup featured an array of performers, including Grammy award-winning Mariachi Divas, Mariachi Estrella de México, Mariachi Los Reyes, Mariachi Lindas Mexicanas and Mi Tierra Ballet Folklórico. Silvia Estrada and Mayra Martinez of the Mariachi Lindas recently sang back-up to Omar Apollo's song "En El Olvido" during his Tiny Desk concert.

"Rancheras is a music genre that dates back to early 1900s (some say early 1800s), thus it will be like great-grandma singing Las Mañanitas to grandma, " said Rodri Rodriguez, the festival's founder, producer and host. She created the event to give mariachi a forum for artistic expression and a way to celebrate the rich musical traditions that so many have come to enjoy.

