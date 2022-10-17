The capital of Ukraine reels from second Russian attack this month

Enlarge this image toggle caption Efrem Lukatsky/AP Efrem Lukatsky/AP

The capital of Ukraine was left in smoke and rubble after five Russian drones struck the city early Monday.

The explosions crumbled residential buildings and energy facilities near a busy train station in central Kyiv. At least four people were killed in the attack and at least four others have been hospitalized, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a top emergency response adviser to Ukraine's president.

The mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, said among the victims were a married a couple who were expecting a child in the coming months. He added that 18 people have been pulled from the wreckage of one residential building.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shymhal said Monday's deadly attack appeared to have targeted energy infrastructure. It's the second time this month Russia has struck the capital. Last week, a barrage of Russian missiles blasted Kyiv and other major Ukrainian cities, killing at least 19 people.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty Images Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Efrem Lukatsky/AP Efrem Lukatsky/AP

Enlarge this image toggle caption Paula Bronstein/Getty Images Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Efrem Lukatsky/AP Efrem Lukatsky/AP

Enlarge this image toggle caption Roman Hrytsyna/AP Roman Hrytsyna/AP

Enlarge this image toggle caption Paula Bronstein/Getty Images Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Roman Hrytsyna/AP Roman Hrytsyna/AP

Enlarge this image toggle caption Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty Images Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty Images Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty Images