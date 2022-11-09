See what Election Day looked like around the country

Kristyna Wentz-Graff/OPB
toggle caption
Perrin Thompson kisses her ballot for luck and does a little dance before dropping it into a drop site outside of the Multnomah County Elections Division in Portland, Ore., Nov. 8, 2022.
Kristyna Wentz-Graff/OPB
hide caption
Perrin Thompson kisses her ballot for luck and does a little dance before dropping it into a drop site outside of the Multnomah County Elections Division in Portland, Ore., Nov. 8, 2022.
Kristyna Wentz-Graff/OPB
The midterm elections will decide which political party controls Congress.
Photographers at NPR member stations captured voting across the country. And they documented Election Day in their areas.
Here's what they saw.
Kristyna Wentz-Graff/OPB
toggle caption
Voters wait outside of the Multnomah County Elections Division in Portland, Ore., Nov. 8, 2022.
Kristyna Wentz-Graff/OPB
hide caption
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
toggle caption
George Logan stumping on Election Day at the Litchfield Fire House in Litchfield, Connecticut November 08, 2022.
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
hide caption
Riley Bunch/GPB
toggle caption
On Nov. 7, 2022, the eve of Election Day, Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams stops by Georgia State University to encourage students to vote.
Riley Bunch/GPB
hide caption
Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public
toggle caption
Voters cast their ballots at the New Haven Hall of Records polling place on Nov. 8, 2022.
Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public
hide caption
Beth LaBerge/KQED
toggle caption
A voter drops off their ballot at the City Hall Voting Center in San Francisco on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022.
Beth LaBerge/KQED
hide caption
Kristyna Wentz-GraffOPB
toggle caption
Orion Meyer sorts ballots at the Multnomah County Elections Division in Portland, Ore., Nov. 8, 2022.
Kristyna Wentz-GraffOPB
hide caption
Brian Munoz/STLPR
toggle caption
Shunda Whitfield, 53, of Rolling Acres, Mo., center, prays alongside supporters of Board of Aldermen presidential candidate Megan Green, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, during a Get Out To Vote rally at Green's campaign headquarters in St. Louis' "Central West End" neighborhood.
Brian Munoz/STLPR
hide caption
Brian Munoz/STLPR
toggle caption
U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, right, hugs St. Louis Board of Alderman presidential candidate Megan Green on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Green's campaign headquarters in the Central West End.
Brian Munoz/STLPR
hide caption
Riley Bunch/GPB
toggle caption
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock visits Morehouse College just hours before polls close on Election Day to encourage students to vote on Nov. 8, 2022.
Riley Bunch/GPB
hide caption
Brian Munoz/STLPR
toggle caption
Republican U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner (MO-02) waits to cast her Midterm ballot alongside her husband Roy, left, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Ballwin Golf Course and Events Center in Ballwin.
Brian Munoz/STLPR
hide caption
Brian Munoz/STLPR
toggle caption
Voters take to the polls in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, during the 2022 Midterm Elections at Ladue City Hall in Ladue.
Brian Munoz/STLPR
hide caption
Angela Major/WPR
toggle caption
Supporters of governor candidate Tim Michels wait for his arrival at his primary election night event Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis.
Angela Major/WPR
hide caption
Matthew Bowler/KPBS
toggle caption
Students crowd into the on campus polling place at San Diego State University on Nov. 8, 2022.
Matthew Bowler/KPBS
hide caption
Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public
toggle caption
Poll workers open and verify that absentee ballots were signed and placed in their envelopes correctly by processed by a tabulation machine in New Haven's hall of records on Nov. 8, 2022.
Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public
hide caption
Brian Munoz/STLPR
toggle caption
Attorney General Eric Schmitt supporters celebrate him winning the state's open U.S. Senate seat on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at a Midterm watch party at the Westport Sheraton Chalet in Maryland Heights.
Brian Munoz/STLPR
hide caption
Brian Munoz/STLPR
toggle caption
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt celebrates winning the state's open U.S. Senate seat on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at a Midterm watch party at the Westport Sheraton Chalet in Maryland Heights.
Brian Munoz/STLPR
hide caption
Robin Lubbock/WBUR
toggle caption
Maura Healey thanks her supporters on Election Day evening at the Fairmont Copley Plaza.
Robin Lubbock/WBUR
hide caption
Robin Lubbock/WBUR
toggle caption
Healey supporters listen to their candidate's victory speech on Election Day evening at the Fairmont Copley Plaza.
Robin Lubbock/WBUR
hide caption
Tyrone Turner/DCist/WAMU
toggle caption
Glenn Ivey hugs his son, Alex Ivey.
Tyrone Turner/DCist/WAMU
hide caption
Tyrone Turner/DCist/WAMU
toggle caption
Supporters of Glenn Ivey watching early returns.
Tyrone Turner/DCist/WAMU
hide caption