See what Election Day looked like around the country : The Picture Show For the midterm races, photographers at NPR member stations documented what happened leading up to Election Day. Take a look at what they saw.

See what Election Day looked like around the country

Perrin Thompson kisses her ballot for luck and does a little dance before dropping it into a drop site outside of the Multnomah County Elections Division in Portland, Ore., Nov. 8, 2022. Kristyna Wentz-Graff/OPB

Kristyna Wentz-Graff/OPB

Perrin Thompson kisses her ballot for luck and does a little dance before dropping it into a drop site outside of the Multnomah County Elections Division in Portland, Ore., Nov. 8, 2022.

The midterm elections will decide which political party controls Congress.

Photographers at NPR member stations captured voting across the country. And they documented Election Day in their areas.

Here's what they saw.

Voters wait outside of the Multnomah County Elections Division in Portland, Ore., Nov. 8, 2022. Kristyna Wentz-Graff/OPB

George Logan stumping on Election Day at the Litchfield Fire House in Litchfield, Connecticut November 08, 2022. Joe Amon/Connecticut Public

On Nov. 7, 2022, the eve of Election Day, Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams stops by Georgia State University to encourage students to vote. Riley Bunch/GPB

Voters cast their ballots at the New Haven Hall of Records polling place on Nov. 8, 2022. Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public

A voter drops off their ballot at the City Hall Voting Center in San Francisco on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022. Beth LaBerge/KQED

Orion Meyer sorts ballots at the Multnomah County Elections Division in Portland, Ore., Nov. 8, 2022. Kristyna Wentz-GraffOPB

Shunda Whitfield, 53, of Rolling Acres, Mo., center, prays alongside supporters of Board of Aldermen presidential candidate Megan Green, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, during a Get Out To Vote rally at Green's campaign headquarters in St. Louis' "Central West End" neighborhood. Brian Munoz/STLPR

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, right, hugs St. Louis Board of Alderman presidential candidate Megan Green on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Green's campaign headquarters in the Central West End. Brian Munoz/STLPR

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock visits Morehouse College just hours before polls close on Election Day to encourage students to vote on Nov. 8, 2022. Riley Bunch/GPB

Republican U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner (MO-02) waits to cast her Midterm ballot alongside her husband Roy, left, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Ballwin Golf Course and Events Center in Ballwin. Brian Munoz/STLPR

Voters take to the polls in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, during the 2022 Midterm Elections at Ladue City Hall in Ladue. Brian Munoz/STLPR

Supporters of governor candidate Tim Michels wait for his arrival at his primary election night event Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. Angela Major/WPR

Students crowd into the on campus polling place at San Diego State University on Nov. 8, 2022. Matthew Bowler/KPBS

Poll workers open and verify that absentee ballots were signed and placed in their envelopes correctly by processed by a tabulation machine in New Haven's hall of records on Nov. 8, 2022. Ryan Caron King/Connecticut Public

Attorney General Eric Schmitt supporters celebrate him winning the state's open U.S. Senate seat on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at a Midterm watch party at the Westport Sheraton Chalet in Maryland Heights. Brian Munoz/STLPR

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt celebrates winning the state's open U.S. Senate seat on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at a Midterm watch party at the Westport Sheraton Chalet in Maryland Heights. Brian Munoz/STLPR

Maura Healey thanks her supporters on Election Day evening at the Fairmont Copley Plaza. Robin Lubbock/WBUR

Healey supporters listen to their candidate's victory speech on Election Day evening at the Fairmont Copley Plaza. Robin Lubbock/WBUR

Glenn Ivey hugs his son, Alex Ivey. Tyrone Turner/DCist/WAMU

Supporters of Glenn Ivey watching early returns. Tyrone Turner/DCist/WAMU

