Photos: See who is on the red carpet at this year's Latin Grammy awards : The Picture Show The 2022 Latin Grammy Awards are here. Musicians and artists turned out for the biggest night of Latin music. Take a look at who was on the red carpet.

Photos: See who is on the red carpet at this year's Latin Grammy awards

Zayrha Rodriguez

Silvana Estrada Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR hide caption

Silvana Estrada

Christina Aguilera Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR hide caption

Marco Antonio Solís and his family Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR hide caption

Nabález Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR hide caption

Daniela Di Giacomo Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR hide caption

Jesse Y Joy Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR hide caption

John Legend Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR hide caption

Ludmilla Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR hide caption

Sebastian Yatra Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR hide caption

Rosalía Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR hide caption

Karol G Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR hide caption

Becky G Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR hide caption

Vanessa Añez Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR hide caption

Rauw Alejandro Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR hide caption

Puerto Candelaria Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR hide caption

Luis Fonsi Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR hide caption

Carlos Vivies and Claudia Elena Vásquez Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR hide caption

Angela Alvarez Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR hide caption

Play-N-Skillz Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR hide caption

Athenas Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR hide caption

Yalitza Aparicio Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR hide caption

Fito Páez Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR hide caption

Thalia Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR hide caption

Carla Morrison Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR hide caption

Mr. NaisGai Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR hide caption

Marc Anthony Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR hide caption

Dany Deglein Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR hide caption

Pol Granch Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR hide caption

Nicki Nicole Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR hide caption

Jota Rosa Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR hide caption

Lena Burke Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR hide caption

Anitta Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR hide caption

Marco Antonio Solís Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR hide caption

Evaluna Montaner and Camilo Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR hide caption

Goyo Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR hide caption

Rico Love Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR hide caption

Maria Becerra Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR hide caption

Rosario Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR hide caption

Chiquis Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR hide caption

