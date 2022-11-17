Photos: See who is on the red carpet at this year's Latin Grammy awards : The Picture Show The 2022 Latin Grammy Awards are here. Musicians and artists turned out for the biggest night of Latin music. Take a look at who was on the red carpet.

The Picture Show Photo Stories From NPR Photos: See who is on the red carpet at this year's Latin Grammy awards Enlarge this image toggle caption Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR The 2022 Latin Grammy Awards are here. Musicians and artists turned out for the biggest night of Latin music. Take a look at who was on the red carpet. toggle caption Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR toggle caption Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR toggle caption Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR toggle caption Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR toggle caption Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR toggle caption Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR toggle caption Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR toggle caption Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR toggle caption Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR toggle caption Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR toggle caption Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR toggle caption Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR toggle caption Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR toggle caption Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR toggle caption Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR toggle caption Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR toggle caption Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR toggle caption Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR toggle caption Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR toggle caption Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR toggle caption Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR toggle caption Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR toggle caption Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR toggle caption Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR toggle caption Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR toggle caption Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR toggle caption Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR toggle caption Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR toggle caption Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR toggle caption Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR toggle caption Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR toggle caption Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR toggle caption Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR toggle caption Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR toggle caption Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR toggle caption Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR toggle caption Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR toggle caption Zayrha Rodriguez/NPR The Picture Show Photo Stories From NPR