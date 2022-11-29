Photos: Highlights from the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has drawn the world's attention to Qatar, where 32 countries have sent their best to compete for the championship title. So far, only Qatar and Canada have been eliminated. Many countries are still hoping to advance to the Round of 16, which will be determined by the end of this week.

On Monday, Nov. 28, Ghana won 3-2 in a close match with South Korea. Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal to victory over Uruguay. Brazil and Ghana also emerged victorious. Cameroon and Serbia ended their match in a draw.

Iran's matches were met with a mix of cheers and protests in response to the country's treatment of women and activists.

Over the weekend, Canadian forward Alphonso Davies scored the country's first-ever World Cup goal. Canada's early lead did not stop Croatia from swiftly responding with four goals of their own.

Argentina made a comeback Saturday with victory over Mexico. Costa Rica also bounced back from its recent loss to Spain, winning in a match against Japan, 1-0. France, Australia and Poland also won their recent matches.

Despite all-around strong performances, Cameroon, Ghana and Serbia lost matches Thursday. A long 3.5 hour match between Uruguay and South Korea ended in a 0-0 draw.

On Wednesday, Nov. 23, Croatia and Morocco played a tense game that ended in a 0-0 draw. Meanwhile, Spain dominated over Costa Rica with a final score of 7-0.

Japan also made a strong showing and won against the projected finalist, Germany, on the same day.

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, there was a stunning upset when Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia. Many were shocked by the loss, expecting star player Lionel Messi to lead Argentina to victory.

After opening night, England and the Netherlands were able to enjoy wins in their first rounds against Iran and Senegal, respectively. The United States' first two matches ended in draws.

On Sunday, Nov. 20, the games began with a highly anticipated match between Qatar and Ecuador. Ecuador went on to win the match, 2-0, with strong and consistent defense.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup's opening ceremony also took place on Sunday, Nov. 20, with a blaze of fireworks and a massive replica of the tournament trophy. The opening ceremony also included a lineup of stunning performances, with dances and famous artists like South Korean pop singer Jungkook of K-pop group BTS.

