Accessibility links
Photos: Highlights from the 2022 FIFA World Cup : The Picture Show This year's World Cup has already seen some of the strongest matchups and upsets in the tournament's history.

The Picture Show

Photo Stories From NPR

Photos: Highlights from the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Maansi Srivastava

Enlarge this image

Ghana's André Ayew celebrates after Mohammed Kudus scores the team's third goal in a 2022 World Cup Group H match against South Korea on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. Claudio Villa/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Ghana's André Ayew celebrates after Mohammed Kudus scores the team's third goal in a 2022 World Cup Group H match against South Korea on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Claudio Villa/Getty Images

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has drawn the world's attention to Qatar, where 32 countries have sent their best to compete for the championship title. So far, only Qatar and Canada have been eliminated. Many countries are still hoping to advance to the Round of 16, which will be determined by the end of this week.

On Monday, Nov. 28, Ghana won 3-2 in a close match with South Korea. Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal to victory over Uruguay. Brazil and Ghana also emerged victorious. Cameroon and Serbia ended their match in a draw.

South Korea's Cho Gue-sung heads the ball past Ghana's goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, to score his team's second goal during a 2022 World Cup Group H match on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. Lee Jin-man/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Lee Jin-man/AP

Left: Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo (left, No. 7) heads the ball to score his team's first goal during a 2022 World Cup Group H match with Uruguay on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha, Qatar. Right: Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his team's opening goal. Kirill Kudravtsev/AFP via Getty Images; Themba Hadebe/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Kirill Kudravtsev/AFP via Getty Images; Themba Hadebe/AP

Iran's matches were met with a mix of cheers and protests in response to the country's treatment of women and activists.

One of Iran's fans cries as she holds a shirt that reads "Mahsa Amini" prior to the start of a 2022 World Cup Group B match between Wales and Iran on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. Alessandra Tarantino/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Alessandra Tarantino/AP

Iranian defender Ehsan Hajsafi (No. 3) fights for the ball with Wales defender Neco Williams (No. 3) during a 2022 World Cup Group B match on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha, Qatar. Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

Over the weekend, Canadian forward Alphonso Davies scored the country's first-ever World Cup goal. Canada's early lead did not stop Croatia from swiftly responding with four goals of their own.

Argentina made a comeback Saturday with victory over Mexico. Costa Rica also bounced back from its recent loss to Spain, winning in a match against Japan, 1-0. France, Australia and Poland also won their recent matches.

Canadian forward Alphonso Davies (No. 19) scores the opening goal during a 2022 World Cup Group F match between Croatia and Canada at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images

Denmark's Joachim Andersen, left, and France's Marcus Thuram go for a header during a 2022 World Cup Group D match on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar. Martin Meissner/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Martin Meissner/AP

Despite all-around strong performances, Cameroon, Ghana and Serbia lost matches Thursday. A long 3.5 hour match between Uruguay and South Korea ended in a 0-0 draw.

Cameroon's fans enjoy the pre-match atmosphere prior to a 2022 World Cup Group G match between Cameroon and Serbia on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at the Al Janoub stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (top, No. 8) fights for the ball with Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka (No. 10) during a 2022 World Cup Group G match on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, south of Doha, Qatar. Manan Vatsyayana/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Manan Vatsyayana/AFP via Getty Images

Iranian referee Alireza Faghani (back) holds up a yellow card for Serbian defender Strahinja Pavlovic (No. 2) during a 2022 World Cup Group G match between Brazil and Serbia on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha, Qatar. Andrej Isakovic/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Andrej Isakovic/AFP via Getty Images

Brazilian forward Richarlison (center, No. 9) celebrates with his teammates after scoring his team's second goal during a 2022 World Cup Group G match against Serbia on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha, Qatar. Nelson Almeida/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Nelson Almeida/AFP via Getty Images

On Wednesday, Nov. 23, Croatia and Morocco played a tense game that ended in a 0-0 draw. Meanwhile, Spain dominated over Costa Rica with a final score of 7-0.

Japan also made a strong showing and won against the projected finalist, Germany, on the same day.

Enlarge this image

Croatia's Josip Juranovic controls the ball during a 2022 World Cup Group F match with Morocco at the Al Bayt stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar. Matthias Hangst/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Croatia's Josip Juranovic controls the ball during a 2022 World Cup Group F match with Morocco at the Al Bayt stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar.

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

One of Costa Rica's fans sings ahead of a 2022 World Cup Group E match with Spain at the Al Thumama stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Julio Cortez/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Julio Cortez/AP

Canadian fans kiss a World Cup trophy during a2022 FIFA World Cup Group F match with Belgium at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Doha, Qatar. Vincent Kalut/Photo News via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Vincent Kalut/Photo News via Getty Images

Croatia's Mario Pasalic is challenged by Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri as he attempts to score during a 2022 FIFA World Cup Group F match at the Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar. Matthias Hangst/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Morocco's fans cheer on their team during a 2022 World Cup match with Croatia on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Doha, Qatar. Foto Olimpik/NurPhoto via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Foto Olimpik/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Japan's goalkeeper, Shuichi Gonda, makes a save during the team's 2022 World Cup Group E match against Germany at the Khalifa International Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Doha, Qatar. Philip Fong/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Philip Fong/AFP via Getty Images

Japan's goalkeeper, Shuichi Gonda, makes a save during the team's 2022 World Cup Group E match against Germany at the Khalifa International Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Doha, Qatar.

Philip Fong/AFP via Getty Images

Japan's players celebrate a 2-1 win in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E match with Germany at the Khalifa International Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. David Ramos/FIFA via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
David Ramos/FIFA via Getty Images

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, there was a stunning upset when Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia. Many were shocked by the loss, expecting star player Lionel Messi to lead Argentina to victory.

Top: Nicolas Otamendi of Argentina vies for the ball during a Group C match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in Lusail, Qatar. Bottom left: Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts after missing a chance to score. Bottom right: Saleh Alshehri of Saudi Arabia celebrates after scoring. Top: Li Ga/Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images; Bottom left: Ebrahim Noroozi/AP; Li Ga/Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Top: Li Ga/Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images; Bottom left: Ebrahim Noroozi/AP; Li Ga/Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

After opening night, England and the Netherlands were able to enjoy wins in their first rounds against Iran and Senegal, respectively. The United States' first two matches ended in draws.

Wales forward Gareth Bale (No. 11) takes a penalty to score his team's first goal during a 2022 World Cup Group B match agains the U.S. on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha, Qatar. Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images

England's Raheem Sterling celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's third goal during a 2022 World Cup Group B soccer match with Iran on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Frank Augstein/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Frank Augstein/AP

On Sunday, Nov. 20, the games began with a highly anticipated match between Qatar and Ecuador. Ecuador went on to win the match, 2-0, with strong and consistent defense.

Ecuador's players pray ahead of the a 2022 World Cup Group A match with Qatar on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha, Qatar. Manan Vatsyayana/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Manan Vatsyayana/AFP via Getty Images

The 2022 FIFA World Cup's opening ceremony also took place on Sunday, Nov. 20, with a blaze of fireworks and a massive replica of the tournament trophy. The opening ceremony also included a lineup of stunning performances, with dances and famous artists like South Korean pop singer Jungkook of K-pop group BTS.

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony prior to a 2022 FIFA World Cup Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar. Elsa/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Elsa/Getty Images

Jung Kook of BTS performs during the opening ceremony prior to a 2022 FIFA World Cup Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar. Shaun Botterill/FIFA via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Shaun Botterill/FIFA via Getty Images

Fans take photos of fireworks over the Doha skyline during Day 2 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup's fan festival at Al Bidda Park on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Cui Nan/China News Service via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Cui Nan/China News Service via Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Fireworks explode around a replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy during the opening ceremony ahead of a Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha, Qatar, on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Raul Arboleda/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Raul Arboleda/AFP via Getty Images

Fireworks explode around a replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy during the opening ceremony ahead of a Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha, Qatar, on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

Raul Arboleda/AFP via Getty Images

The Picture Show

Photo Stories From NPR