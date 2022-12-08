Photos from the 2022 FIFA World Cup's Round of 16

Alex Grimm/Getty Images
toggle caption
Argentina's Julián Álvarez celebrates while holding Lionel Messi after scoring the team's second goal during the 2022 World Cup's Round of 16 match with Australia at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, in Doha, Qatar.
Alex Grimm/Getty Images
hide caption
Argentina's Julián Álvarez celebrates while holding Lionel Messi after scoring the team's second goal during the 2022 World Cup's Round of 16 match with Australia at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, in Doha, Qatar.
Alex Grimm/Getty Images
After more than two weeks of incredible soccer, the 2022 World Cup's quarterfinals begin Friday. Last month, 32 countries sent their best to compete for the championship title in Qatar. Most of the competitors were eliminated after this past week's Round of 16. The final eight countries' teams will advance to their quarterfinals matchups Friday and Saturday.
The quarterfinals lineup currently includes Brazil, Croatia, Argentina, the Netherlands, Morocco, Portugal, England and France. Brazil and Croatia will be first to face off.
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Portugal dominated Switzerland with a final score of 6-1. Morocco qualified for the quarterfinals for the first time after a stunning penalty shootout. Brazil, a top contender, secured their spot with a decisive 4-1 win over South Korea. Croatia pulled ahead in a penalty shootout at the end of a close game with Japan. France and England also won their Sunday matches. The United States exited Saturday after facing a strong performance by the Netherlands.
Julian Finney/Getty Images
toggle caption
Morocco's players celebrate after a penalty shoot-out during a 2022 World Cup Round of 16 match secured their win against Spain at the Education City Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
Julian Finney/Getty Images
hide caption
Pau de la Calle/AP
toggle caption
A Morocco fan juggles a soccer ball amid celebrations in Barcelona, Spain, after Morocco beat Spain in a penalty shoot-out in a Round of 16 World Cup match on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Qatar.
Pau de la Calle/AP
hide caption
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
toggle caption
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo looks on from the bench during a 2022 World Cup Round of 16 match with Switzerland at the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in Lusail City, Qatar. The game represented the first time Ronaldo hadn't started a World Cup match since 2006.
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
hide caption
Xiao Yijiu/Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images
toggle caption
Portugal's Goncalo Ramos competes during a 2022 World Cup Round of 16 match with Switzerland on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
Xiao Yijiu/Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images
hide caption
Patricia de Melo Moreira/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
Portugal forward Goncalo Ramos (left, No. 26) celebrates with Portugal defender Pepe (No. 3) after scoring his team's first goal during a 2022 World Cup Round of 16 match with Switzerland on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha.
Patricia de Melo Moreira/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, 82, was hospitalized last week due to a lung infection. During their Round of 16 match, Brazil's players and fans honored Pelé, who led Brazil to three World Cup titles decades ago. Doctors at Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in São Paulo, Brazil, say his health is improving.
Darko Bandic/AP
toggle caption
Brazil's fans hold a giant banner showing the Brazilian soccer legend Pelé during a 2022 World Cup Round of 16 match against South Korea on Monday, Dec. 5, at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar.
Darko Bandic/AP
hide caption
Francois Nel/Getty Images
toggle caption
Brazil's Neymar (right) celebrates with Raphinha, Lucas Paqueta and Vinicius Junior after scoring the team's second goal in a penalty kick during a 2022 World Cup Round of 16 match with South Korea on Monday, Dec. 5, at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar.
Francois Nel/Getty Images
hide caption
Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images (2); Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images; Ricardo Mazalan/AP
toggle caption
Top left: France's forward Antoine Griezmann (No. 7) fights for the ball with Poland's midfielder Przemyslaw Frankowski (No. 24) during the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between France and Poland on Dec. 4 in Doha. Bottom left: France supporters wave national flags. Top right: A France supporter poses for a picture. Bottom right: France's Olivier Giroud makes an overhead kick.
Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images (2); Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images; Ricardo Mazalan/AP
hide caption
Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
French forward Olivier Giroud (No. 9) celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during a 2022 World Cup Round of 16 match with Poland on Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
England's midfielder Jude Bellingham (right, No. 22) fights for the ball with Senegal's defender Abdou Diallo (No. 22) during a 2022 World Cup Round of 16 match on Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha, Qatar.
Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
Victor R. Caivano/AP
toggle caption
An Argentine fan waves the country's flag as he watches the 2022 World Cup match between Argentina and Australia with hundreds of other fans on Saturday, Dec. 3, at a park in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Argentina won the match, 2-1.
Victor R. Caivano/AP
hide caption
Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
Netherlands' forward Memphis Depay (No. 10) fights for the ball with U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams (No. 4) during a 2022 World Cup Round of 16 match on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Netherlands won the match.
Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams (No. 4) reacts after his team lost a 2022 World Cup Round of 16 match to the Netherlands on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
The United States' exit came days after a long and tense match with Iran, which also put a spotlight on the political tension between the two countries. Germany, Uruguay and Mexico were also strong competitors who exited the tournament unexpectedly early.
Argentina and Brazil both appear to have the clear paths to victory. But with 10 days left and eight teams still competing for the title, anything can happen.
Pavel Golovkin/AP
toggle caption
Teammates celebrate with Brazil's Neymar, center, who scored his side's second goal during a 2022 World Cup Round of 16 match with South Korea on Monday, Dec. 5, at Stadium 974 in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
Pavel Golovkin/AP
hide caption