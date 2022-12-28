2022 in photos: NPR station photographers share memorable moments

Enlarge this image toggle caption Megan Farmer/KUOW Megan Farmer/KUOW

Visual storytellers document the humanity behind the words you read and hear"

As we wrap up this year, we look back at an eventful year through the lenses of the member and affiliate NPR stations. We asked photographers to share memorable events they covered throughout 2022.

Some of the events included protests across the country due to the Russia's war in Ukraine, monkeypox declared a global health emergency, the overturning of Roe v. Wade, mid-term elections. From moments of joy celebrating the first Black woman sworn as justice of the U.S. Supreme Court to grief in vigils after the Robb elementary mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

These are some of the remarkable stories of the year across the country.

