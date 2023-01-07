Accessibility links
PHOTOS: The drama-filled process to elect Kevin McCarthy as House speaker : The Picture Show Friday was the fourth day of voting for House speaker. Photographers captured tense moments in the House chamber as lawmakers negotiated.

PHOTOS: The drama-filled process to elect Kevin McCarthy as House speaker

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California gestures toward the newly installed nameplate at his office after he was sworn in as speaker of the 118th Congress. Matt Rourke/AP hide caption

Matt Rourke/AP

After a chaotic four days and 15 rounds of voting to elect a speaker of the House, California Republican Kevin McCarthy finally emerged victorious early Saturday to convene a new Congress.

Here's a peek at what the tense, drawn-out negotiations looked like on the final day, on and around the chamber floor.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) celebrates with the gavel after being elected as speaker. Win McNamee/Getty Images hide caption

Win McNamee/Getty Images

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., swears in members of the 118th Congress on the House floor. Andrew Harnik/AP hide caption

Andrew Harnik/AP

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is congratulated after winning the 15th vote in the House chamber as the House enters the fifth day trying to elect a speaker. Alex Brandon/AP hide caption

Alex Brandon/AP

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) shakes hands with former House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images hide caption

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Newly elected Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy takes the oath of office after he was elected on the 15th ballot. Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) calls his mom after being elected speaker after 15th rounds of votes. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images hide caption

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (L) talks to Rep.-elect Matt Gaetz (R-FL) in the House Chamber after Gaetz voted present during the fourth day of voting for Speaker of the House. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images hide caption

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Reps. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, and Byron Donalds, R-Fla., are seen on the House floor during a vote in which Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., did not receive enough votes for Speaker of House on Friday, January 6, 2023. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images hide caption

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., talks to Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., after Gaetz voted "present" in the House chamber. Alex Brandon/AP hide caption

Alex Brandon/AP

Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) is restrained after getting into an argument with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) during in the 14th round of voting for speaker. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images hide caption

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Reps.-elect Dan Bishop (R-NC), Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) watch floor proceedings as the search for speaker continued for a fourth day. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images hide caption

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., interrupts Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., as he nominated Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, in the House chamber as the House meets for the fourth day to elect a speaker. Alex Brandon/AP hide caption

Alex Brandon/AP

Republican members walk out of the chamber as Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks as the House meets for the fourth day to elect a speaker. Alex Brandon/AP hide caption

Alex Brandon/AP

Rep.-elect Dan Bishop (R-NC), right, tells fellow members, including Rep.-elect Anna Luna (R-FL) and Rep.-elect Mary Miller (R-IL), that he will support Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in that round of voting for Speaker of the House. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images hide caption

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Reps. Mary Miller, R-Ill., right, and Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., are seen on the House floor. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images hide caption

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images

Rep.-elect Clay Higgins (R-LA) (R) puts a Bible on the back of Rep.-elect Andrew Clyde (R-GA) as he votes for House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images hide caption

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) offers a phone with the initials "DT" to Rep.-elect Matt Rosendale (R-MT). It was former President Donald Trump on the line. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images hide caption

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Rep-elect Tim Burchett (R-TN) (2nd-L), Rep.-elect Matt Gaetz (R-FL) (C) and Rep.-elect George Santon (R-NY) (R) congratulate House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (L) after he is elected Speaker of the House. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images hide caption

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Rep. Bryan Steil, (R-Wis.), holds up the tally sheet in the House chamber after Rep. Kevin McCarthy, (R-CA), was elected as speaker. Andrew Harnik/AP hide caption

Andrew Harnik/AP

Vote talliers record the ballot for House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) after being elected Speaker of the House. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images hide caption

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Rep.-elect Matt Gaetz (R-FL) (R) talks to Rep.-elect Paul Gosar (R-AZ) in the House Chamber during the fourth day of elections for Speaker of the House. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images hide caption

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) casts his vote on a motion to adjourn in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol Building. Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images hide caption

Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Incoming House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., hugs House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of N.Y., as he receives the gavel on the House floor. Andrew Harnik/AP hide caption

Andrew Harnik/AP

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, (R-Ga.), takes a selife with Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, (R-CA) at the end of the 15th vote after he received enough votes to become Speaker of the House. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images hide caption

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images

Rep.-elect Chip Roy (R-TX) talks to reporters in Statuary Hall after switching his support for Speaker of the House to Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). Nathan Howard/Getty Images hide caption

Nathan Howard/Getty Images
Rep.-elect Byron Donalds (R-FL) (L to R), Rep.-elect Dan Bishop (R-NC), Rep.-elect Andy Ogles (R-TN) and Rep.-elect Chip Roy (R-TX) speak to the media after voting for Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker of the house. Nathan Howard/Getty Images hide caption

Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Republican House members speak to the media after changing their vote to Republican leader Kevin McCarthy. Nathan Howard/Getty Images hide caption

Nathan Howard/Getty Images

