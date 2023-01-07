PHOTOS: The drama-filled process to elect Kevin McCarthy as House speaker

Matt Rourke/AP
toggle caption
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California gestures toward the newly installed nameplate at his office after he was sworn in as speaker of the 118th Congress.
Matt Rourke/AP
hide caption
After a chaotic four days and 15 rounds of voting to elect a speaker of the House, California Republican Kevin McCarthy finally emerged victorious early Saturday to convene a new Congress.
Here's a peek at what the tense, drawn-out negotiations looked like on the final day, on and around the chamber floor.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
toggle caption
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) celebrates with the gavel after being elected as speaker.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
hide caption
Andrew Harnik/AP
toggle caption
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., swears in members of the 118th Congress on the House floor.
Andrew Harnik/AP
hide caption
Alex Brandon/AP
toggle caption
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is congratulated after winning the 15th vote in the House chamber as the House enters the fifth day trying to elect a speaker.
Alex Brandon/AP
hide caption
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images
toggle caption
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) shakes hands with former House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images
hide caption
Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images
toggle caption
Newly elected Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy takes the oath of office after he was elected on the 15th ballot.
Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images
hide caption
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images
toggle caption
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) calls his mom after being elected speaker after 15th rounds of votes.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images
hide caption
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
toggle caption
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (L) talks to Rep.-elect Matt Gaetz (R-FL) in the House Chamber after Gaetz voted present during the fourth day of voting for Speaker of the House.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
hide caption
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images
toggle caption
Reps. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, and Byron Donalds, R-Fla., are seen on the House floor during a vote in which Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., did not receive enough votes for Speaker of House on Friday, January 6, 2023.
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images
hide caption
Alex Brandon/AP
toggle caption
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., talks to Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., after Gaetz voted "present" in the House chamber.
Alex Brandon/AP
hide caption
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images
toggle caption
Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) is restrained after getting into an argument with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) during in the 14th round of voting for speaker.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images
hide caption
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images
toggle caption
Reps.-elect Dan Bishop (R-NC), Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) watch floor proceedings as the search for speaker continued for a fourth day.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images
hide caption
Alex Brandon/AP
toggle caption
Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., interrupts Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., as he nominated Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, in the House chamber as the House meets for the fourth day to elect a speaker.
Alex Brandon/AP
hide caption
Alex Brandon/AP
toggle caption
Republican members walk out of the chamber as Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks as the House meets for the fourth day to elect a speaker.
Alex Brandon/AP
hide caption
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
toggle caption
Rep.-elect Dan Bishop (R-NC), right, tells fellow members, including Rep.-elect Anna Luna (R-FL) and Rep.-elect Mary Miller (R-IL), that he will support Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in that round of voting for Speaker of the House.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
hide caption
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images
toggle caption
Reps. Mary Miller, R-Ill., right, and Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., are seen on the House floor.
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images
hide caption
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
toggle caption
Rep.-elect Clay Higgins (R-LA) (R) puts a Bible on the back of Rep.-elect Andrew Clyde (R-GA) as he votes for House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
hide caption
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
toggle caption
Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) offers a phone with the initials "DT" to Rep.-elect Matt Rosendale (R-MT). It was former President Donald Trump on the line.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
hide caption
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
toggle caption
Rep-elect Tim Burchett (R-TN) (2nd-L), Rep.-elect Matt Gaetz (R-FL) (C) and Rep.-elect George Santon (R-NY) (R) congratulate House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (L) after he is elected Speaker of the House.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
hide caption
Andrew Harnik/AP
toggle caption
Rep. Bryan Steil, (R-Wis.), holds up the tally sheet in the House chamber after Rep. Kevin McCarthy, (R-CA), was elected as speaker.
Andrew Harnik/AP
hide caption
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
toggle caption
Vote talliers record the ballot for House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) after being elected Speaker of the House.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
hide caption
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
toggle caption
Rep.-elect Matt Gaetz (R-FL) (R) talks to Rep.-elect Paul Gosar (R-AZ) in the House Chamber during the fourth day of elections for Speaker of the House.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
hide caption
Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
toggle caption
Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) casts his vote on a motion to adjourn in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol Building.
Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
hide caption
Andrew Harnik/AP
toggle caption
Incoming House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., hugs House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of N.Y., as he receives the gavel on the House floor.
Andrew Harnik/AP
hide caption
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images
toggle caption
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, (R-Ga.), takes a selife with Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, (R-CA) at the end of the 15th vote after he received enough votes to become Speaker of the House.
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images
hide caption
Nathan Howard/Getty Images
toggle caption
Rep.-elect Chip Roy (R-TX) talks to reporters in Statuary Hall after switching his support for Speaker of the House to Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).
Nathan Howard/Getty Images
hide caption
Nathan Howard/Getty Images
toggle caption
Rep.-elect Byron Donalds (R-FL) (L to R), Rep.-elect Dan Bishop (R-NC), Rep.-elect Andy Ogles (R-TN) and Rep.-elect Chip Roy (R-TX) speak to the media after voting for Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker of the house.
Nathan Howard/Getty Images
hide caption
Rep.-elect Byron Donalds (R-FL) (L to R), Rep.-elect Dan Bishop (R-NC), Rep.-elect Andy Ogles (R-TN) and Rep.-elect Chip Roy (R-TX) speak to the media after voting for Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker of the house.
Nathan Howard/Getty Images
Nathan Howard/Getty Images
toggle caption
Republican House members speak to the media after changing their vote to Republican leader Kevin McCarthy.
Nathan Howard/Getty Images
hide caption
Republican House members speak to the media after changing their vote to Republican leader Kevin McCarthy.
Nathan Howard/Getty Images