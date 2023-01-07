PHOTOS: The drama-filled process to elect Kevin McCarthy as House speaker

After a chaotic four days and 15 rounds of voting to elect a speaker of the House, California Republican Kevin McCarthy finally emerged victorious early Saturday to convene a new Congress.

Here's a peek at what the tense, drawn-out negotiations looked like on the final day, on and around the chamber floor.

