PHOTOS: See protests unfold across the country after release of Tyre Nichols video

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Protesters in Washington, D.C., rally on Friday against the fatal police assault of a Black man in Tennessee.
Authorities in Memphis, Tenn., released body camera footage from the police killing of Tyre Nichols on Friday. This has sparked protests and calls for national police reform across the U.S.
Nichols was pulled over on Jan. 7 for a traffic stop. After trying to flee on foot, Nichols was brutally beaten by police. He died in a hospital three days later. Five officers were fired and charged with murder.
Carolyn Kaster/AP
An image of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, is displayed on a building as people gather to protest over his death on Friday in Washington, D.C.
Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images
Protesters rally outside of the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center in Detroit against the fatal police assault of Tyre Nichols.
Alex Slitz/AP
Demonstrators gather during a protest over the death of Tyre Nichols in Atlanta.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Demonstrators participate in a protest near the White House against the police killing of Tyre Nichols.
Alex Slitz/AP
In Atlanta, demonstrators gather during a protest over the death of Tyre Nichols.
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
A demonstrator wears a Black Live Matter earring during a rally in Washington, D.C., against the fatal police assault of Tyre Nichols.
Gerald Herbert/AP
Protesters gather Friday in Memphis, Tenn., before authorities release police video depicting the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols.
