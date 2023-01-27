Accessibility links
PHOTOS: See protests unfold across the country after release of Tyre Nichols video : The Picture Show Memphis authorities released body camera footage depicting the 29-year-old's killing on Friday. Demonstrations unfold in cities across the U.S.

PHOTOS: See protests unfold across the country after release of Tyre Nichols video

Virginia Lozano

Protesters in Washington, D.C., rally on Friday against the fatal police assault of a Black man in Tennessee. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Protesters in Washington, D.C., rally on Friday against the fatal police assault of a Black man in Tennessee.

Authorities in Memphis, Tenn., released body camera footage from the police killing of Tyre Nichols on Friday. This has sparked protests and calls for national police reform across the U.S.

Nichols was pulled over on Jan. 7 for a traffic stop. After trying to flee on foot, Nichols was brutally beaten by police. He died in a hospital three days later. Five officers were fired and charged with murder.

An image of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, is displayed on a building as people gather to protest over his death on Friday in Washington, D.C. Carolyn Kaster/AP hide caption

An image of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, is displayed on a building as people gather to protest over his death on Friday in Washington, D.C.

Protesters rally outside of the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center in Detroit against the fatal police assault of Tyre Nichols. Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Protesters rally outside of the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center in Detroit against the fatal police assault of Tyre Nichols.

Demonstrators gather during a protest over the death of Tyre Nichols in Atlanta. Alex Slitz/AP hide caption

Demonstrators gather during a protest over the death of Tyre Nichols in Atlanta.

Demonstrators participate in a protest near the White House against the police killing of Tyre Nichols. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images hide caption

Demonstrators participate in a protest near the White House against the police killing of Tyre Nichols.

In Atlanta, demonstrators gather during a protest over the death of Tyre Nichols. Alex Slitz/AP hide caption

In Atlanta, demonstrators gather during a protest over the death of Tyre Nichols.

A demonstrator wears a Black Live Matter earring during a rally in Washington, D.C., against the fatal police assault of Tyre Nichols. Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

A demonstrator wears a Black Live Matter earring during a rally in Washington, D.C., against the fatal police assault of Tyre Nichols.

Protesters gather Friday in Memphis, Tenn., before authorities release police video depicting the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols. Gerald Herbert/AP hide caption

Protesters gather Friday in Memphis, Tenn., before authorities release police video depicting the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols.

