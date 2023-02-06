Photos: A devastating earthquake hits Turkey and Syria

Mahmut Bozarsan/AP
Rescue workers and medical teams try to reach trapped residents in a collapsed building following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey, early Monday. A powerful earthquake has caused significant damage in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties have been reported.
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday. At least 2,300 people have died, according to the Associated Press. Rescue workers search for people who are trapped in collapsed buildings. The area has also felt at least 30 major aftershocks, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Visit our liveblog for the latest updates.
Mahmut Bozarslan/AP
Rescue workers search for survivors under the rubble of a collapsed building in Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey, on Monday. A powerful earthquake struck southeast Turkey and northern Syria.
Ilyas Akengin/AFP via Getty Images
A man covers his face as people search for survivors through the rubble in Diyarbakir, Turkey, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's south-east.
Ilyas Akengin/AFP via Getty Images
People search for survivors in Diyarbakir, Turkey, on Monday, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's south-east.
Omar Haj Kadour/AFP via Getty Images
This aerial view shows residents searching for victims and survivors amidst the rubble of collapsed buildings following an earthquake in the village of Besnia near the town of Harim, in Syria's rebel-held northwestern Idlib province on the border with Turkey, on Monday.
Louai Beshara/AFP via Getty Images
Syrian rescue teams look for survivors under the rubble after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake in the government-controlled central Syrian city of Hama on Monday. The earthquake hit Turkey and Syria killing hundreds of people as they slept, leveling buildings and sending tremors that were felt as far away as the island of Cyprus, Egypt and Iraq.
Rami al Sayed/AFP via Getty Images
Residents retrieve a child from the rubble of a collapsed building following an earthquake in the town of Jandaris, Syria.
Rami al Sayed/AFP via Getty Images
Residents stand in front of a collapsed building following an earthquake in the town of Jandaris, Syria.
Abdulaziz Ketaz/AFP via Getty Images
A member of the Syrian civil defense, known as the White Helmets, carries a child rescued from the rubble following an earthquake in the town of Zardana in the countryside of the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, early on Monday.
