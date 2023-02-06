Photos: A devastating earthquake hits Turkey and Syria

Enlarge this image toggle caption Mahmut Bozarsan/AP Mahmut Bozarsan/AP

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday. At least 2,300 people have died, according to the Associated Press. Rescue workers search for people who are trapped in collapsed buildings. The area has also felt at least 30 major aftershocks, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Visit our liveblog for the latest updates.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Mahmut Bozarslan/AP Mahmut Bozarslan/AP

Enlarge this image toggle caption Ilyas Akengin/AFP via Getty Images Ilyas Akengin/AFP via Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Ilyas Akengin/AFP via Getty Images Ilyas Akengin/AFP via Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Omar Haj Kadour/AFP via Getty Images Omar Haj Kadour/AFP via Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Louai Beshara/AFP via Getty Images Louai Beshara/AFP via Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Rami al Sayed/AFP via Getty Images Rami al Sayed/AFP via Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Rami al Sayed/AFP via Getty Images Rami al Sayed/AFP via Getty Images