The start of the Iraq War 20 years later in photos

Eric Feferberg/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
March 20, 2003: U.S. Marines prepare themselves after receiving orders to cross the Iraqi border at Camp Shoup, northern Kuwait.
Eric Feferberg/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
March 20, 2003: U.S. Marines prepare themselves after receiving orders to cross the Iraqi border at Camp Shoup, northern Kuwait.
Eric Feferberg/AFP via Getty Images
On March 20, 2003, the U.S. carried out its first airstrikes in Iraq. Today marks the 20th anniversary of Operation Iraqi Freedom. We take a look at scenes from the Iraq War in pictures.
Daily Mirror Gulf/Getty Images
toggle caption
March 21, 2003: Fires burn in and around Saddam Hussein's Council of Ministers in Baghdad, Iraq, during a wave of attacks in the "shock and awe" phase of "Operation Iraqi Freedom."
Daily Mirror Gulf/Getty Images
hide caption
March 21, 2003: Fires burn in and around Saddam Hussein's Council of Ministers in Baghdad, Iraq, during a wave of attacks in the "shock and awe" phase of "Operation Iraqi Freedom."
Daily Mirror Gulf/Getty Images
The White House/Getty Images
toggle caption
March 21, 2003: President George W. Bush meets with his war council in the Situation Room of the White House. Present at the table are from foreground, national security adviser Condoleezza Rice, CIA Director George Tenet, Chief of Staff Andy Card, Secretary of State Colin Powell, Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Richard B. Myers.
The White House/Getty Images
hide caption
March 21, 2003: President George W. Bush meets with his war council in the Situation Room of the White House. Present at the table are from foreground, national security adviser Condoleezza Rice, CIA Director George Tenet, Chief of Staff Andy Card, Secretary of State Colin Powell, Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Richard B. Myers.
The White House/Getty Images
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
toggle caption
March 26, 2003: U.S. Marines from Task Force Tarawa search for Iraqi troops in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah. As night falls, the Marines are on alert for a counter attack from Iraqi troops.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
hide caption
March 26, 2003: U.S. Marines from Task Force Tarawa search for Iraqi troops in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah. As night falls, the Marines are on alert for a counter attack from Iraqi troops.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
CENTCOM/Getty Images
toggle caption
April 1, 2003: In this handout image from night-scope video, U.S. military personnel carry U.S. Pfc. Jessica Lynch off of a helicopter at an undisclosed location in Iraq. Lynch was rescued from a hospital in Nasiriyah, Iraq. Lynch had been missing since March 23 when she and members of her unit, the U.S. Army 507th Maintenance Company, were ambushed by Iraqi forces.
CENTCOM/Getty Images
hide caption
Guardian Gulf/Getty Images
toggle caption
April 9, 2003: U.S. Marines pull down a statue of Saddam Hussein in the center of Baghdad.
Guardian Gulf/Getty Images
hide caption
April 9, 2003: U.S. Marines pull down a statue of Saddam Hussein in the center of Baghdad.
Guardian Gulf/Getty Images
Anja Niedringhaus/Associated Press
toggle caption
March 30, 2003: Women line up for a security check by British soldiers on the outskirts of Basra, as they try to flee from this southern Iraqi town.
Anja Niedringhaus/Associated Press
hide caption
Mario Tama/Getty Images
toggle caption
April 13, 2003: Iraqi National Museum Deputy Director Mushin Hasan holds his head in his hands as he sits on destroyed artifacts in Bagdhad, Iraq. The museum was severely looted.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
hide caption
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
toggle caption
May 1, 2003: President Bush declares the end of major combat in Iraq as he speaks aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln off the California coast.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
hide caption
Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images
toggle caption
May 31, 2003: Iraqi men check a list as sheets containing the remains of bodies excavated from a mass grave lie in the desert on the outskirts of Musayib, approximately 30 miles south of Baghdad, Iraq. Locals said that the mass grave contained the remains of hundreds of Shia Muslims allegedly executed by Saddam Hussein's regime after their uprising following the 1991 Gulf War.
Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images
hide caption
Chris Hondros/Getty Images
toggle caption
Dec. 15, 2003: The entrance to the "spider hole" where Saddam Hussein was hiding when he was captured is seen from inside the space in Ad Dawr, Iraq. Iraq's notorious dictator was captured in a raid at the compound on Dec. 13.
Chris Hondros/Getty Images
hide caption
Rusty Russell/Getty Images
toggle caption
A photo of the capture of Saddam Hussein, subdued during his capture.
Rusty Russell/Getty Images
hide caption
Mario Tama/Getty Images
toggle caption
Jan. 28, 2004: A boy stands at the scene of a car bombing in front of a hotel, that killed at least three people in Baghdad. A suicide bomber blew up the explosive packed car in front of the Shaheen hotel that is frequented by many westerners and where Iraq's labor minister lived.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
hide caption
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
toggle caption
March 3, 2004: Iraqi mourners carry the coffins of those killed the day before in a series of bomb explosions in the Shia holy city of Karbala.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
hide caption
Antonio Scorza/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
April 9, 2004: Iraqi insurgents wave their national flag as they celebrate in front of a burning U.S. military tanker after attacking it in Abu Gharib.
Antonio Scorza/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
AP
toggle caption
April 28, 2004: This late 2003 file image obtained by The Associated Press shows an unidentified detainee standing on a box with a bag on his head and wires attached to him, at the Abu Ghraib prison.
AP
hide caption
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
toggle caption
May 3, 2004: People look at rows of graves at an overflowing cemetery built in a soccer arena, in Fallujah, Iraq. An estimated 1,300 Iraqis were killed during the monthlong siege of Fallujah and the death toll continues to rise as residents return home to find more bodies.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
hide caption
Ghaith Abdul-Ahad/Getty Images
toggle caption
Aug. 7, 2004: Iraqi Shia militiamen prepare to fire their weapons during clashes with U.S. Marines in Najaf, Iraq.
Ghaith Abdul-Ahad/Getty Images
hide caption
Ghaith Abdul-Ahad/Getty Images
toggle caption
Aug. 27, 2004: Iraqi Shia faithful line up outside the shrine of Imam Ali in Najaf, to mark the end of conflict. The rebel leader Moqtada al-Sadr ordered his fighters to lay down their arms in a peace deal brokered by Iraq's most revered Shia cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.
Ghaith Abdul-Ahad/Getty Images
hide caption
Scott Peterson/Getty Images
toggle caption
Nov. 10, 2004: U.S. Marines search houses for insurgents in Fallujah, Iraq.
Scott Peterson/Getty Images
hide caption
Scott Peterson/Getty Images
toggle caption
Nov. 22, 2004: U.S. Marines use explosives to open rooftop doors, as they search houses for insurgents on in Fallujah, Iraq.
Scott Peterson/Getty Images
hide caption
Chris Hondros/Getty Images
toggle caption
Jan. 17, 2005: Spc. Franklin Smith pulls away as a mortar blasts out of a tube at the edge of the U.S. airbase in Tal Afar, Iraq. U.S. mortaring teams frequently fired "harassment and interdiction" mortar fusillades from the base to suspected enemy positions or watched areas nearby.
Chris Hondros/Getty Images
hide caption
Chris Hondros/Getty Images
toggle caption
Jan. 30, 2005: Voters look over their ballots before voting behind a cardboard screen on Election Day in the Sadr City neighborhood of Baghdad.
Chris Hondros/Getty Images
hide caption
Wathiq Khuzaie/Getty Images
toggle caption
May 12, 2005: The scene of a car bomb explosion in eastern Baghdad. The device exploded near a busy marketplace in a mainly Shia district.
Wathiq Khuzaie/Getty Images
hide caption
Khalid Mohammed/Associated Press
toggle caption
Feb. 22, 2006: Iraqis gather at the ruins of the al-Askari mosque in Samarra, Iraq.
Khalid Mohammed/Associated Press
hide caption
Ali Yussef/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
Jan. 4, 2008: U.S. soldiers patrol in the village of al-Wajihiya, 18 miles from Baquba, northeast of Baghdad.
Ali Yussef/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
David Furst/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
March 19, 2008: An Iraqi boy watches as U.S. soldiers patrol through his neighborhood in Diyala province, northeast of Baghdad.
David Furst/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
March 19, 2008: An Iraqi boy watches as U.S. soldiers patrol through his neighborhood in Diyala province, northeast of Baghdad.
David Furst/AFP via Getty Images
Wathiq Khuzaie/Getty Images
toggle caption
April 27, 2008: A woman walks with her children during a sandstorm in Baghdad.
Wathiq Khuzaie/Getty Images
hide caption
April 27, 2008: A woman walks with her children during a sandstorm in Baghdad.
Wathiq Khuzaie/Getty Images
Wathiq Khuzaie/Getty Images
toggle caption
Oct. 18, 2008: Shia demonstrators carry Iraqi flags during a protest against a proposed U.S.-Iraqi security pact in Baghdad.
Wathiq Khuzaie/Getty Images
hide caption
Oct. 18, 2008: Shia demonstrators carry Iraqi flags during a protest against a proposed U.S.-Iraqi security pact in Baghdad.
Wathiq Khuzaie/Getty Images
Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
June 23, 2009: Iraqi prisoners hold their hands to their heads as they are escorted by U.S. soldiers from one unit to another at a U.S.-run detention center in Camp Cropper on the outskirts of Baghdad.
Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
June 23, 2009: Iraqi prisoners hold their hands to their heads as they are escorted by U.S. soldiers from one unit to another at a U.S.-run detention center in Camp Cropper on the outskirts of Baghdad.
Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP via Getty Images
Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
Oct. 25, 2009: An Iraqi weeps as he walks away from the ministries of justice and labor following a suicide bombing. Twin suicide car bombs blasted the justice ministry and the provincial offices in central Baghdad killing at least 90 people and injuring 600 others.
Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
Oct. 25, 2009: An Iraqi weeps as he walks away from the ministries of justice and labor following a suicide bombing. Twin suicide car bombs blasted the justice ministry and the provincial offices in central Baghdad killing at least 90 people and injuring 600 others.
Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP via Getty Images
Ali Al-Saadi/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
Nov. 28, 2009: The national flag flutters as Iraqi Shia take part in Friday noon prayers in Sadr City.
Ali Al-Saadi/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
Nov. 28, 2009: The national flag flutters as Iraqi Shia take part in Friday noon prayers in Sadr City.
Ali Al-Saadi/AFP via Getty Images
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
toggle caption
Jan. 5, 2010: U.S. Army National Guard Specialist Jose Guillen-Verde hugs his mother, Denia Metivier, during a deployment ceremony in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
hide caption
Muhannad Fala'ah/Getty Images
toggle caption
Jan. 26, 2010: A crater marks the site of a car bomb explosion near the Al-Hamra hotel in Baghdad. Three car bombs exploded targeting hotels used by foreign journalists and businessmen in Baghdad.
Muhannad Fala'ah/Getty Images
hide caption
Jan. 26, 2010: A crater marks the site of a car bomb explosion near the Al-Hamra hotel in Baghdad. Three car bombs exploded targeting hotels used by foreign journalists and businessmen in Baghdad.
Muhannad Fala'ah/Getty Images
Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
April 25, 2010: Iraqi men carry the coffin of one of the victims of a triple bombing attack outside a mortuary in the Baghdad.
Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
April 25, 2010: Iraqi men carry the coffin of one of the victims of a triple bombing attack outside a mortuary in the Baghdad.
Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP via Getty Images
Marwan Ibrahim/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
July 23, 2010: Smoke billows from a burning car in the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk following a blast which seriously wounded the city's police chief Borhan Habib Tayeb and killed his son.
Marwan Ibrahim/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
July 23, 2010: Smoke billows from a burning car in the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk following a blast which seriously wounded the city's police chief Borhan Habib Tayeb and killed his son.
Marwan Ibrahim/AFP via Getty Images
Kahlil Al-Murshidi/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
Sept. 20, 2010: A man sits on the rubble of his destroyed home a day after two near-simultaneous car bombs rocked Baghdad, killing 29 and wounding 111 in the city's deadliest day in a month.
Kahlil Al-Murshidi/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
Sept. 20, 2010: A man sits on the rubble of his destroyed home a day after two near-simultaneous car bombs rocked Baghdad, killing 29 and wounding 111 in the city's deadliest day in a month.
Kahlil Al-Murshidi/AFP via Getty Images
Mario Tama/Getty Images
toggle caption
Dec. 17, 2011: Soldiers from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division board a C-17 transport plane to depart from Iraq at Camp Adder, now known as Imam Ali Base, near Nasiriyah, Iraq.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
hide caption
Dec. 17, 2011: Soldiers from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division board a C-17 transport plane to depart from Iraq at Camp Adder, now known as Imam Ali Base, near Nasiriyah, Iraq.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Lucas Jackson-Pool/Getty Images
toggle caption
Dec. 18, 2011: Iraqis wave behind a U.S. flag on the dashboard of a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division as part of the last U.S. military convoy to leave Iraq near Nasiriyah, Iraq.
Lucas Jackson-Pool/Getty Images
hide caption
Dec. 18, 2011: Iraqis wave behind a U.S. flag on the dashboard of a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division as part of the last U.S. military convoy to leave Iraq near Nasiriyah, Iraq.
Lucas Jackson-Pool/Getty Images