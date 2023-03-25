Photos show the devastation caused by the deadly Mississippi tornado

Enlarge this image toggle caption Rogelio V. Solis/AP Rogelio V. Solis/AP

Emergency responders are digging out after a rare, long-lasting tornado tore through western Mississippi Friday night, killing at least 23 people and leaving a trail of destruction behind.

The tornado — which landed in Rolling Fork around 8 p.m. local time and then plowed through nearby towns including Silver City, Black Hawk and Winona — lasted for more than an hour, which a federal meteorologist called "very rare."

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves issued a state of emergency for all the counties affected by the severe weather.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Rogelio V. Solis/AP Rogelio V. Solis/AP

toggle caption Rogelio V. Solis/AP

toggle caption Rogelio V. Solis/AP

toggle caption Rogelio V. Solis/AP

toggle caption Rogelio V. Solis/AP

toggle caption Rogelio V. Solis/AP

toggle caption Rogelio V. Solis/AP

toggle caption Rogelio V. Solis/AP

toggle caption Rogelio V. Solis/AP