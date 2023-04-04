Here's a few of our favorite photos from the 2023 Dreamville Music Festival

Alanté Serene Millow/NPR
toggle caption
Burna Boy
Alanté Serene Millow/NPR
hide caption
Burna Boy
Alanté Serene Millow/NPR
The 2023 Dreamville Music Festival brought more than 100,000 fans to Raleigh, N.C., on April 1-2.
The annual event, organized by J. Cole's record label, is held each year in Cole's home state of North Carolina. Since launching in 2018, the Dreamville team says it's become one of the largest music festivals in the state.
This year's performers included Cole, Drake, Usher, Burna Boy, City Girls, Ari Lennox, Summer Walker, JID and many more.
Take a look at photos from the weekend:
Alanté Serene Millow/NPR
toggle caption
Ari Lennox
Alanté Serene Millow/NPR
hide caption
Alanté Serene Millow/NPR
toggle caption
JID
Alanté Serene Millow/NPR
hide caption
Alanté Serene Millow/NPR
toggle caption
Summer Walker
Alanté Serene Millow/NPR
hide caption
Alanté Serene Millow/NPR
toggle caption
Usher
Alanté Serene Millow/NPR
hide caption
Alanté Serene Millow/NPR
toggle caption
J. Cole
Alanté Serene Millow/NPR
hide caption
Alanté Serene Millow/NPR
toggle caption
The crowd dances to the music at the Dreamville Music Festival in Raleigh, N.C.
Alanté Serene Millow/NPR
hide caption
The crowd dances to the music at the Dreamville Music Festival in Raleigh, N.C.
Alanté Serene Millow/NPR