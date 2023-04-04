Photos: See how the Trump indictment day unfolded

Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images
Former US President Donald Trump makes his way inside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in New York on April 4, 2023.
Former President Donald Trump is facing 34 charges relating to hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. But it's not the payment itself that's at issue here – it's his business' alleged falsification of records to cover up any paper trail of that payment.
In court, Trump was photographed appearing stern. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Trump is now going to have to stand trial and be judged by a jury of his peers, the first time this has ever happened for a former president of the United States.
Here is scene from today.
Seth Wenig/AP
Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a Manhattan court.
Bryan Woolston/AP
Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
José A. Alvarado Jr. for NPR
The entrance of Manhattan Criminal Courts Building fills with commotion from supporters of the former president as Donald J. Trump makes his way to his scheduled surrender at the Manhattan Criminal Courts Building in Manhattan, New York City.
Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images
New York State court officers stand outside criminal court.
Leonardo Munoz/AFP via Getty Images
A supporter of former President Donald Trump argues with opponents outside the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York City.
Kena Betancur/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court on April 04, 2023 in New York, New York.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., talks to supporters of former President Donald Trump outside the District Attorney's Office in New York.
Supporters of former President Donald Trump argue with opponents outside the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York City.
John Moore/Getty Images
A New York City police officer sets up barricades near Trump Tower.
Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
New York Republican Congressman George Santos arrives at Manhattan Court, where New York police tightened security measures on Tuesday ahead of former President Donald Trump's arraignment.
José A. Alvarado Jr. for NPR
As supporters of the former president protest at Collect Pond Park, NYPD place barricades separating anti-Trump protestors from supporters on the morning of as Donald J. Trump's scheduled surrender at the Manhattan Criminal Courts Building inNew York City.
Leonardo Munoz/AFP via Getty Images
Supporters of former President Donald Trump protest outside the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York City.
Stefan Jeremiah/AP
People gather at a protest held in Collect Pond Park across the street from the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
José A. Alvarado Jr. for NPR
As supporters of the former president protest at Collect Pond Park, NYPD place barricades separating anti-Trump protestors from supporters on the morning of as Donald J. Trump's scheduled surrender at the Manhattan Criminal Courts Building in New York City.
