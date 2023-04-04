Accessibility links
The former president has been charged with 34 felonies for his role in falsifying business records in order to conceal an illegal conspiracy to undermine an election. He pleaded not guilty.

Photos: See how the Trump indictment day unfolded

Virginia Lozano

Former US President Donald Trump makes his way inside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in New York on April 4, 2023. Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images

Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images

Former US President Donald Trump makes his way inside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in New York on April 4, 2023.

Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump is facing 34 charges relating to hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. But it's not the payment itself that's at issue here – it's his business' alleged falsification of records to cover up any paper trail of that payment.

In court, Trump was photographed appearing stern. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Trump is now going to have to stand trial and be judged by a jury of his peers, the first time this has ever happened for a former president of the United States.

Here is scene from today.

Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a Manhattan court. Seth Wenig/AP

Seth Wenig/AP
Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Bryan Woolston/AP

Bryan Woolston/AP

Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Bryan Woolston/AP
The entrance of Manhattan Criminal Courts Building fills with commotion from supporters of the former president as Donald J. Trump makes his way to his scheduled surrender at the Manhattan Criminal Courts Building in Manhattan, New York City. José A. Alvarado Jr. for NPR

José A. Alvarado Jr. for NPR

The entrance of Manhattan Criminal Courts Building fills with commotion from supporters of the former president as Donald J. Trump makes his way to his scheduled surrender at the Manhattan Criminal Courts Building in Manhattan, New York City.

José A. Alvarado Jr. for NPR

New York State court officers stand outside criminal court. Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A supporter of former President Donald Trump argues with opponents outside the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York City. Leonardo Munoz/AFP via Getty Images

Leonardo Munoz/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court on April 04, 2023 in New York, New York. Kena Betancur/Getty Images

Kena Betancur/Getty Images

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., talks to supporters of former President Donald Trump outside the District Attorney's Office in New York. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Supporters of former President Donald Trump argue with opponents outside the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York City. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

A New York City police officer sets up barricades near Trump Tower. John Moore/Getty Images

John Moore/Getty Images

New York Republican Congressman George Santos arrives at Manhattan Court, where New York police tightened security measures on Tuesday ahead of former President Donald Trump's arraignment. Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
As supporters of the former president protest at Collect Pond Park, NYPD place barricades separating anti-Trump protestors from supporters on the morning of as Donald J. Trump's scheduled surrender at the Manhattan Criminal Courts Building inNew York City. José A. Alvarado Jr. for NPR

José A. Alvarado Jr. for NPR

As supporters of the former president protest at Collect Pond Park, NYPD place barricades separating anti-Trump protestors from supporters on the morning of as Donald J. Trump's scheduled surrender at the Manhattan Criminal Courts Building inNew York City.

José A. Alvarado Jr. for NPR

Supporters of former President Donald Trump protest outside the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York City. Leonardo Munoz/AFP via Getty Images

Leonardo Munoz/AFP via Getty Images

People gather at a protest held in Collect Pond Park across the street from the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Stefan Jeremiah/AP

Stefan Jeremiah/AP
As supporters of the former president protest at Collect Pond Park, NYPD place barricades separating anti-Trump protestors from supporters on the morning of as Donald J. Trump's scheduled surrender at the Manhattan Criminal Courts Building in New York City. José A. Alvarado Jr. for NPR hide caption

José A. Alvarado Jr. for NPR

As supporters of the former president protest at Collect Pond Park, NYPD place barricades separating anti-Trump protestors from supporters on the morning of as Donald J. Trump's scheduled surrender at the Manhattan Criminal Courts Building in New York City.

José A. Alvarado Jr. for NPR

