Accessibility links
Here are all the best looks from the Met Gala 2023 : The Picture Show The annual Met Gala fundraiser pays tribute to designer Karl Lagerfeld, who has a controversial legacy in the fashion industry.

The Picture Show

Photo Stories From NPR

The Picture Show

Here are all the best looks from the Met Gala 2023

Enlarge this image

Dua Lipa Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue hide caption

toggle caption
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Dua Lipa

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In New York City, the first Monday night in May means the Met Gala — the megawatt party and fashion soiree that raises money for New York's famed Metropolitan Museum of Art.

This year's event celebrates the opening of a new show at the museum's Costume Institute: "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."Lagerfeld, one of the most looming presences in fashion for many decades, was the creative director for both Fendi and Chanel (respectively from 1965 and 1983 until his death in 2019) as well as his own eponymous line.

This year's hosts are actress Penélope Cruz, an ambassador for Chanel since 2018, as well as actress Michaela Coel, tennis star Roger Federer, singer Dua Lipa and Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue and global chief content officer for the fashion magazine's parent company, Conde Nast. Tickets, which were available by invitation only, cost $50,000 each, with tables available beginning at $300,000.

This year's guests have been asked to dress "in honor of Karl": a wide-ranging dictum, considering that over the decades Lagerfeld also designed for Chloé, Balmain and Patou.

Ironically, Lagerfeld was not a fan of putting fashion behind glass in museum displays; the exhibition's curator, Andrew Bolton, told Vogue last year that the designer often said, "'Fashion is not art—fashion belongs on the street, on women's bodies, on men's bodies.'"

Michaela Coel Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue hide caption

toggle caption
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Roger Federer and Mirka Federer Mike Coppola/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Penélope Cruz Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld hide caption

toggle caption
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld hide caption

toggle caption
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Anok Yai Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

David Byrne Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Ice Spice Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue hide caption

toggle caption
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue hide caption

toggle caption
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ariana DeBose Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

He Cong Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld hide caption

toggle caption
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Maude Apatow Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld hide caption

toggle caption
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Kelsey Asbille Chow Mike Coppola/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Phoebe Bridgers Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue hide caption

toggle caption
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Quannah Chasinghorse Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gisele Bündchen Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld hide caption

toggle caption
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Leon Lai Yi Mike Coppola/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski Mike Coppola/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Liu Wen Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue hide caption

toggle caption
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora Mike Coppola/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Chloe Fineman Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue hide caption

toggle caption
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

La La Anthony Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue hide caption

toggle caption
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Grace Widyatmadja photo edited this piece.

The Picture Show

Photo Stories From NPR