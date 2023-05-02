Accessibility links
Our favorite photos from Pharrell's Something in the Water music festival : The Picture Show Despite the rain, highlights includes performances by Lil Wayne, Doechii, Latto, Kaytranada and more.

PHOTOS: What we saw at Pharrell's Something in the Water festival

By 

Alanté Serene Millow

Darrius Cook

Pharrell performs on Solar stage at Something In The Water festival. Darrius Cook/NPR hide caption

Darrius Cook/NPR

Pharrell Williams' 2023 Something In the Water three-day music festival returned to his hometown of Virginia Beach, Va., for its third year, with a heavy emphasis on the 757's local community and rich music history. "It feels so good to be home, Virginia!" Williams proclaimed while closing out the second day.

Despite delays and the third day of the festival getting canceled due to rain and thunderstorms, SITW's lineup featured some of music's biggest and brightest, including Lil Wayne, Doechii, Latto and Kaytranada. There was also a star-studded headlining set of "Pharrell's Phriends," led by Williams and featuring Busta Rhymes, Coi Leray, De La Soul and plenty of surprise guests, as well as performances from several Tiny Desk alums, such as the Jonas Brothers, Summer Walker, BADBADNOTGOOD, Wet Leg and more.

Here are some of our favorite photos from the weekend.

Lil Wayne performs on the Lunar stage at Something In The Water festival. Darrius Cook/NPR hide caption

Darrius Cook/NPR
Doechii performs on the Solar stage during Something In The Water festival. Alanté Serene Millow/NPR hide caption

Alanté Serene Millow/NPR

Doechii performs on the Solar stage during Something In The Water festival.

Alanté Serene Millow/NPR
Jonas Brothers perform on the Solar stage at Something In The Water festival. Alanté Serene Millow/NPR hide caption

Alanté Serene Millow/NPR

Jonas Brothers perform on the Solar stage at Something In The Water festival.

Alanté Serene Millow/NPR

Latto performs on the Lunar stage at Something In The Water festival. AlantÃ© Serene Millow/NPR hide caption

AlantÃ© Serene Millow/NPR

A$AP Rocky and Pharrell perform on the Solar stage at Something In The Water festival. Darrius Cook/NPR hide caption

Darrius Cook/NPR
Busta Rhymes and Spliff Star perform on Solar stage at Something In The Water festival. Alanté Serene Millow/NPR hide caption

Alanté Serene Millow/NPR

Busta Rhymes and Spliff Star perform on Solar stage at Something In The Water festival.

Alanté Serene Millow/NPR

Music fans attend Something In The Water musical festival in Virginia Beach, VA. Alanté Serene Millow/NPR hide caption

Alanté Serene Millow/NPR

BADBADNOTGOOD perform on Lunar stage at Something In The Water festival. Alanté Serene Millow/NPR hide caption

Alanté Serene Millow/NPR
Coi Leray performs on Solar stage at Something In The Water festival. Darrius Cook/NPR hide caption

Darrius Cook/NPR

Coi Leray performs on Solar stage at Something In The Water festival.

Darrius Cook/NPR

Kaytranada performs on Lunar stage at Something In The Water festival. Alanté Serene Millow/NPR hide caption

Alanté Serene Millow/NPR

Spliff Star, Diddy and Busta Rhymes perform on Solar stage at Something In The Water festival. Darrius Cook/NPR hide caption

Darrius Cook/NPR

M.I.A. performs on Solar stage at Something In The Water festival. Darrius Cook/NPR hide caption

Darrius Cook/NPR

Festival goers pose for photo at Something In The Water festival. Alanté Serene Millow/NPR hide caption

Alanté Serene Millow/NPR

