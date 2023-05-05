The last time Britain had a coronation was 70 years ago. Here's what it looked like

Enlarge this image toggle caption Universal History Archive/Getty Images Universal History Archive/Getty Images

As Britons prepare for the coronation of King Charles III, we take a look at the United Kingdom's last coronation — for Queen Elizabeth II.

That was 70 years ago, and Charles is making some changes for his own event.

The parade route will be shorter than his mother's. The ceremony will include a nod to other faiths besides Christianity. And all of the U.K., not just aristocrats, will be asked to swear allegiance to King Charles.

Elizabeth's coronation was on June 2, 1953, when the country still had some of the marks of World War II. The start of the 25-year-old's reign was widely seen as the dawn of a new era. And many citizens got to watch the coronation for the first time on an emerging medium: television.

See the pictures we found from Queen Elizabeth II's coronation.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Daily Herald Archive/SSPL via Getty Images Daily Herald Archive/SSPL via Getty Images

toggle caption Universal History Archive/Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Universal History Archive/Getty Images Universal History Archive/Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption NCJ Archive/Mirrorpix via Getty Images NCJ Archive/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

toggle caption Universal History Archive/Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption NCJ Archive/Mirrorpix via Getty Images NCJ Archive/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

Enlarge this image toggle caption Hulton Deutsch/Corbis via Getty Images Hulton Deutsch/Corbis via Getty Images

toggle caption NCJ Archive/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

toggle caption William Vanderson/Getty Images

toggle caption Universal History Archive/Getty Images