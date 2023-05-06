Photos: The coronation of King Charles III

Britain's newest monarch has now been crowned.

After riding to Westminster Abbey in a horse-drawn carriage, King Charles and Camilla, the queen consort, were anointed with holy oil from Jerusalem.

Many of the crown jewels were on display – in up to 7 crowns, as well as a golden orb and scepters used in the ceremony.

U.S. first lady Jill Biden is here – but her husband Joe Biden is not. No U.S. president has ever attended a United Kingdom coronation. Another famous American who's not here – Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Her husband Prince Harry is, though.

It's a scaled-back event, compared to Charles' mother's coronation 70 years ago. With a shorter parade route and a nod to Britain's many religions. It's also a bank holiday weekend — a day off work Monday for many here.

