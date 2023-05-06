Photos: The coronation of King Charles III

Andrew Matthews/AP
Britain's King Charles III receives The St Edward's Crown during his coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.
Andrew Matthews/AP
Britain's newest monarch has now been crowned.
After riding to Westminster Abbey in a horse-drawn carriage, King Charles and Camilla, the queen consort, were anointed with holy oil from Jerusalem.
Many of the crown jewels were on display – in up to 7 crowns, as well as a golden orb and scepters used in the ceremony.
U.S. first lady Jill Biden is here – but her husband Joe Biden is not. No U.S. president has ever attended a United Kingdom coronation. Another famous American who's not here – Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Her husband Prince Harry is, though.
It's a scaled-back event, compared to Charles' mother's coronation 70 years ago. With a shorter parade route and a nod to Britain's many religions. It's also a bank holiday weekend — a day off work Monday for many here.
Yui Mok/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
(from left to right) Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey.
Yui Mok/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
Vadim Ghirda/AP
The procession is on the way to Buckingham Palace after coronation ceremony for Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla in London.
Vadim Ghirda/AP
Gareth Cattermole/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
Page of Honour Prince George of Wales and Britain's King Charles III wearing the Imperial state Crown leave Westminster Abbey after the Coronation Ceremonies.
Gareth Cattermole/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
Jonathan Brady/AP
King Charles III sits as he receives The St Edward's Crown during the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, London.
Jonathan Brady/AP
Yui Mok/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales kisses his father, Britain's King Charles III, wearing St Edward's Crown, during the King's Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey.
Yui Mok/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
Victoria Jones/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
Britain's King Charles III (L) and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort, exchange a look during the Coronation ceremony. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.
Victoria Jones/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
Yui Mok/AP
An anointing screen is erected for Britain's King Charles III during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey.
Yui Mok/AP
Richard Pohle/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
Britain's Camilla sits wearing a modified version of Queen Mary's Crown during the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey.
Richard Pohle/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
Andrew Matthews/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
Charles is the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066.
Andrew Matthews/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
Andrew Matthews/Getty Images
King Charles III arrives for his coronation, followed by Prince George, at Westminster Abbey.
Andrew Matthews/Getty Images
Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
Britain's King Charles III, center, and Camilla, the Queen Consort, front center, arrive during the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London.
Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
Ben Birchall/AP
King Charles III arrives for his coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London.
Ben Birchall/AP
Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
St Edward's Crown is carried during the coronation ceremony.
Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
Henry Nicholls/Reuters
Britain's King Charles and Prince George stand during the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.
Henry Nicholls/Reuters
Phil Noble/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales and Britain's Prince Louis of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey.
Phil Noble/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
Toby Melville/AP
Britain's Prince George, second left, stands at Westminster Abbey.
Toby Melville/AP
Phil Noble/AP
Britain's Prince Harry arrives to attend Britain's King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation ceremony, at Westminster Abbey.
Phil Noble/AP
Niklas Halle'n/AFP via Getty Images
Well-wishers protect themselves against the rain as they wait along the route of the 'King's Procession'.
Niklas Halle'n/AFP via Getty Images
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Soldiers, Sailors and Airmen from across the Commonwealth march during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Andrew Milligan/AP
Britain's Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, in London.
Andrew Milligan/AP
Niall Carson /PA Images via Getty Images
King Charles III and Queen Camilla are carried in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach as the King's Procession passes along The Mall to their coronation ceremony London.
Niall Carson /PA Images via Getty Images
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort traveling in the Diamond Jubilee Coach during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Princess Charlotte of Wales travelling in the state car during the coronation.
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images
Members of the Household Division Foots Guards march on the route of the 'King's Procession', a journey of two kilometres from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in central London.
Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images
Andrew Matthews/Getty Images
Musicians perform ahead of the coronation. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II.
Andrew Matthews/Getty Images
Jacob King /PA Images via Getty Images
First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony.
Jacob King /PA Images via Getty Images
Carlos Jasso/AFP via Getty Images
Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort rides in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, during the 'King's Procession', a journey of two kilometres from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.
Carlos Jasso/AFP via Getty Images
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Members of the public look out onto Parliament Square ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Jane Barlow/Getty Images
Dame Emma Thompson arrives at Westminster Abbey.
Jane Barlow/Getty Images
Gareth Cattermole/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
U.S. pop star Lionel Richie (center) arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronation.
Gareth Cattermole/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
Susannah Ireland/AFP via Getty Images
Protesters hold up placards saying 'Not My King' in Trafalgar Square close to where Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort will be crowned .
Susannah Ireland/AFP via Getty Images
Justin Tallis/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
Police officers take away protesters near to the 'King's Procession'.
Justin Tallis/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
Gareth Fuller/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
Protesters hold up placards saying 'Not My King' in Trafalgar Square close to where Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort will be crowned at Westminster Abbey.
Gareth Fuller/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images
Members of the Coldstream Guards march on the route of the 'King's Procession', a journey of two kilometres from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.
Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images
