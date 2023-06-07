Photos: Extreme Canadian wildfire smoke shrouds parts of U.S.

Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Buildings in the Manhattan skyline shrouded in smoke from Canada wildfires at sunrise in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Weds., June 7, 2023. New York was the most polluted major city in the world on Tuesday night, as smoke from Canadian wildfires blanketed the city in haze.
Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Buildings in the Manhattan skyline shrouded in smoke from Canada wildfires at sunrise in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Weds., June 7, 2023. New York was the most polluted major city in the world on Tuesday night, as smoke from Canadian wildfires blanketed the city in haze.
The National Weather Service has issued several air quality alerts today. Smoke from wildfire in Canada, including dozens of blazes in Quebec, is flowing south. There are alerts up in the Northeast, along the mid-Atlantic and as far south as North and South Carolina. There are air quality alerts in parts of Ohio, too.
For the past several weeks, smoke from the wildfires have been pushing into the U.S. Here are some scenes from around the U.S and Canada.
Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images
Smoke from forest fires in Northern Ontario and in Quebec contribute to pink hazy sunset in the city from the Cherry Beach over Toronto on June 6, 2023.
Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images
Smoke from forest fires in Northern Ontario and in Quebec contribute to pink hazy sunset in the city from the Cherry Beach over Toronto on June 6, 2023.
Sarah Stier/Getty Images
General view of hazy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires as Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 06, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
Sarah Stier/Getty Images
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Hazy skies caused by Canadian wildfires blanket the monuments and skyline of Washington, D.C. on June 7, 2023 as seen from Arlington, Virginia. The Washington DC area is under a Code Orange air quality alert indicating unhealthy air for some members of the general public.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Hazy skies caused by Canadian wildfires blanket the monuments and skyline of Washington, D.C. on June 7, 2023 as seen from Arlington, Virginia. The Washington DC area is under a Code Orange air quality alert indicating unhealthy air for some members of the general public.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Hazy skies caused by Canadian wildfires blanket the monuments and skyline of Washington, D.C. on June 7, 2023 as seen from Arlington, Virginia.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
James MacDonald/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A helicopter waterbomber flies above the Cameron Bluffs wildfire near Port Alberni, British Columbia, Canada, on Monday, June 5, 2023. Canada is on track to see its worst-ever wildfire season in recorded history if the rate of land burned continues at the same pace.
James MacDonald/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Patrick Sison/AP
Buildings in lower Manhattan in New York are partially obscured by smoke from Canadian wildfires on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Patrick Sison/AP
Daniel Derella/AP
A commuter steps into the subway as smoke from wildfires in Canada partially obscure One World Trade Center in lower Manhattan, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in New York.
Daniel Derella/AP
Allen McInnis/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Smoke from wildfires shroud Montreal on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Allen McInnis/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Communications Nova Scotia/AP
In this aerial image, an aircraft, center, flies near a wildfire burning near Barrington Lake in Shelburne County, Nova Scotia, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
Communications Nova Scotia/AP
Communications Nova Scotia/AP
In this aerial image, wildfires burn in Shelburne County, Nova Scotia, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
Communications Nova Scotia/AP
David Zalubowski/AP
Jetliners taxi in heavy smoke at Denver International Airport Friday, May 19, 2023, in Denver.
David Zalubowski/AP
Todd Korol/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Buildings shrouded in smoke from wildfires in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Todd Korol/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Megan Albu/AFP via Getty Images
A burnt landscape caused by wildfires is pictured near Entrance, Wild Hay area, Alberta, Canada on May 10, 2023.
Megan Albu/AFP via Getty Images
Megan Albu/AFP via Getty Images
A burnt landscape caused by wildfires is pictured near Entrance, Wild Hay area, Alberta, Canada on May 10, 2023.
Megan Albu/AFP via Getty Images
