Photos: Donald Trump's federal indictment : The Picture Show Outside the courthouse in Miami, hundreds of Trump's loyalists gathered to rally in support of the former president.

Photos: Donald Trump's federal indictment

By 

Grace Widyatmadja

Former President Trump arrives to the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday. Nathan Howard/Bloomberg/Getty Images hide caption

Former President Trump arrives to the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday.

Former President Donald Trump pleaded 'not guilty' to 37 felony charges during a Miami federal court appearance. Trump is facing charges including obstruction of justice and unlawful retention of defense information.

Outside the courthouse, hundreds of Trump's loyalists gathered to rally in support of the former president.

Trump left Miami after his court appearance. Trump is the first former president in U.S. history to be charged with federal crimes

Here is what today looked like.

Gregg Donovan shows his support outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse before the arraignment of former President Trump. Giorgia Viera/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Gregg Donovan shows his support outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse before the arraignment of former President Trump.

Police motorcycles used to escort the motorcade carrying former President Trump arrive at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse. Alon Skuy/Getty Images hide caption

Police motorcycles used to escort the motorcade carrying former President Trump arrive at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse.

Demonstrators against and supporters of former President Trump gather outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse. Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Demonstrators against and supporters of former President Trump gather outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse.

Former President Trump waves as he makes a visit to the Cuban restaurant Versailles after he appeared for his arraignment on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Alon Skuy/Getty Images hide caption

Former President Trump waves as he makes a visit to the Cuban restaurant Versailles after he appeared for his arraignment on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

Homeland Security Police Officers outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse. Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service/Getty Images hide caption

Members of the Blacks for Trump supporter group, lead by Maurice Symonette (center), march in front of the Miami Federal Courthouse. Pedro Portal//Miami Herald/Tribune News Service/Getty Images hide caption

Supporters of former President Trump pray during a demonstration outside of Trump Tower in New York City. Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Members of the media run out of Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

People try to catch a glimpse of former President Trump as he leaves the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. federal courthouse. Scott Olson/Getty Images hide caption

People try to catch a glimpse of former President Trump as he leaves the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. federal courthouse.

Former President Trump arrives to the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday. Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Former President Trump arrives to the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday.

Miami Police Officers ride around the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse. Ricardo Arduengo/AFP Getty Images hide caption

Miami Police Officers ride around the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse.

A demonstrator runs in front of a motorcade of vehicles carrying former President Trump, at Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse, in Miami. Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

A demonstrator runs in front of a motorcade of vehicles carrying former President Trump, at Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse, in Miami.

Former President Trump arrives at the Miami International Airport on June 12, 2023. Win McNamee/Getty Images hide caption

Former President Trump arrives at the Miami International Airport on June 12, 2023.

Supporters of former President Trump gather outside Trump National Doral resort in Doral, Florida, on June 12, 2023. Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

A supporter of former President Trump sits outside Trump National Doral resort in Doral, Florida, on June 12, 2023. Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

