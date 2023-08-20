Accessibility links
Photos: See flooding, mudslides Tropical Storm Hilary brings to Southern Calif. : The Picture Show Residents across the region are being advised to stay home, if possible, and to expect road closures in flooded areas.

The Picture Show

Photo Stories From NPR

The Picture Show

Photos: See flooding, mudslides Tropical Storm Hilary brings to Southern Calif.

Sun., Aug. 20: A car is partially submerged in floodwaters as Tropical Storm Hilary moves through the area in Cathedral City, California. Mario Tama/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Mario Tama/Getty Images

In Southern California, millions of people are experiencing the effects of Hurricane Hilary, which has been downgraded to a still powerful tropical storm as it comes ashore.

Residents across the region are being advised to stay home, if possible, and to expect road closures in flooded areas and possible power blackouts.

We take a look at the scene.

Sun., Aug. 20: Tents and belongings of unhoused people are seen near the rushing water of the Los Angeles River, near Griffith Park. Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Sun., Aug. 20: Vehicles cross over a flood control basin that has almost reached the street, in Palm Desert, Calif. Mark J. Terrill/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Mark J. Terrill/AP

Sun., Aug. 20: Vehicles cross over a flood control basin that has almost reached the street, in Palm Desert, Calif.

Mark J. Terrill/AP
Enlarge this image

Sun., Aug. 20: Interstate 10 is shut down in both directions due to flooding on the roadway as tropical storm Hilary makes landfall in Cathedral City, California. Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

Sun., Aug. 20: Interstate 10 is shut down in both directions due to flooding on the roadway as tropical storm Hilary makes landfall in Cathedral City, California.

Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Sun., Aug. 20: A person pushes a cart on a flooded street as Tropical Storm Hilary heads north near Palm Springs, California. David Swanson/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
David Swanson/AFP via Getty Images

Sun., Aug. 20: A person pushes a cart on a flooded street as Tropical Storm Hilary heads north near Palm Springs, California.

David Swanson/AFP via Getty Images

Sun., Aug. 20: A road is washed out as Tropical Storm Hilary heads north into Palm Springs, California. David Swanson/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
David Swanson/AFP via Getty Images

Sun., Aug. 20: Motorists leave their vehicle stuck on a flooded road during heavy rains from Tropical Storm Hilary in Palm Springs, California. David Swanson/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
David Swanson/AFP via Getty Images

Sun., Aug. 20: A worker drags caution tape to block off Pico Boulevard after a tree fell in Los Angeles. Ryan Sun/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Ryan Sun/AP

Sun., Aug. 20: A vehicle drives through a flooded intersection as tropical storm Hilary makes landfall in Palm Springs, California. Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

Sun., Aug. 20: A motorist removes belongings from his vehicle after becoming stuck in a flooded street in Palm Desert, Calif. Mark J. Terrill/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Mark J. Terrill/AP
Enlarge this image

Sun., Aug. 20: A man crosses a street after the landfall of Tropical Storm Hilary in Rosarito, Mexico. Alejandro Cossío/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Alejandro Cossío/AP

Sun., Aug. 20: A man crosses a street after the landfall of Tropical Storm Hilary in Rosarito, Mexico.

Alejandro Cossío/AP

Sat., Aug. 19: A street is covered in mud as Tropical Storm Hilary makes landfall in Ensenada, Mexico Sunday. Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

The Picture Show

Photo Stories From NPR