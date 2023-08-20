Photos: See flooding, mudslides Tropical Storm Hilary brings to Southern Calif.

In Southern California, millions of people are experiencing the effects of Hurricane Hilary, which has been downgraded to a still powerful tropical storm as it comes ashore.

Residents across the region are being advised to stay home, if possible, and to expect road closures in flooded areas and possible power blackouts.

We take a look at the scene.

