Photos: See the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia

Hurricane Idalia made landfall near Keaton Beach, Fla., has knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of customers, grounded more than 800 flights and unleashed floods along Florida's coast far from where it came ashore as a Category 3 storm early Wednesday morning.

We take a look at the path of destruction:

