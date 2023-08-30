Accessibility links
Take a look at the devastation from Hurricane Idalia : The Picture Show The hurricane was downgraded to a category 3 tropical storm before making landfall in Florida Wednesday. But storm surge has those residents worried as they watch the waters rise.

The Picture Show

Photo Stories From NPR

The Picture Show

Photos: See the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia

Enlarge this image

Makatla Ritchter wades through flood waters after having to evacuate her home when the flood waters from Hurricane Idalia inundated it on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Makatla Ritchter wades through flood waters after having to evacuate her home when the flood waters from Hurricane Idalia inundated it on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Hurricane Idalia made landfall near Keaton Beach, Fla., has knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of customers, grounded more than 800 flights and unleashed floods along Florida's coast far from where it came ashore as a Category 3 storm early Wednesday morning.

We take a look at the path of destruction:

Enlarge this image

Floodwaters from Hurricane Idalia in Gulfport, Florida. Juan Manuel Barrero Bueno/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Juan Manuel Barrero Bueno/Getty Images

Floodwaters from Hurricane Idalia in Gulfport, Florida.

Juan Manuel Barrero Bueno/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Vehicles attempt to travel on a flooded road in Tampa, Florida, after Hurricane Idalia made landfall. Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Getty Images

Vehicles attempt to travel on a flooded road in Tampa, Florida, after Hurricane Idalia made landfall.

Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

People work to free a vehicle stuck on the shoulder amid storm debris as Hurricane Idalia crosses the state on August 30, 2023 near Mayo, Florida. The storm made landfall at Keaton Beach, Florida as Category 3 hurricane. Sean Rayford/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Sean Rayford/Getty Images

People work to free a vehicle stuck on the shoulder amid storm debris as Hurricane Idalia crosses the state on August 30, 2023 near Mayo, Florida. The storm made landfall at Keaton Beach, Florida as Category 3 hurricane.

Sean Rayford/Getty Images

In an aerial view, a fire is seen as flood waters inundate the downtown area after Hurricane Idalia passed offshore on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Ducks float in the flooded water near the Steinhatchee Marina in Steinhatchee, Florida, on August 30, 2023, after Hurricane Idalia made landfall. Idalia barreled into the northwest Florida coast as a powerful Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday morning, the US National Hurricane Center said. Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Ducks float in the flooded water near the Steinhatchee Marina in Steinhatchee, Florida, on August 30, 2023, after Hurricane Idalia made landfall. Idalia barreled into the northwest Florida coast as a powerful Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday morning, the US National Hurricane Center said.

Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Steve Odom stands on the porch of his home that is surrounded by flood waters caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Steve Odom stands on the porch of his home that is surrounded by flood waters caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore in Tarpon Springs, Florida.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Residents use kayaks to travel on a flooded road in Tampa, Florida, Hurricane Idalia made landfall. Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Getty Images

Residents use kayaks to travel on a flooded road in Tampa, Florida, Hurricane Idalia made landfall.

Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

A resident rides a bicycle through floodwaters from Hurricane Idalia in Gulfport, Florida, US, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Juan Manuel Barrero Bueno/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Juan Manuel Barrero Bueno/Getty Images

A resident rides a bicycle through floodwaters from Hurricane Idalia in Gulfport, Florida, US, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.

Juan Manuel Barrero Bueno/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

A flooded street is seen near the Steinhatchee marina in Steinhatchee, Florida on August 30, 2023, after Hurricane Idalia made landfall. Chandan Khanna/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Chandan Khanna/Getty Images

A flooded street is seen near the Steinhatchee marina in Steinhatchee, Florida on August 30, 2023, after Hurricane Idalia made landfall.

Chandan Khanna/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

A lifeguard tower sits empty on Clearwater Beach while dark clouds loom overhead, before Hurricane Idalia hit in Clearwater, Florida. Juan Manuel Barrero Bueno/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Juan Manuel Barrero Bueno/Getty Images

A lifeguard tower sits empty on Clearwater Beach while dark clouds loom overhead, before Hurricane Idalia hit in Clearwater, Florida.

Juan Manuel Barrero Bueno/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Storm clouds hang over people as they enjoy the beach before the possible arrival of Hurricane Idalia on August 29, 2023 in Clearwater Beach, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Storm clouds hang over people as they enjoy the beach before the possible arrival of Hurricane Idalia on August 29, 2023 in Clearwater Beach, Florida.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Sandbags in front of a house ahead of Hurricane Idalia in St Petersburg, Florida. Juan Manuel Barrero Bueno/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Juan Manuel Barrero Bueno/Getty Images

Sandbags in front of a house ahead of Hurricane Idalia in St Petersburg, Florida.

Juan Manuel Barrero Bueno/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

An old car drives through a flooded street in Havana, on Augusto 29, 2023, during the passage of tropical storm Idalia. Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images

An old car drives through a flooded street in Havana, on Augusto 29, 2023, during the passage of tropical storm Idalia.

Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images
Enlarge this image

People walk through a flooded street in Batabano, Mayabeque province, Cuba on August 29, 2023, during the passage of tropical storm Idalia. Yamil Lage/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Yamil Lage/Getty Images

People walk through a flooded street in Batabano, Mayabeque province, Cuba on August 29, 2023, during the passage of tropical storm Idalia.

Yamil Lage/Getty Images

The Picture Show

Photo Stories From NPR