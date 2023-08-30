Photos: See the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
toggle caption
Makatla Ritchter wades through flood waters after having to evacuate her home when the flood waters from Hurricane Idalia inundated it on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
hide caption
Makatla Ritchter wades through flood waters after having to evacuate her home when the flood waters from Hurricane Idalia inundated it on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Hurricane Idalia made landfall near Keaton Beach, Fla., has knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of customers, grounded more than 800 flights and unleashed floods along Florida's coast far from where it came ashore as a Category 3 storm early Wednesday morning.
We take a look at the path of destruction:
Juan Manuel Barrero Bueno/Getty Images
toggle caption
Floodwaters from Hurricane Idalia in Gulfport, Florida.
Juan Manuel Barrero Bueno/Getty Images
hide caption
Floodwaters from Hurricane Idalia in Gulfport, Florida.
Juan Manuel Barrero Bueno/Getty Images
Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Getty Images
toggle caption
Vehicles attempt to travel on a flooded road in Tampa, Florida, after Hurricane Idalia made landfall.
Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Getty Images
hide caption
Vehicles attempt to travel on a flooded road in Tampa, Florida, after Hurricane Idalia made landfall.
Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Getty Images
Sean Rayford/Getty Images
toggle caption
People work to free a vehicle stuck on the shoulder amid storm debris as Hurricane Idalia crosses the state on August 30, 2023 near Mayo, Florida. The storm made landfall at Keaton Beach, Florida as Category 3 hurricane.
Sean Rayford/Getty Images
hide caption
People work to free a vehicle stuck on the shoulder amid storm debris as Hurricane Idalia crosses the state on August 30, 2023 near Mayo, Florida. The storm made landfall at Keaton Beach, Florida as Category 3 hurricane.
Sean Rayford/Getty Images
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
toggle caption
In an aerial view, a fire is seen as flood waters inundate the downtown area after Hurricane Idalia passed offshore on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
hide caption
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
Ducks float in the flooded water near the Steinhatchee Marina in Steinhatchee, Florida, on August 30, 2023, after Hurricane Idalia made landfall. Idalia barreled into the northwest Florida coast as a powerful Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday morning, the US National Hurricane Center said.
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
Ducks float in the flooded water near the Steinhatchee Marina in Steinhatchee, Florida, on August 30, 2023, after Hurricane Idalia made landfall. Idalia barreled into the northwest Florida coast as a powerful Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday morning, the US National Hurricane Center said.
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
toggle caption
Steve Odom stands on the porch of his home that is surrounded by flood waters caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore in Tarpon Springs, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
hide caption
Steve Odom stands on the porch of his home that is surrounded by flood waters caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore in Tarpon Springs, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Getty Images
toggle caption
Residents use kayaks to travel on a flooded road in Tampa, Florida, Hurricane Idalia made landfall.
Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Getty Images
hide caption
Residents use kayaks to travel on a flooded road in Tampa, Florida, Hurricane Idalia made landfall.
Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Getty Images
Juan Manuel Barrero Bueno/Getty Images
toggle caption
A resident rides a bicycle through floodwaters from Hurricane Idalia in Gulfport, Florida, US, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
Juan Manuel Barrero Bueno/Getty Images
hide caption
A resident rides a bicycle through floodwaters from Hurricane Idalia in Gulfport, Florida, US, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
Juan Manuel Barrero Bueno/Getty Images
Chandan Khanna/Getty Images
toggle caption
A flooded street is seen near the Steinhatchee marina in Steinhatchee, Florida on August 30, 2023, after Hurricane Idalia made landfall.
Chandan Khanna/Getty Images
hide caption
A flooded street is seen near the Steinhatchee marina in Steinhatchee, Florida on August 30, 2023, after Hurricane Idalia made landfall.
Chandan Khanna/Getty Images
Juan Manuel Barrero Bueno/Getty Images
toggle caption
A lifeguard tower sits empty on Clearwater Beach while dark clouds loom overhead, before Hurricane Idalia hit in Clearwater, Florida.
Juan Manuel Barrero Bueno/Getty Images
hide caption
A lifeguard tower sits empty on Clearwater Beach while dark clouds loom overhead, before Hurricane Idalia hit in Clearwater, Florida.
Juan Manuel Barrero Bueno/Getty Images
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
toggle caption
Storm clouds hang over people as they enjoy the beach before the possible arrival of Hurricane Idalia on August 29, 2023 in Clearwater Beach, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
hide caption
Storm clouds hang over people as they enjoy the beach before the possible arrival of Hurricane Idalia on August 29, 2023 in Clearwater Beach, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Juan Manuel Barrero Bueno/Getty Images
toggle caption
Sandbags in front of a house ahead of Hurricane Idalia in St Petersburg, Florida.
Juan Manuel Barrero Bueno/Getty Images
hide caption
Sandbags in front of a house ahead of Hurricane Idalia in St Petersburg, Florida.
Juan Manuel Barrero Bueno/Getty Images
Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
An old car drives through a flooded street in Havana, on Augusto 29, 2023, during the passage of tropical storm Idalia.
Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
An old car drives through a flooded street in Havana, on Augusto 29, 2023, during the passage of tropical storm Idalia.
Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images
Yamil Lage/Getty Images
toggle caption
People walk through a flooded street in Batabano, Mayabeque province, Cuba on August 29, 2023, during the passage of tropical storm Idalia.
Yamil Lage/Getty Images
hide caption
People walk through a flooded street in Batabano, Mayabeque province, Cuba on August 29, 2023, during the passage of tropical storm Idalia.
Yamil Lage/Getty Images