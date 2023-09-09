Photos: See the aftermath of the earthquake in Morocco

The death toll continues to rise in Morocco after a powerful earthquake last night. The U.S. Geological survey put its magnitude at 6.8.

Officials say more than 2,000 people have died and hundreds more are wounded. Rescue efforts are complicated by the fact that the quake struck remote, mountainous villages.

Here is a look at the scene.

