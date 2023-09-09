Accessibility links
Rescue efforts are complicated by the fact that the quake struck remote, mountainous villages.

Photos: See the aftermath of the earthquake in Morocco

A woman reacts standing in front of her earthquake-damaged house in the old city in Marrakesh. Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images

Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images

A woman reacts standing in front of her earthquake-damaged house in the old city in Marrakesh.

Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images

The death toll continues to rise in Morocco after a powerful earthquake last night. The U.S. Geological survey put its magnitude at 6.8.

Officials say more than 2,000 people have died and hundreds more are wounded. Rescue efforts are complicated by the fact that the quake struck remote, mountainous villages.

Here is a look at the scene.

Relatives mourn in front of the bodies of the victims killed in an earthquake in Moulay Brahim, Al Haouz province. Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images

Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images

Rescuers search for survivors under the rubble of a collapsed house in Moulay Brahim, Al Haouz province. Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images

Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images
People inspect their damaged homes after an earthquake in Moulay Brahim village, near Marrakech, Morocco. Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP

Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP

People inspect their damaged homes after an earthquake in Moulay Brahim village, near Marrakech, Morocco.

Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP

People comfort each other while digging graves for victims of the earthquake, in Ouargane village, near Marrakech, Morocco. Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP

Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP

People prepare to bury a man who was killed by the earthquake, in Moulay Brahim village, near Marrakech, Morocco. Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP

Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP
A man stands next to a damaged hotel after the earthquake in Moulay Brahim village, near the epicentre of the earthquake, outside Marrakech, Morocco. Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP

Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP

A man stands next to a damaged hotel after the earthquake in Moulay Brahim village, near the epicentre of the earthquake, outside Marrakech, Morocco.

Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP

A resident navigates through the rubble following a 6.8-magnitude quake in Marrakesh. Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images

Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images

A view of a destroyed building after an earthquake in Marrakesh, Morocco. Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Rescuers use a small excavator to search for survivors under the rubble of a collapsed house in Moulay Brahim, Al Haouz province. Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images

Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images

The minaret of a mosque stands behind damaged or destroyed houses following an earthquake in Moulay Brahim, Al-Haouz province. Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images

Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images
Residents flee their homes after an earthquake in Moulay Brahim village, near the epi centre of the earthquake, outside Marrakech, Morocco. Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP

Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP

Residents flee their homes after an earthquake in Moulay Brahim village, near the epi centre of the earthquake, outside Marrakech, Morocco.

Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP

Residents take shelter outside at a square following an earthquake in Marrakesh. Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images

Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images

