After Libya's catastrophic floods, survivors and recovery teams assess losses

The Mediterranean coastal city of Derna, in northeastern Libya, was largely destroyed in sudden floods that began in the early hours of Sept. 11. As Storm Daniel pounded the area with torrential rains, dams above the Wadi Derna river valley collapsed, sweeping away entire neighborhoods and the families who lived in them.

The floods have left thousands dead, missing and displaced. On Thursday, the U.N. Children's Fund, UNICEF, said 16,000 children are among the displaced and warned that many more lack access to basic services such as health and schooling.

Here are some recent scenes, as international and local search and rescue teams and survivors continued the work of recovery.

