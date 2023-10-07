Accessibility links
In pictures: The war in Israel and Gaza : The Picture Show Saturday began in Israel with a surprise attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas followed by Israel launching air strikes on Gaza.

Photos: The war in Israel and Gaza

Sat, Oct. 7: Police officers evacuate a woman and a child from a site hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel. Tsafrir Abayov/AP hide caption

Tsafrir Abayov/AP

Editor's note: This report contains some graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised.

Israel is at war, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after Palestinian Islamist Group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Saturday, including thousands of rockets from Gaza into Israel.

Israel says hundreds of militants entered the country. And its military is still engaging them at multiple sites with Israeli hostages taken.

We will continue to update this visual report as the situation evolves.

Sat., Oct. 7: Palestinians gather around an Israeli army vehicle that Palestinian militants drove from Israel into Gaza, in Shejaiya, Gaza Strip. Fatima Shbair/AP hide caption

Fatima Shbair/AP

Sat., Oct. 7: Israeli fire brigade teams douse the blaze in a partking lot outside a residential building following a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon. Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images

Sat., Oct. 7: People standing on a rooftop watch as a ball of fire and smoke rises above a building in Gaza City. Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images

Sat., Oct. 7: Children are seen in a destroyed house after Israeli attacks in Gaza City, Gaza. Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images hide caption

Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Sat., Oct. 7: Members of the Israeli frorces take cover on the side of a street in Ashkelon as sirens wail while barrages of rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel. Ahmad Gharabali/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Ahmad Gharabali/AFP via Getty Images

Sat., Oct. 7: Smoke rises as the clashes between Palestinian groups and Israeli forces continue on the streets of Beit Hanun. Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images hide caption

Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Sat., Oct. 7: Rockets are fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip. Fatima Shbair/AP hide caption

Fatima Shbair/AP

Sat., Oct. 7: Relatives of Palestinians, killed by Israeli forces during airstrike clashes, mourn after they were taken to the morgue of Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Gaza. Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images hide caption

Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Sat., Oct. 7: Palestinians inspect the destroyed buildings after a rocket attack by Israeli air forces targeting a shopping center in the Gaza Strip, Gaza. Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images hide caption

Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Sat., Oct. 7: A salvo of rockets is fired by Palestinian militants from Gaza City toward Israel. Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images
Sat., Oct. 7: Cars burn after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a parking lot and a residential building in Ashkelon, southern Israel. Tsafrir Abayov/AP hide caption

Tsafrir Abayov/AP

