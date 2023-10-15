Photos: Scenes from the Israel Gaza War

The UN says more than 1 million civilians in Gaza are displaced and hundreds of thousands have fled to the south.

The death toll is rising.

At least 1,300 Israelis are dead and more than 2,600 Palestinians in Gaza.

The U.S. State Department says the number of Americans killed in the Hamas attack on Israel has risen to at least 30.

And the number of missing U.S. citizens now stands at 13.

Israel says it has sealed off access to areas along the Lebanese border due to escalating military exchanges with the Lebanese militia, Hezbollah. Israel is closing the areas within approximately 2 miles of the Lebanese border to the public.

We will continue to update this report as the situation evolves.

Sat., Oct. 14:

