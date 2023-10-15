Photos: Scenes from the Israel Gaza War

Hussein Malla/AP
Sun. Oct. 15: A shell from Israeli artillery explodes over a house in al-Bustan, a Lebanese border village with Israel, south Lebanon.
Sun. Oct. 15: A shell from Israeli artillery explodes over a house in al-Bustan, a Lebanese border village with Israel, south Lebanon.
The UN says more than 1 million civilians in Gaza are displaced and hundreds of thousands have fled to the south.
The death toll is rising.
At least 1,300 Israelis are dead and more than 2,600 Palestinians in Gaza.
The U.S. State Department says the number of Americans killed in the Hamas attack on Israel has risen to at least 30.
And the number of missing U.S. citizens now stands at 13.
Israel says it has sealed off access to areas along the Lebanese border due to escalating military exchanges with the Lebanese militia, Hezbollah. Israel is closing the areas within approximately 2 miles of the Lebanese border to the public.
We will continue to update this report as the situation evolves.
Adel Hana/AP
Sun., Oct. 15: A Palestinian woman reacts next to people wounded in an Israeli airstrike, at al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza Strip.
Francisco Seco/AP
Sun., Oct. 15: A man mourns during the funeral of Antonio Macias, killed by Hamas militants while attending a music festival in southern Israel, at Pardes Haim cemetery in Kfar Saba, Israel.
Hasan Islayeh/AP
Sun., Oct. 15: Palestinians stand by the rubble of a building destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in Deir el-Balah Gaza Strip.
Ariel Schalit/AP
Sun., Oct. 15: Israeli police extinguish a fire at a site struck by a rocket from the Gaza Strip, in the town of Sderot, southern Israel.
Ariel Schalit/AP
Sun., Oct. 15: Israelis carry their belongings as they evacuate from the southern Israeli town of Sderot, located near the border with the Gaza Strip.
Fatima Shbair/AP
Sun., Oct. 15: A crowd of Palestinians presses up against a bakery to buy bread in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip.
Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Sun., Oct. 15: Alexander Lenskiy, 38, center, take shelter on the ground with the rest of his family and other travelers as the air raid sirens sound all over Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel
Menahem Kahana/AFP/Getty Images
Sun., Oct. 15: A convoy of Israeli military vehicles drives down a road at an undisclosed location on the border with the Gaza Strip.
Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images
Sun., Oct. 15: A child walks away with belongings salvaged from the rubble of a building hit in an Israeli strike on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
Francisco Seco/AP
Sun., Oct. 15: Antonio Macías' mother cries over her son's body, covered with the Israeli flag, at Pardes Haim cemetery in Kfar Saba, Israel.
Mohammed Faeq/AFP via Getty Images
Sun., Oct .15: A man reacts as he watches rescuers and civilians remove the rubble of a home destroyed following an Israeli attack on the town of Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.
Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images
Sun., Oct. 15: Israeli soldiers patrol in armoured personnel carriers at an undisclosed position in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon.
Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Sun., Oct. 15: Palestinians line up in front of a bakery to buy bread after Israel restricts the area of basic services such as water, electricity, and food in Khan Yunis, Gaza.
Ohad Zwigenberg/AP
Sun., Oct 15: An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in a position near the Israel-Gaza border.
Ashraf Amra /Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Sun., Oct. 15: Palestinians take shelter in a UN school as Israeli attacks on Gaza continue on the 9th day, in Deir al Balah, Gaza.
Sat., Oct. 14:
Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images
Sat., Oct. 14: A fireball erupts during Israeli bombardment in the northern Gaza Strip.
Hatem Ali/AP
Sat., Oct. 14: Palestinian children look at the building of the Zanon family, destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, Gaza Strip.
Tsafrir Abayov/AP
Sat., Oct. 14: Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, Israel.
Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
Sat., Oct. 14: Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, tours the Imam al-Tayeb Mosque at the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi.
