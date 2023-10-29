As communications in Gaza return, more scenes of devastation trickle out

Editor's note: Some images may contain graphic content.

In Gaza, some cellular phone service has been restored after more than 24 hours of a communications blackout.

As Palestinians start to recover their ability to reach the outside world, news of the deteriorating conditions in Gaza is starting to trickle out.

Israel pounded Hamas-ruled Gaza with more air and ground attacks overnight in an escalating military campaign as the United Nations warned civil order was "starting to break down" in the besieged Palestinian territory.

Due to the communications blackout on Saturday, no aid trucks were able to cross from Egypt into Gaza since Friday. Only 80 trucks have been allowed in since the start of the war, which is barely a trickle compared to the 500 per day before the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

Thousands of civilians, both Palestinians and Israelis, have died after Palestinian Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip entered southern Israel in an attack triggering a war declared by Israel on Hamas with retaliatory bombings on Gaza.

