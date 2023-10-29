As communications in Gaza return, more scenes of devastation trickle out

Editor's note: Some images may contain graphic content.
Fadel Senna/AFP/Getty Images
Sun., Oct. 29: This image taken from the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip shows black smoke rising amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Hamas militants.
In Gaza, some cellular phone service has been restored after more than 24 hours of a communications blackout.
As Palestinians start to recover their ability to reach the outside world, news of the deteriorating conditions in Gaza is starting to trickle out.
Israel pounded Hamas-ruled Gaza with more air and ground attacks overnight in an escalating military campaign as the United Nations warned civil order was "starting to break down" in the besieged Palestinian territory.
Due to the communications blackout on Saturday, no aid trucks were able to cross from Egypt into Gaza since Friday. Only 80 trucks have been allowed in since the start of the war, which is barely a trickle compared to the 500 per day before the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.
Thousands of civilians, both Palestinians and Israelis, have died after Palestinian Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip entered southern Israel in an attack triggering a war declared by Israel on Hamas with retaliatory bombings on Gaza.
Sun., Oct. 29
Sun., Oct. 29: Israeli tanks take position along the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel.
Sun., Oct. 29: Palestinians walk about buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment in the Nusseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.
Sun., Oct. 29: Palestinians stand around a building destroyed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah.
Sun., Oct. 29: Friends and relatives of Yonat Or mourn next to her grave during her funeral at Kibbutz Palmachim, Israel.
Sun., Oct. 29: Palestinians inspect the house of Hassan Qatnani, which was destroyed by Israeli forces overnight, in the Askar refugee camp in the West Bank.
Sun., Oct. 29: Palestinians wait to buy bread in Rafah during the ongoing bombardment of the Gaza Strip.
Sun., Oct. 29: Friends and relatives of Yonat Or cry next to her grave during her funeral at Kibbutz Palmachim, Israel. Or was killed by Hamas militants on Oct. 7, in Kibbutz Be'eri near the border with the Gaza Strip.
Sun., Oct. 29: Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in a morgue in Khan Younis.
Sun., Oct. 29: A man stands inside a damaged building in the aftermath of Israeli bombing in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
Sun., Oct. 29: Artillery shells are fired from an undisclosed position toward the Gaza Strip by the Israeli army.
Sat., Oct. 28
Sat., Oct. 28: A man drives a damaged car following Israeli strikes in Gaza City.
Sat., Oct. 28: Israel's Iron Dome air defense system in central Israel fires to intercept a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip.
Sat., Oct. 28: Palestinians storm a United Nations-run aid supply center that distributes food to displaced families following Israel's call for more than 1 million residents in northern Gaza to move south for their safety, in Deir al-Balah.
Sat., Oct. 28: People who were attending a demonstration calling for the release of hostages held by Palestinian militants since the October 7 attack, take cover as warning sirens sound of an incoming rocket attack in Tel Aviv.
Sat., Oct. 28: People gather amid the destruction following Israeli strikes on Al-Shatee camp in Gaza City.
Sat., Oct. 28: A man stands by a wall identifying hostages held by Palestinian militants since the October 7 attack, during a demonstration calling for their release in Tel Aviv.
Sat., Oct. 28: People queue for fresh water in the aftermath of Israeli strikes in Gaza City.
Sat., Oct. 28: Settlements and workplaces are heavily damaged as Israeli attacks continue on Gaza.
