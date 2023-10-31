Photos: See the aftermath of Hurricane Otis in Mexico

Hurricane Otis was recorded to be the most powerful hurricane to make landfall in Mexico's history. The tropical storm grew into a Category 5 hurricane devastating the resort town of Acapulco. Dozens of people have died, and dozens more are still missing.

Take a look at its destructive aftermath:

