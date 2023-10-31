Accessibility links
Photos: See the aftermath of Hurricane Otis in Mexico : The Picture Show Dozens of people have died after Hurricane Otis made landfall last week.

The Picture Show

Photo Stories From NPR

The Picture Show

Photos: See the aftermath of Hurricane Otis in Mexico

By 

Grace Widyatmadja

Enlarge this image

Oct. 27: Aerial view of damages caused by the passage of Hurricane Otis in Puerto Marques, Guerrero State, Mexico. Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images

Oct. 27: Aerial view of damages caused by the passage of Hurricane Otis in Puerto Marques, Guerrero State, Mexico.

Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images

Hurricane Otis was recorded to be the most powerful hurricane to make landfall in Mexico's history. The tropical storm grew into a Category 5 hurricane devastating the resort town of Acapulco. Dozens of people have died, and dozens more are still missing.

Take a look at its destructive aftermath:

Enlarge this image

Oct. 26: View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico. Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images

Oct. 26: View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico.

Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Oct. 26: Miguel Cantu shows the destruction of his home and belongings, in the wake of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Mexico. Marco Ugarte/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Marco Ugarte/AP

Oct. 26: Miguel Cantu shows the destruction of his home and belongings, in the wake of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Mexico.

Marco Ugarte/AP
Enlarge this image

Oct. 27: The Arena GNP Seguros Stadium is seen surrounded by debris in the aftermath of hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico. Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images

Oct. 27: The Arena GNP Seguros Stadium is seen surrounded by debris in the aftermath of hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico.

Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Oct. 27: Cars lay partially under water in the aftermath of hurricane Otis at "Zona Diamante" in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico. Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images

Oct. 27: Cars lay partially under water in the aftermath of hurricane Otis at "Zona Diamante" in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico.

Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Oct. 28: Locals remove debris left by the passage of Hurricane Otis in Puerto Marques, Guerrero State, Mexico. Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images

Oct. 28: Locals remove debris left by the passage of Hurricane Otis in Puerto Marques, Guerrero State, Mexico.

Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Oct. 28: A view of the damage caused by the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico. Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images

Oct. 28: A view of the damage caused by the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico.

Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Oct. 28: Soldiers stand guard during a food delivery, in the aftermath of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Mexico. Felix Marquez/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Felix Marquez/AP

Oct. 28: Soldiers stand guard during a food delivery, in the aftermath of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Mexico.

Felix Marquez/AP

Oct. 29: A woman stands at a damaged area in the aftermath of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Mexico. Felix Marquez/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Felix Marquez/AP
Enlarge this image

Oct. 29: A man rides at a damaged zone in the aftermath of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Mexico. Felix Marquez/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Felix Marquez/AP

Oct. 29: A man rides at a damaged zone in the aftermath of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Mexico.

Felix Marquez/AP
Enlarge this image

Oct. 30: Members of the Secretary of the Navy carry out search and rescue activities to find missing persons reported after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico. Francisco Robles/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Francisco Robles/AFP via Getty Images

Oct. 30: Members of the Secretary of the Navy carry out search and rescue activities to find missing persons reported after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico.

Francisco Robles/AFP via Getty Images

The Picture Show

Photo Stories From NPR