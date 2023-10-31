Photos: See the aftermath of Hurricane Otis in Mexico

Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
Oct. 27: Aerial view of damages caused by the passage of Hurricane Otis in Puerto Marques, Guerrero State, Mexico.
Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
Oct. 27: Aerial view of damages caused by the passage of Hurricane Otis in Puerto Marques, Guerrero State, Mexico.
Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images
Hurricane Otis was recorded to be the most powerful hurricane to make landfall in Mexico's history. The tropical storm grew into a Category 5 hurricane devastating the resort town of Acapulco. Dozens of people have died, and dozens more are still missing.
Take a look at its destructive aftermath:
Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
Oct. 26: View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico.
Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
Oct. 26: View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico.
Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images
Marco Ugarte/AP
toggle caption
Oct. 26: Miguel Cantu shows the destruction of his home and belongings, in the wake of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Mexico.
Marco Ugarte/AP
hide caption
Oct. 26: Miguel Cantu shows the destruction of his home and belongings, in the wake of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Mexico.
Marco Ugarte/AP
Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
Oct. 27: The Arena GNP Seguros Stadium is seen surrounded by debris in the aftermath of hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico.
Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
Oct. 27: The Arena GNP Seguros Stadium is seen surrounded by debris in the aftermath of hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico.
Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images
Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
Oct. 27: Cars lay partially under water in the aftermath of hurricane Otis at "Zona Diamante" in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico.
Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
Oct. 27: Cars lay partially under water in the aftermath of hurricane Otis at "Zona Diamante" in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico.
Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images
Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
Oct. 28: Locals remove debris left by the passage of Hurricane Otis in Puerto Marques, Guerrero State, Mexico.
Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
Oct. 28: Locals remove debris left by the passage of Hurricane Otis in Puerto Marques, Guerrero State, Mexico.
Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images
Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
Oct. 28: A view of the damage caused by the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico.
Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
Oct. 28: A view of the damage caused by the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico.
Rodrigo Oropeza/AFP via Getty Images
Felix Marquez/AP
toggle caption
Oct. 28: Soldiers stand guard during a food delivery, in the aftermath of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Mexico.
Felix Marquez/AP
hide caption
Oct. 28: Soldiers stand guard during a food delivery, in the aftermath of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Mexico.
Felix Marquez/AP
Felix Marquez/AP
toggle caption
Oct. 29: A woman stands at a damaged area in the aftermath of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Mexico.
Felix Marquez/AP
hide caption
Felix Marquez/AP
toggle caption
Oct. 29: A man rides at a damaged zone in the aftermath of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Mexico.
Felix Marquez/AP
hide caption
Oct. 29: A man rides at a damaged zone in the aftermath of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Mexico.
Felix Marquez/AP
Francisco Robles/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
Oct. 30: Members of the Secretary of the Navy carry out search and rescue activities to find missing persons reported after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico.
Francisco Robles/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
Oct. 30: Members of the Secretary of the Navy carry out search and rescue activities to find missing persons reported after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico.
Francisco Robles/AFP via Getty Images