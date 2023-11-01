Photos: A look at the scene of the Rafah border crossing opening

Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images
Scores of foreign passport holders trapped in Gaza started leaving the war-torn Palestinian territory on Nov. 1 when the Rafah crossing to Egypt was opened up for the first time since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.
Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images
Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images
A first group of foreign passport holders have left Gaza.
It's the first time that that's happened since Oct. 7. They are currently inside the terminal at the Rafah border crossing and are waiting to cross into Egypt.
The Rafah border crossing into Egypt is the only land crossing in and out of Gaza, not controlled by Israel. And typically after civilians pass all the checks on the Palestinian side there, take a bus or a car a few hundred yards before they can go through to the Egyptian side and cross into Egypt.
Wounded people, along with about 500 foreign or dual nationals and aid workers are expected be allowed to leave Gaza and enter Egypt on Wednesday, according to officials in Gaza.
We take a look at the scene:
Fatima Shbair/AP
Palestinians wait to cross into Egypt at Rafah, Gaza Strip.
Fatima Shbair/AP
Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images
An injured man lies inside an ambulance waiting at the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip before receiving medical care in Egypt.
Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images
Fatima Shbair/AP
On the other side of the Rafah crossing from Gaza into Egypt ambulances waited to evacuate critically injured people from the besieged territory, where Israeli airstrikes have killed thousands.
Fatima Shbair/AP
Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/REUTERS
A child looks through glass, as Palestinians with dual citizenship wait at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt on November 1, 2023.
Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/REUTERS
A child looks through glass, as Palestinians with dual citizenship wait at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt on November 1, 2023.
Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/REUTERS
Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images
People enter the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip before crossing into Egypt.
Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images
Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images
Palestinian health ministry paramedics check the travel documents of a person waiting to cross to Egypt at the Rafah border crossing.
Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images
Fatima Shbair/AP
Ambulances with Palestinians wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip arrive at Rafah border crossing to Egypt.
Fatima Shbair/AP
Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images
People walk through a gate to enter the Rafah border crossing to Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip.
Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images
Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images
A journalist stands by as Palestinian health ministry ambulances cross the gate to enter the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip before crossing into Egypt.
Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images
Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images
Crowds of people showed up on the Palestinian side of the border, including children. They gathered at the terminal separating Egypt from Gaza, many of them carrying suitcases and some with donkey-pulled carts loaded with luggage.
Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images
Fatima Shbair/AP
Palestinians wait to cross into Egypt at Rafah, Gaza Strip, on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.
Fatima Shbair/AP
Palestinians wait to cross into Egypt at Rafah, Gaza Strip, on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.
Fatima Shbair/AP