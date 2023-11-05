Accessibility links
Week in photos: Israel-Hamas war : The Picture Show International calls for a cease-fire grew this past week as Israel continued its strikes on the Gaza Strip in response to the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas militants.

The Picture Show

Photo Stories From NPR

The Picture Show

Week in photos: Israel-Hamas war

Enlarge this image

A man waves a Palestinian flag from atop Neptune Fountain during a "Freedom for Palestine" protest at Alexanderplatz on Saturday in Berlin, Germany. Sean Gallup/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

A man waves a Palestinian flag from atop Neptune Fountain during a "Freedom for Palestine" protest at Alexanderplatz on Saturday in Berlin, Germany.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Nearly a month after Hamas militants launched a deadly attack Oct. 7, Israel continues to step up its war against Hamas.

About 1,400 people were killed in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel and more than 240 people were kidnapped. In the four weeks since, almost 10,000 people have been killed by Israeli attacks on Gaza.

The week ended with demonstrations across the globe, calling for a cease-fire and a humanitarian end to the violence.

Here is a look at scenes from the past week.

Enlarge this image

People search through buildings that were destroyed during Israeli air raids in the southern Gaza Strip Saturday in Khan Yunis, Gaza. Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images

People search through buildings that were destroyed during Israeli air raids in the southern Gaza Strip Saturday in Khan Yunis, Gaza.

Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Palestinians try to pull a girl out of the rubble of a building that was destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday. Abed Khaled/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Abed Khaled/AP

Palestinians try to pull a girl out of the rubble of a building that was destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

Abed Khaled/AP
Enlarge this image

Children look at photographs of kidnapped Israelis during a rally joined by hundreds in solidarity with Israel and those held hostage in Gaza, in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday. Vadim Ghirda/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Vadim Ghirda/AP

Children look at photographs of kidnapped Israelis during a rally joined by hundreds in solidarity with Israel and those held hostage in Gaza, in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday.

Vadim Ghirda/AP
Enlarge this image

A poster showing the kidnapped Israeli Agam Goldstein-Almog is held up as people gather outside the Qatari Embassy in London on October 29 to demand the release of the estimated 230 hostages held in Gaza by Hamas after the attacks inside Israel on October 7. Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

A poster showing the kidnapped Israeli Agam Goldstein-Almog is held up as people gather outside the Qatari Embassy in London on October 29 to demand the release of the estimated 230 hostages held in Gaza by Hamas after the attacks inside Israel on October 7.

Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images
Enlarge this image

A Palestinian man cradles a injued child at the Najjar hospital following an Israeli air strike on a home in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on October 30. Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images

A Palestinian man cradles a injued child at the Najjar hospital following an Israeli air strike on a home in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on October 30.

Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images
Enlarge this image

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken sits onboard the plane during his visit to Israel as he departs en route to Jordan, Friday. Jonathan Ernst/Jonathan Ernst/Pool/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Jonathan Ernst/Jonathan Ernst/Pool/AP

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken sits onboard the plane during his visit to Israel as he departs en route to Jordan, Friday.

Jonathan Ernst/Jonathan Ernst/Pool/AP
Enlarge this image

Friends from the army unit carry the coffin of soldier, Adi Leon, killed in a ground opreation in the Gaza Strip, on Wednesday in Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut, Israel. On October 31, the Israeli government reported the deaths of 13 soldiers who it said were killed during ground operations in the Gaza Strip, as part of its fight against Hamas. Amir Levy/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Amir Levy/Getty Images

Friends from the army unit carry the coffin of soldier, Adi Leon, killed in a ground opreation in the Gaza Strip, on Wednesday in Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut, Israel. On October 31, the Israeli government reported the deaths of 13 soldiers who it said were killed during ground operations in the Gaza Strip, as part of its fight against Hamas.

Amir Levy/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Israeli soldiers and relatives attend the funeral of a soldier on Wednesday in a military cemetery in Jerusalem amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli soldiers and relatives attend the funeral of a soldier on Wednesday in a military cemetery in Jerusalem amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images
Enlarge this image

A teddy bear is seen left on the ground near the bomb shelter of a kibbutz home attacked by Hamas on Oct 7th, near the border with Gaza, on Wednesday in Holit, Israel. Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

A teddy bear is seen left on the ground near the bomb shelter of a kibbutz home attacked by Hamas on Oct 7th, near the border with Gaza, on Wednesday in Holit, Israel.

Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images
Enlarge this image

A man sits on the rubble as others wander among debris of buildings that were targeted by Israeli airstrikes in Jabaliya refugee campin northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday. Abed Khaled/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Abed Khaled/AP

A man sits on the rubble as others wander among debris of buildings that were targeted by Israeli airstrikes in Jabaliya refugee campin northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

Abed Khaled/AP
Enlarge this image

This aerial view shows some of the hundreds of burnt vehicles that were destroyed in the October 7 attack carried out by Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip, after they have been collected from that area and transported outside the city of Netivot in southern Israel on Wednesday. Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images

This aerial view shows some of the hundreds of burnt vehicles that were destroyed in the October 7 attack carried out by Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip, after they have been collected from that area and transported outside the city of Netivot in southern Israel on Wednesday.

Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Children play in a charred car as people queue for bread in front of a bakery that was partially destroyed in an Israeli strike, in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, on Thursday as battles continue between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images

Children play in a charred car as people queue for bread in front of a bakery that was partially destroyed in an Israeli strike, in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, on Thursday as battles continue between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement.

Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images
Enlarge this image

A relatives bids farewell during the funeral of Palestine TV journalist Mohamed Abu Hatab and eleven family members the day after they were killed when their home was hit in the Israeli bombardment of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip on Friday amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images

A relatives bids farewell during the funeral of Palestine TV journalist Mohamed Abu Hatab and eleven family members the day after they were killed when their home was hit in the Israeli bombardment of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip on Friday amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images
Enlarge this image

Protestors cover their faces to protect from the tear gas fired by Turkish anti-riot police during a Pro-Palestinian demonstration against US secretary of state's visit to Turkey near the Incirlik Air Base, housing US forces, in Adana, southern Turkey, on Sunday. Can Erok/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Can Erok/AFP via Getty Images

Protestors cover their faces to protect from the tear gas fired by Turkish anti-riot police during a Pro-Palestinian demonstration against US secretary of state's visit to Turkey near the Incirlik Air Base, housing US forces, in Adana, southern Turkey, on Sunday.

Can Erok/AFP via Getty Images
Enlarge this image

A couple holds a sign that reads "Jews say stop the genocide of Palestinians" Saturday in front of the White House in Washington, D.C. Pierre Kattar for NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Pierre Kattar for NPR

A couple holds a sign that reads "Jews say stop the genocide of Palestinians" Saturday in front of the White House in Washington, D.C.

Pierre Kattar for NPR
Enlarge this image

A Pro-Palestianian demonstrator wears the colors of the Palestinian flag on her face Saturday as thousands march in Washington, D.C., calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Tyron Turner/DCist/WAMU hide caption

toggle caption
Tyron Turner/DCist/WAMU

A Pro-Palestianian demonstrator wears the colors of the Palestinian flag on her face Saturday as thousands march in Washington, D.C., calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Tyron Turner/DCist/WAMU

The Picture Show

Photo Stories From NPR