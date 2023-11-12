Photos: As Israel-Hamas War continues, suffering and despair grow

Editor's note: Some images may be graphic in nature.

As the Israel-Hamas War continues past its fifth week, we take a look at what happened in the region this past week.

The World Health Organization warns that nowhere and no one is safe in the Gaza Strip. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke before the United Nations Security Council on Friday. He again called for a cease-fire and additional deliveries of much needed aid.

Israel's U.N. ambassador told the Security Council that Israel had created a taskforce to establish hospitals in southern Gaza.

The United Nations says about two-thirds of residents in Gaza have been internally displaced.

Sat., Nov. 11:

Fri., Nov. 10:

Thurs., Nov. 9:

Weds., Nov. 8:

Tues., Nov. 7:

Mon., Nov. 6:

Sun., Nov. 5:

