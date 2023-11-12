Photos: As Israel-Hamas War continues, suffering and despair grow

Editor's note: Some images may be graphic in nature.
Sat., Nov. 11: People salvage some belongings from a damaged building following Israeli bombing on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
As the Israel-Hamas War continues past its fifth week, we take a look at what happened in the region this past week.
The World Health Organization warns that nowhere and no one is safe in the Gaza Strip. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke before the United Nations Security Council on Friday. He again called for a cease-fire and additional deliveries of much needed aid.
Israel's U.N. ambassador told the Security Council that Israel had created a taskforce to establish hospitals in southern Gaza.
The United Nations says about two-thirds of residents in Gaza have been internally displaced.
Sat., Nov. 11:
Sat., Nov. 11: Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, in the hospital in Khan Younis.
Sat., Nov. 11: This aerial picture shows people gathered around a destroyed building following Israeli bombing on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
Sat., Nov. 11: Protesters march with a giant Palestinian flag during a demonstration in support of Palestinians and to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza at Place de la Republique in Brussels.
Sat., Nov. 11: Children react during the funeral of the Faojo family, killed in Israeli bombing on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
Sat., Nov. 11: Protesters holding olive branches, known as a sign of peace, take part in the 'National March For Palestine' in central London calling for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.
Fri., Nov. 10:
Fri., Nov. 10: This picture taken from the Israeli side of the border with the Gaza Strip shows an Israeli army tank in the northern part of the Palestinian enclave.
Fri., Nov. 10: A woman an children stand inside a house damaged in an Israeli raid followed by clashes with Palestinians, in the occupied West Bank Jenin refugee camp.
Fri., Nov. 10: Palestinians stand at the edge of a crater following the Israeli bombardment of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
Fri., Nov. 10: A Palestinian man sits next to graves at the Deir el-Balah cemetery, in the central Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.
Fri., Nov. 10: This picture taken from the Israeli side of the border with the Gaza Strip shows billowing smoke following the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip.
Thurs., Nov. 9:
Thurs., Nov. 9: Palestinians families fleeing Gaza City and other parts of northern Gaza towards the southern areas, walk along a highway.
Thurs., Nov. 9: An Israeli soldier stands near an archaeologist from the Israel Antiquities Authority, as he collects ashes from a burnt out house inside Kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel, to identify residents who went missing during the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants.
Thurs., Nov. 9: An injured Palestinian girl receives treatment at the Kuwaiti Hospital in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
Weds., Nov. 8:
Weds., Nov. 8: An Israeli army battle tank moves at a position near a barbed wire fence along the border with the Gaza Strip and southern Israel.
Tues., Nov. 7:
Tues., Nov. 7: A woman holds up a stick with a shirt attached as a white flag to prevent being shot, as Palestinians flee Gaza City to the southern Gaza Strip on Salah al-Din street in Bureij.
Tues., Nov. 7: Amal al-Robayaa makes bread with flour found by her sister-in-law Nesrine, amid the ruins of the family home destroyed in an Israeli strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Robayaa says the apartment she lived in was destroyed by an Israeli bombardment. She sleeps with other family members in a U.N. school in Rafah but returns to her home in the morning to find food and water.
Tues., Nov. 7: People attend a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusalem.
Tues., Nov. 7: Palestinians rescue a wounded girl from under the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip.
Mon., Nov. 6:
Mon., Nov. 6: Flares fired by Israeli forces light up the night sky in Gaza City.
Mon., Nov. 6: Palestinians run as they flee from Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
Mon., Nov. 6: Palestinians look for survivors under the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip.
Mon., Nov. 6: Photographs of Israeli hostages being held by Hamas militants are projected on the walls of Jerusalem's Old City.
Mon., Nov. 6: Palestinians mourn as they sit on the rubble of a building in Gaza City's Shati refugee camp, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement.
Mon., Nov. 6: People flee following Israeli air strikes on a neighbourhood in the al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Sun., Nov. 5:
Sun., Nov. 5: Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in central Israel.
Sun., Nov. 5: Israeli soldiers and journalists take cover as a siren warns of incoming rockets fired from the Gaza Strip in an area where hundreds of destroyed vehicles are kept that were damaged in the bloody Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas militants, in which at least 1,200 people were killed and 240 others were taken hostage, outside the town of Netivot, southern Israel.
