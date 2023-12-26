2023 in photos: NPR station photographers share memorable moments

Each year, we recognize the work and importance of local journalism through the lenses of the member and affiliate NPR stations. Photographers have covered pivotal moments throughout the year; that's why we asked them to share memorable events they covered this past year.

Reflecting on the photos... I'm struck by the recurring theme of large gatherings of people. Whether in joy, prayer, protest or grief, it seems 2023 was a year where the desire to be around others was particularly palpable.

Some of the events included the East Palestine train derailment, the leak of classified U.S. intelligence documents, Texas women challenging the state's abortion bans, the end of the nation's COVID-19 immigration emergency order, the controversy around Title 42, the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling to end race-conscious admission programs at colleges and universities across the country and calls for a cease-fire in Gaza in several U.S. cities.

From moments of joy for concertgoers with Beyoncé's return to the stage to grief in vigils for the deaf and hard of hearing victims of a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine.

From each corner of the country, these photographers have documented the events that have shaped the stories from their states and cities. "Through photos, I sought to convey the distinct tapestry of the place I call home, highlighting both the realities that demand attention and the aspects we cherish," said KQED's photojournalist Beth LaBerge.

These images from across the country represent some of the year's most remarkable stories:

