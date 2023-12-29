See the aftermath of Russia's aerial assault on several cities in Ukraine

Russia launched a major attack on Ukraine today, raining more than a 100 drones and missiles on the country. Ukrainian officials report 26 killed and more than 120 wounded.

Several large Ukrainian cities were attacked, including the capital, Kyiv, as well as Dnipro, Lviv, Odesa and Kharkiv.

Residential buildings, hospitals, a shopping mall and other civilian infrastructure were hit.

Take a look.

