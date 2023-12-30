Travel around the country through NPR photos in 2023

Enlarge this image toggle caption Deanne Fitzmaurice for NPR Deanne Fitzmaurice for NPR

In 2023, NPR staff and freelance visual journalists travelled across the country to cover everything from the wildfires in Maui that devastated Lahaina and climate change effects to asylum-seekers and a forgotten opera.

We take a look at what we saw in 2023.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Deanne Fitzmaurice for NPR Deanne Fitzmaurice for NPR

Enlarge this image toggle caption Erika P. Rodríguez for NPR Erika P. Rodríguez for NPR

Enlarge this image toggle caption Lexi Parra for NPR Lexi Parra for NPR

Enlarge this image toggle caption José A. Alvarado Jr. for NPR José A. Alvarado Jr. for NPR

Enlarge this image toggle caption Melissa Golden for NPR Melissa Golden for NPR

Enlarge this image toggle caption Ash Ponders for NPR Ash Ponders for NPR

Enlarge this image toggle caption Catie Dull/NPR Catie Dull/NPR

toggle caption Jose Alvarado Jr.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Sydney Walsh for NPR Sydney Walsh for NPR

Enlarge this image toggle caption Shuran Huang For NPR Shuran Huang For NPR

Enlarge this image toggle caption Eric Lee for NPR Eric Lee for NPR

Enlarge this image toggle caption Grace Widyatmadja/NPR Grace Widyatmadja/NPR

Enlarge this image toggle caption Kholood Eid for NPR Kholood Eid for NPR

Enlarge this image toggle caption Salvador Espinoza for NPR Salvador Espinoza for NPR

Enlarge this image toggle caption Haiyun Jiang for NPR Haiyun Jiang for NPR

Enlarge this image toggle caption Lynsey Weatherspoon for NPR Lynsey Weatherspoon for NPR

toggle caption Ryan Kellman/NPR

Enlarge this image toggle caption Dee Dwyer for NPR Dee Dwyer for NPR

Enlarge this image toggle caption Gavin McIntyre for NPR Gavin McIntyre for NPR

Enlarge this image toggle caption Verónica G. Cárdenas for NPR Verónica G. Cárdenas for NPR

Enlarge this image toggle caption Max Whittaker for NPR Max Whittaker for NPR

Enlarge this image toggle caption Grace Widyatmadja/NPR Grace Widyatmadja/NPR

toggle caption Ryan Kellman/NPR

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jane Hahn for NPR Jane Hahn for NPR

Enlarge this image toggle caption Mike Kane for NPR Mike Kane for NPR

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jenn Ackerman for NPR Jenn Ackerman for NPR

Enlarge this image toggle caption Keren Carrión/NPR Keren Carrión/NPR

Enlarge this image toggle caption Claire Harbage/NPR Claire Harbage/NPR

Enlarge this image toggle caption Keren Carrion/NPR Keren Carrion/NPR

Enlarge this image toggle caption Ariel Cobbert for NPR Ariel Cobbert for NPR

toggle caption Lexi Parra for NPR

Enlarge this image toggle caption Keren Carrión/NPR Keren Carrión/NPR

toggle caption Ryan Kellman/NPR

Enlarge this image toggle caption Sofia Aldinio for NPR Sofia Aldinio for NPR

Enlarge this image toggle caption Michael Noble Jr. for NPR Michael Noble Jr. for NPR

Enlarge this image toggle caption Keren Carrión/NPR Keren Carrión/NPR