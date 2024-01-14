Accessibility links
Photos: 100 days of the Israel-Hamas War : The Picture Show It's been 100 days since the deadly Hamas attack on Israel, which prompted Israel's ongoing bombardment of Gaza.

Middle East crisis — explained

Photos: 100 days of the Israel-Hamas War

Virginia Lozano

Palestinians evacuate wounded in Israeli aerial bombing on Jabaliya, near Gaza City, Oct. 11, 2023. Mohammad Al Masri/AP hide caption

Palestinians evacuate wounded in Israeli aerial bombing on Jabaliya, near Gaza City, Oct. 11, 2023.

It's been 100 days since the deadly Hamas attack on Israel, which prompted Israel's ongoing bombardment of Gaza.

Israel says it aims to destroy Hamas. By Palestinian officials' tally, more than 23,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, and about one in every 40 people there have been wounded in just three months. Hamas' Oct. 7 attack killed some 1,200 people in Israel.

We take a look at what has happened over the past 100 days.

Israeli soldiers take up positions near the Gaza Strip border, in southern Israel, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. Ariel Schalit/AP hide caption

A relative mourns by the bodies of members of the Abu Morad family who died following Israeli strikes earlier, during their funeral in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 24, 2023. Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

A relative mourns by the bodies of members of the Abu Morad family who died following Israeli strikes earlier, during their funeral in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 24, 2023.

Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on the town of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. Mohammed Dahman/AP hide caption

Palestinian children sit in a vehicle loaded with house hold items in Khan Yunis refugee camp, in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 28, 2023. Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Palestinian children sit in a vehicle loaded with house hold items in Khan Yunis refugee camp, in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 28, 2023.

Hanna Tams (left) leads a dance class in his studio in East Jerusalem. Since October 7th, Tams says that he's been able to use dance to express himself amidst the oppression he feels as a Palestinian in Jerusalem. 'It's not easy," he says, "but I believe that it is really an important time to use dance. Ayman Oghanna for NPR hide caption

Hanna Tams (left) leads a dance class in his studio in East Jerusalem. Since October 7th, Tams says that he's been able to use dance to express himself amidst the oppression he feels as a Palestinian in Jerusalem. 'It's not easy," he says, "but I believe that it is really an important time to use dance.

A house destroyed by Hamas in the Kfar Aza kibbutz in West Jerusalem, Israel. Tanya Habjouqa / NOOR For NPR hide caption

A house destroyed by Hamas in the Kfar Aza kibbutz in West Jerusalem, Israel.

Rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel over destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, central Gaza Strip, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. Mohammed Dahman/AP hide caption

Rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel over destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, central Gaza Strip, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023.

A Palestinian man reaches for his prayer mat from inside a destroyed vehilce following an Israeli strike, in the city Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on October 14, 2023. Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

A Palestinian man reaches for his prayer mat from inside a destroyed vehilce following an Israeli strike, in the city Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on October 14, 2023.

Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. Fatima Shbair/AP hide caption

The family of Bilal Muhammed Saleh, an olive farmer who was killed by Israeli settlers, outside their home in As-Sawiya, occupied West Bank on Oct. 31, 2023. Tanya Habjouqa / NOOR For NPR hide caption

The family of Bilal Muhammed Saleh, an olive farmer who was killed by Israeli settlers, outside their home in As-Sawiya, occupied West Bank on Oct. 31, 2023.

An Israeli firefighter kneels to compose himself after he and his colleagues extinguished cars set on fire by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, Israel, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. Ohad Zwigenberg/AP hide caption

An Israeli firefighter kneels to compose himself after he and his colleagues extinguished cars set on fire by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, Israel, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.

Family of hostage Liri Albag protest outside the ministry of defense base on November 04, 2023 in Tel Aviv Israel. Maya Levin for NPR hide caption

Family of hostage Liri Albag protest outside the ministry of defense base on November 04, 2023 in Tel Aviv Israel.

Civilians and Palestinian rescue teams, facing a severe lack of facilities, are determinedly sifting through the rubble in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on November 4, 2023. Mohammed Zaanoun/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty hide caption

Civilians and Palestinian rescue teams, facing a severe lack of facilities, are determinedly sifting through the rubble in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on November 4, 2023.

A Red Cross vehicle carrying Israeli hostages drives by at the Gaza Strip crossing into Egypt in Rafah on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Fatima Shbair/AP hide caption

A Red Cross vehicle carrying Israeli hostages drives by at the Gaza Strip crossing into Egypt in Rafah on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Palestinians including injured people leave their homes to escape Israel's bombardments to reach southern part of the city in Gaza City, Gaza on November 11, 2023. Belal Khaled/Anadolu via Getty Images hide caption

Palestinians including injured people leave their homes to escape Israel's bombardments to reach southern part of the city in Gaza City, Gaza on November 11, 2023.

At Mohammed Yousef al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah, Palestinians mourned children and relatives from four different families killed in Rafah as Israel resumed its bombing campaign Friday morning in the Gaza Strip. Anas Baba for NPR hide caption

At Mohammed Yousef al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah, Palestinians mourned children and relatives from four different families killed in Rafah as Israel resumed its bombing campaign Friday morning in the Gaza Strip.

In Beutunia, West Bank, released prisoners are greeted by chanting jubilant Palestinian crowds on Nov. 24, 2023. Tanya Habjouqa/NOOR for NPR hide caption

In Beutunia, West Bank, released prisoners are greeted by chanting jubilant Palestinian crowds on Nov. 24, 2023.

Palestinians line up for a free meal in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Fatima Shbair/AP hide caption

Palestinians line up for a free meal in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.

Israelis holding their national flag watch as a helicopter, which transported newly released hostages that had been held in Gaza since the October 7 Hamas attacks, leaves Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, on November 28, 2023. Tamir Kalifa for NPR hide caption

Israelis holding their national flag watch as a helicopter, which transported newly released hostages that had been held in Gaza since the October 7 Hamas attacks, leaves Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, on November 28, 2023.

Palestinians pray over bodies of people killed in the Israeli bombardment who were brought from the Shifa hospital before burying them in a mass grave in the town of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. Mohammed Dahman/AP hide caption

Palestinians pray over bodies of people killed in the Israeli bombardment who were brought from the Shifa hospital before burying them in a mass grave in the town of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.

Palestinians flee to the southern Gaza Strip on Salah al-Din Street in Bureij, Gaza Strip, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Fatima Shbair/AP hide caption

Palestinians flee to the southern Gaza Strip on Salah al-Din Street in Bureij, Gaza Strip, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Young Palestinians sit outside on mattresses at a camp for displaced people in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip where most civilians have taken refuge, on December 13, 2023. Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Young Palestinians sit outside on mattresses at a camp for displaced people in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip where most civilians have taken refuge, on December 13, 2023.

A Palestinian man walks amidst debris following Israeli bombardment in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on December 14, 2023. Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

A Palestinian man walks amidst debris following Israeli bombardment in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on December 14, 2023.

A young man sits by the fresh graves of the two teenagers and one twenty year old Killed in the recent Israeli drone strike in Jenin, occupied West Bank. Claire Harbage/NPR hide caption

A young man sits by the fresh graves of the two teenagers and one twenty year old Killed in the recent Israeli drone strike in Jenin, occupied West Bank.

Palestinians wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip are brought to a hospital in Rafah, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. Hatem Ali/AP hide caption

Palestinians wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip are brought to a hospital in Rafah, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.

The casket bearing the body of Sgt. Amit Hod Ziv, 19, who was killed in a Hezbollah rocket attack near the border with Lebanon in northern Israel, is carried at his funeral in Rosh HaAyin, Israel, on December 24, 2023. Tamir Kalifa for NPR hide caption

The casket bearing the body of Sgt. Amit Hod Ziv, 19, who was killed in a Hezbollah rocket attack near the border with Lebanon in northern Israel, is carried at his funeral in Rosh HaAyin, Israel, on December 24, 2023.

The Bethlehem Lutheran church's nativity scene. This year, it portrays a baby Christ born under rubble and wrapped up in a Palestinian keffieyeh. A feeling of sadness and solidarity has fallen upon Palestinian Christians this year. Last month, Bethlehem's Christian patriarchs, citing the devastating war in Gaza, announced the cancellation of public celebrations. Ayman Oghanna for NPR hide caption

The Bethlehem Lutheran church's nativity scene. This year, it portrays a baby Christ born under rubble and wrapped up in a Palestinian keffieyeh. A feeling of sadness and solidarity has fallen upon Palestinian Christians this year. Last month, Bethlehem's Christian patriarchs, citing the devastating war in Gaza, announced the cancellation of public celebrations.

Israeli soldiers work on artillery after coming out of Gaza on the Gaza border in Israel on Friday, Dec. 28, 2023. Maya Levin for NPR hide caption

Israeli soldiers work on artillery after coming out of Gaza on the Gaza border in Israel on Friday, Dec. 28, 2023.

More than 20,000 people have now been killed in Gaza since the start of the war, according to Gaza's Ministry of Health. Above, a home in Rafah is shown in the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike. Anas Baba for NPR hide caption

More than 20,000 people have now been killed in Gaza since the start of the war, according to Gaza's Ministry of Health. Above, a home in Rafah is shown in the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike.

Relatives of Palestinians killed during Israeli bombardment, mourn their loved ones at the European hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, on January 6, 2024. -/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Relatives of Palestinians killed during Israeli bombardment, mourn their loved ones at the European hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, on January 6, 2024.

Smoke and flame rises from different parts of Salah al-Din Road following Israeli attacks in Deir Al Balah, Gaza on January 07, 2024. Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images hide caption

Smoke and flame rises from different parts of Salah al-Din Road following Israeli attacks in Deir Al Balah, Gaza on January 07, 2024.

