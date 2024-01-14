Photos: 100 days of the Israel-Hamas War

Mohammad Al Masri/AP
Palestinians evacuate wounded in Israeli aerial bombing on Jabaliya, near Gaza City, Oct. 11, 2023.
It's been 100 days since the deadly Hamas attack on Israel, which prompted Israel's ongoing bombardment of Gaza.
Israel says it aims to destroy Hamas. By Palestinian officials' tally, more than 23,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, and about one in every 40 people there have been wounded in just three months. Hamas' Oct. 7 attack killed some 1,200 people in Israel.
We take a look at what has happened over the past 100 days.
Ariel Schalit/AP
Israeli soldiers take up positions near the Gaza Strip border, in southern Israel, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.
Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images
A relative mourns by the bodies of members of the Abu Morad family who died following Israeli strikes earlier, during their funeral in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 24, 2023.
Mohammed Dahman/AP
Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on the town of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.
Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images
Palestinian children sit in a vehicle loaded with house hold items in Khan Yunis refugee camp, in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 28, 2023.
Ayman Oghanna for NPR
Hanna Tams (left) leads a dance class in his studio in East Jerusalem. Since October 7th, Tams says that he's been able to use dance to express himself amidst the oppression he feels as a Palestinian in Jerusalem. 'It's not easy," he says, "but I believe that it is really an important time to use dance.
Tanya Habjouqa / NOOR For NPR
A house destroyed by Hamas in the Kfar Aza kibbutz in West Jerusalem, Israel.
Mohammed Dahman/AP
Rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel over destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, central Gaza Strip, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023.
Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images
A Palestinian man reaches for his prayer mat from inside a destroyed vehilce following an Israeli strike, in the city Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on October 14, 2023.
Fatima Shbair/AP
Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.
Tanya Habjouqa / NOOR For NPR
The family of Bilal Muhammed Saleh, an olive farmer who was killed by Israeli settlers, outside their home in As-Sawiya, occupied West Bank on Oct. 31, 2023.
Ohad Zwigenberg/AP
An Israeli firefighter kneels to compose himself after he and his colleagues extinguished cars set on fire by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, Israel, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.
Maya Levin for NPR
Family of hostage Liri Albag protest outside the ministry of defense base on November 04, 2023 in Tel Aviv Israel.
Mohammed Zaanoun/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty
Civilians and Palestinian rescue teams, facing a severe lack of facilities, are determinedly sifting through the rubble in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on November 4, 2023.
Fatima Shbair/AP
A Red Cross vehicle carrying Israeli hostages drives by at the Gaza Strip crossing into Egypt in Rafah on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.
Belal Khaled/Anadolu via Getty Images
Palestinians including injured people leave their homes to escape Israel's bombardments to reach southern part of the city in Gaza City, Gaza on November 11, 2023.
Anas Baba for NPR
At Mohammed Yousef al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah, Palestinians mourned children and relatives from four different families killed in Rafah as Israel resumed its bombing campaign Friday morning in the Gaza Strip.
Tanya Habjouqa/NOOR for NPR
In Beutunia, West Bank, released prisoners are greeted by chanting jubilant Palestinian crowds on Nov. 24, 2023.
Fatima Shbair/AP
Palestinians line up for a free meal in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.
Tamir Kalifa for NPR
Israelis holding their national flag watch as a helicopter, which transported newly released hostages that had been held in Gaza since the October 7 Hamas attacks, leaves Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, on November 28, 2023.
Mohammed Dahman/AP
Palestinians pray over bodies of people killed in the Israeli bombardment who were brought from the Shifa hospital before burying them in a mass grave in the town of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.
Fatima Shbair/AP
Palestinians flee to the southern Gaza Strip on Salah al-Din Street in Bureij, Gaza Strip, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.
Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images
Young Palestinians sit outside on mattresses at a camp for displaced people in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip where most civilians have taken refuge, on December 13, 2023.
Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images
A Palestinian man walks amidst debris following Israeli bombardment in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on December 14, 2023.
Claire Harbage/NPR
A young man sits by the fresh graves of the two teenagers and one twenty year old Killed in the recent Israeli drone strike in Jenin, occupied West Bank.
Hatem Ali/AP
Palestinians wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip are brought to a hospital in Rafah, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.
Tamir Kalifa for NPR
The casket bearing the body of Sgt. Amit Hod Ziv, 19, who was killed in a Hezbollah rocket attack near the border with Lebanon in northern Israel, is carried at his funeral in Rosh HaAyin, Israel, on December 24, 2023.
Ayman Oghanna for NPR
The Bethlehem Lutheran church's nativity scene. This year, it portrays a baby Christ born under rubble and wrapped up in a Palestinian keffieyeh. A feeling of sadness and solidarity has fallen upon Palestinian Christians this year. Last month, Bethlehem's Christian patriarchs, citing the devastating war in Gaza, announced the cancellation of public celebrations.
Maya Levin for NPR
Israeli soldiers work on artillery after coming out of Gaza on the Gaza border in Israel on Friday, Dec. 28, 2023.
Anas Baba for NPR
More than 20,000 people have now been killed in Gaza since the start of the war, according to Gaza's Ministry of Health. Above, a home in Rafah is shown in the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike.
-/AFP via Getty Images
Relatives of Palestinians killed during Israeli bombardment, mourn their loved ones at the European hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, on January 6, 2024.
Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images
Smoke and flame rises from different parts of Salah al-Din Road following Israeli attacks in Deir Al Balah, Gaza on January 07, 2024.
