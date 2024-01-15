Photos: See voters turn out for the Iowa caucuses

Enlarge this image toggle caption Michael Zamora/NPR Michael Zamora/NPR

For many Republican Iowa voters the caucus is the first opportunity to weigh in on who they want to be their nominee for the 2024 presidential race. Candidates have been on the ground, however, the weather has made campaigning difficult, with events canceled or moved online instead.

Former President Donald Trump won the Iowa caucus.

As voters turned out Monday, the cold set in. Though temperatures hit -6 degrees in Sioux City, one of the largest Northwest precincts, there was a higher turnout than expected.

The doors opened at 7 p.m. CT across Iowa and voters started signing up to take part.

Here is a look on the ground:

