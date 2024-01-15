Accessibility links
Photos: See voters turn out for the Iowa caucuses : The Picture Show For many Republican Iowa voters, the caucus is the first opportunity to weigh in on who they want to be their nominee for the 2024 presidential race.

Photos: See voters turn out for the Iowa caucuses

Voters waiting in line at the West Des Moines caucus site on Jan. 15, 2024.

Michael Zamora/NPR

Voters waiting in line at the West Des Moines caucus site on Jan. 15, 2024.

Michael Zamora/NPR

For many Republican Iowa voters the caucus is the first opportunity to weigh in on who they want to be their nominee for the 2024 presidential race. Candidates have been on the ground, however, the weather has made campaigning difficult, with events canceled or moved online instead.

Former President Donald Trump won the Iowa caucus.

As voters turned out Monday, the cold set in. Though temperatures hit -6 degrees in Sioux City, one of the largest Northwest precincts, there was a higher turnout than expected.

The doors opened at 7 p.m. CT across Iowa and voters started signing up to take part.

Here is a look on the ground:

Voters signing up to caucus at the West Des Moines caucus site on Jan. 15, 2024.

Michael Zamora/NPR

Voters signing up to caucus at the West Des Moines caucus site on Jan. 15, 2024.

Michael Zamora/NPR
Voters waiting in line at a caucus site in West Des Moines, Iowa on Jan. 15, 2024.

Michael Zamora/NPR

Voters waiting in line at a caucus site in West Des Moines, Iowa on Jan. 15, 2024.

Michael Zamora/NPR
A woman passing out stickers in support of Nikki Haley at the West Des Moines caucus site on Jan. 15, 2024.

Michael Zamora/NPR

A woman passing out stickers in support of Nikki Haley at the West Des Moines caucus site on Jan. 15, 2024.

Michael Zamora/NPR
Voters gather at a caucus site to cast their votes in Wes Des Moines on Jan. 15, 2024

Michael Zamora/NPR

Voters gather at a caucus site to cast their votes in Wes Des Moines on Jan. 15, 2024

Michael Zamora/NPR
People pray as Andy Swanson (R), Caucus Site Leader, leads them at the start of the caucus on January 15, 2024, in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

People pray as Andy Swanson (R), Caucus Site Leader, leads them at the start of the caucus on January 15, 2024, in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Voters at the West Des Moines caucus site meet and speak to Eric Trump on Jan. 15, 2024.

Michael Zamora/NPR

Voters at the West Des Moines caucus site meet and speak to Eric Trump on Jan. 15, 2024.

Michael Zamora/NPR
Iowans use the wall to fill out their registration paperwork on Caucuses night at Mitchell Elementary school on January 15, 2024 in Ames, Iowa.

Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Iowans use the wall to fill out their registration paperwork on Caucuses night at Mitchell Elementary school on January 15, 2024 in Ames, Iowa.

Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Voters dropping their ballots into a brown bag at a West Des Moines caucus site on Jan. 15, 2024.

Michael Zamora/NPR

Voters dropping their ballots into a brown bag at a West Des Moines caucus site on Jan. 15, 2024.

Michael Zamora/NPR
Ballots are stacked on a desk after being counted by Republican caucus officials on January 15, 2024, in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Ballots are stacked on a desk after being counted by Republican caucus officials on January 15, 2024, in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Ballots being collected and counted at a West Des Moines caucus site on Jan. 15, 2024.

Michael Zamora/NPR

Ballots being collected and counted at a West Des Moines caucus site on Jan. 15, 2024.

Michael Zamora/NPR
A supporter of Donald Trump drives a decorated tractor outside of the West Des Moines caucus site on Jan. 15, 2024.

Michael Zamora/NPR

A supporter of Donald Trump drives a decorated tractor outside of the West Des Moines caucus site on Jan. 15, 2024.

Michael Zamora/NPR
A campaign sign for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in the Iowa snow on Jan. 15, 2024.

Michael Zamora/NPR

A campaign sign for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in the Iowa snow on Jan. 15, 2024.

Michael Zamora/NPR
Former President Donald Trump speaks at his caucus night event at the Iowa Events Center on January 15, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump speaks at his caucus night event at the Iowa Events Center on January 15, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Supporters of former US President and Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump celebrate at a watch party during the 2024 Iowa Republican presidential caucuses in Des Moines, Iowa, on Jan. 15, 2024.

Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Supporters of former US President and Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump celebrate at a watch party during the 2024 Iowa Republican presidential caucuses in Des Moines, Iowa, on Jan. 15, 2024.

Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis at a watch party during the 2024 Iowa Republican presidential caucuses in West Des Moines, Iowa, on Jan. 15, 2024.

Michael Zamora/NPR

A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis at a watch party during the 2024 Iowa Republican presidential caucuses in West Des Moines, Iowa, on Jan. 15, 2024.

Michael Zamora/NPR
Republican presidential candidate speaks to the crowd that has attended his Iowa watch party event in West Des Moines, Iowa, on Jan. 15, 2024.

Michael Zamora/NPR

Republican presidential candidate speaks to the crowd that has attended his Iowa watch party event in West Des Moines, Iowa, on Jan. 15, 2024.

Michael Zamora/NPR
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis hold up signs at a watch party during the 2024 Iowa Republican presidential caucuses in West Des Moines, Iowa, on Jan. 15, 2024.

Michael Zamora/NPR

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis hold up signs at a watch party during the 2024 Iowa Republican presidential caucuses in West Des Moines, Iowa, on Jan. 15, 2024.

Michael Zamora/NPR
Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy greets voters during a visit to a caucus site at the Horizon Event Center on January 15, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy greets voters during a visit to a caucus site at the Horizon Event Center on January 15, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley attended a campaign event to speak to voters in Iowa at the Country Lane Lodge on Jan. 14, 2024, in Adel, Iowa.

Michael Zamora/NPR

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley attended a campaign event to speak to voters in Iowa at the Country Lane Lodge on Jan. 14, 2024, in Adel, Iowa.

Michael Zamora/NPR
"Pick Nikki" stickers being passed out at a campaign event for Nikki Haley in Adel, Iowa on Jan. 14, 2024.

Michael Zamora/NPR

"Pick Nikki" stickers being passed out at a campaign event for Nikki Haley in Adel, Iowa on Jan. 14, 2024.

Michael Zamora/NPR
Despite the frigid temperatures, Ron DeSantis was able to campaign at an event in West Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Also on stage with him are Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, left, and his wife, Casey DeSantis, right.

Michael Zamora/NPR

Despite the frigid temperatures, Ron DeSantis was able to campaign at an event in West Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Also on stage with him are Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, left, and his wife, Casey DeSantis, right.

Michael Zamora/NPR
Attendees pass around signs at Ron DeSantis' campaign event in West Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Michael Zamora/NPR

Attendees pass around signs at Ron DeSantis' campaign event in West Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Michael Zamora/NPR

